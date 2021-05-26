CEE MARKETS-Forint loses steam after central bank reiterates hawkish stance

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 26 (Reuters) - Central European currencies slid on Wednesday but still hovered around recent highs on rate hike expectations fuelled by higher-than-expected inflation data across the region.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.13% and was trading at 350.20 per euro, extending losses from the previous session after the country's central bank left interest rates unchanged, and reiterated a pledge for policy tightening to tackle rising inflationary risks.
"The forint softened in a healthy correction," a Budapest-based forex trader said. "The bank did not say anything surprising, so I expect calm trade and the forint near 350 until the June rate meeting."
The bank's statement on Tuesday echoed hawkish remarks by Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag last week who flagged a rate hike for June to tackle rising inflation risks, which caused the forint to jump to 9-month highs.
A rate hike in June would make Hungary the first European Union nation to start raising interest rates as its economy rebounds from the pandemic and consumer price inflation risks mount.
Government bond yields retreated about 2 basis points following a 5-6-point drop Tuesday afternoon after the central bank's statement, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
"The NBH will likely start hiking the policy rate at the next meeting, but narrowing the spread with the weekly deposit rate is now more uncertain as the statement kept the sentence that the spread will remain as long as inflationary pressures persist," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
The bank's main base rate stands at 0.6%, while the one-week deposit rate is at 0.75% now.
The Polish zloty and the Chech crown were lower but trading near strong levels recently hit on policy tightening hopes.
The zloty EURPLN= was waiting for new impulses, Bank Millennium wrote in a note, expecting a calm trading session. The currency was 0.09% lower, trading at 4.4890 per euro.
The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.2% to 25.4770 against the common currency. The Romanian leu was stable.
Stock markets were mixed, with Prague .PX down 0.58% while Budapest .BUX and Bucharest .BETI up 0.43% and 0.59%, respectively.
Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.08% lower%. Shares of Pepco Group PCOP.WA were up 9.18% by 0831 GMT on their stock market debut in Warsaw on Wednesday following the biggest initial public offering in Poland this year.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1050 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4770
25.4260
-0.20%
+2.95%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
350.2000
349.7500
-0.13%
+3.58%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4890
4.4850
-0.09%
+1.56%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9245
4.9240
-0.01%
-1.21%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5130
7.5123
-0.01%
+0.46%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1161.20
1168.2900
-0.61%
+13.05%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45968.24
45765.15
+0.44%
+9.17%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2154.41
2153.78
+0.03%
+8.59%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11694.71
11636.43
+0.50%
+19.27%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1141.02
1139.73
+0.11%
+26.66%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1934.96
1935.39
-0.02%
+11.25%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
779.00
779.24
-0.03%
+4.06%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
533.16
532.52
+0.12%
+19.13%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5820
-0.0230
+125bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4940
-0.0190
+206bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7470
-0.0470
+194bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1560
-0.0160
+082bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.1400
-0.0500
+171bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7450
-0.0430
+194bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.68
0.95
1.31
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.19
1.39
1.55
0.91
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.32
0.46
0.65
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additonal reporting by Anna Koper in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.