CEE MARKETS-Forint loses steam after central bank reiterates hawkish stance

Central European currencies slid on Wednesday but still hovered around recent highs on rate hike expectations fuelled by higher-than-expected inflation data across the region.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.13% and was trading at 350.20 per euro, extending losses from the previous session after the country's central bank left interest rates unchanged, and reiterated a pledge for policy tightening to tackle rising inflationary risks.

"The forint softened in a healthy correction," a Budapest-based forex trader said. "The bank did not say anything surprising, so I expect calm trade and the forint near 350 until the June rate meeting."

The bank's statement on Tuesday echoed hawkish remarks by Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag last week who flagged a rate hike for June to tackle rising inflation risks, which caused the forint to jump to 9-month highs.

A rate hike in June would make Hungary the first European Union nation to start raising interest rates as its economy rebounds from the pandemic and consumer price inflation risks mount.

Government bond yields retreated about 2 basis points following a 5-6-point drop Tuesday afternoon after the central bank's statement, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

"The NBH will likely start hiking the policy rate at the next meeting, but narrowing the spread with the weekly deposit rate is now more uncertain as the statement kept the sentence that the spread will remain as long as inflationary pressures persist," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

The bank's main base rate stands at 0.6%, while the one-week deposit rate is at 0.75% now.

The Polish zloty and the Chech crown were lower but trading near strong levels recently hit on policy tightening hopes.

The zloty EURPLN= was waiting for new impulses, Bank Millennium wrote in a note, expecting a calm trading session. The currency was 0.09% lower, trading at 4.4890 per euro.

The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.2% to 25.4770 against the common currency. The Romanian leu was stable.

Stock markets were mixed, with Prague .PX down 0.58% while Budapest .BUX and Bucharest .BETI up 0.43% and 0.59%, respectively.

Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.08% lower%. Shares of Pepco Group PCOP.WA were up 9.18% by 0831 GMT on their stock market debut in Warsaw on Wednesday following the biggest initial public offering in Poland this year.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1050 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4770

25.4260

-0.20%

+2.95%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

350.2000

349.7500

-0.13%

+3.58%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4890

4.4850

-0.09%

+1.56%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9245

4.9240

-0.01%

-1.21%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5130

7.5123

-0.01%

+0.46%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1161.20

1168.2900

-0.61%

+13.05%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45968.24

45765.15

+0.44%

+9.17%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2154.41

2153.78

+0.03%

+8.59%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11694.71

11636.43

+0.50%

+19.27%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1141.02

1139.73

+0.11%

+26.66%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1934.96

1935.39

-0.02%

+11.25%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

779.00

779.24

-0.03%

+4.06%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

533.16

532.52

+0.12%

+19.13%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.5820

-0.0230

+125bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4940

-0.0190

+206bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7470

-0.0470

+194bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1560

-0.0160

+082bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.1400

-0.0500

+171bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7450

-0.0430

+194bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.68

0.95

1.31

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.19

1.39

1.55

0.91

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.32

0.46

0.65

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

