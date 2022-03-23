CEE MARKETS-Forint loses rate hike gains, crown firms on further tightening hopes
By 1010 GMT, the forint EURHUF= had lost most of the previous day's gains, down 0.5% against the euro at 371.4500.
"I do not think that with its decision yesterday the MNB already convinced the market that it is not dropping behind the curve and will really take all measures against inflation and will do so at all costs," Commerzbank said in a note, adding market sentiment was driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"However, under these circumstances monetary policy is not likely to provide much support for the forint."
Meanwhile, the Czech crown EURCZK was up 0.6% against the euro at 24.5600, testing its strongest level since Feb. 23, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.
Expectations of further monetary policy tightening were supporting the crown, with Czech central banker Tomas Holub telling Reuters on Monday that he favoured using rate hikes rather than more foreign exchange interventions to stem inflation.
The Czech central bank meets on March 31.
Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.5% against the euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
Stocks were mixed, with Prague's blue chip index .PX down 0.4% on the day, Warsaw's .WIG20 flat and Bucharest's .BETI up 0.4%.
Budapest’s .BUX was up 0.8%, while shares in Hungary’s MOL MOLB.BU jumped 6.4% in early trade after the company's announcement late on Tuesday that it would pay an extraordinary dividend to shareholders.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1243 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5540
24.6900
+0.55%
+1.30%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
371.4500
369.7500
-0.46%
-0.55%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7037
4.6815
-0.47%
-2.40%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9457
4.9445
-0.02%
+0.05%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5740
7.5755
+0.02%
-0.75%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6300
117.7300
+0.09%
-0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1349.13
1355.2200
-0.45%
#VALUE!
Budapest
.BUX
44735.41
44338.45
+0.90%
-11.80%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2120.45
2121.52
-0.05%
-6.46%
Bucharest
.BETI
12765.02
12739.12
+0.20%
-2.27%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1213.33
1222.73
-0.77%
-3.36%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2069.25
2068.71
+0.03%
-0.49%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
829.38
829.67
-0.03%
+1.05%
Sofia
.SOFIX
597.59
597.16
+0.07%
-5.99%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7130
0.2220
+497bps
+24bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.2010
0.2640
+399bps
+28bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.0440
0.3570
+356bps
+38bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.5700
0.0030
+583bps
+2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.5200
0.0650
+531bps
+8bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.1640
0.0890
+468bps
+11bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.88
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.85
7.95
7.92
6.34
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.96
6.16
6.18
4.46
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise Editing by)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
