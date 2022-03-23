CEE MARKETS-Forint loses rate hike gains, crown firms on further tightening hopes

By 1010 GMT, the forint EURHUF= had lost most of the previous day's gains, down 0.5% against the euro at 371.4500.

"I do not think that with its decision yesterday the MNB already convinced the market that it is not dropping behind the curve and will really take all measures against inflation and will do so at all costs," Commerzbank said in a note, adding market sentiment was driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"However, under these circumstances monetary policy is not likely to provide much support for the forint."

Meanwhile, the Czech crown EURCZK was up 0.6% against the euro at 24.5600, testing its strongest level since Feb. 23, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

Expectations of further monetary policy tightening were supporting the crown, with Czech central banker Tomas Holub telling Reuters on Monday that he favoured using rate hikes rather than more foreign exchange interventions to stem inflation.

The Czech central bank meets on March 31.

Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.5% against the euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

Stocks were mixed, with Prague's blue chip index .PX down 0.4% on the day, Warsaw's .WIG20 flat and Bucharest's .BETI up 0.4%.

Budapest’s .BUX was up 0.8%, while shares in Hungary’s MOL MOLB.BU jumped 6.4% in early trade after the company's announcement late on Tuesday that it would pay an extraordinary dividend to shareholders.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1243 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5540

24.6900

+0.55%

+1.30%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

371.4500

369.7500

-0.46%

-0.55%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7037

4.6815

-0.47%

-2.40%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9457

4.9445

-0.02%

+0.05%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5740

7.5755

+0.02%

-0.75%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6300

117.7300

+0.09%

-0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1349.13

1355.2200

-0.45%

#VALUE!

Budapest

.BUX

44735.41

44338.45

+0.90%

-11.80%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2120.45

2121.52

-0.05%

-6.46%

Bucharest

.BETI

12765.02

12739.12

+0.20%

-2.27%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1213.33

1222.73

-0.77%

-3.36%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2069.25

2068.71

+0.03%

-0.49%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

829.38

829.67

-0.03%

+1.05%

Sofia

.SOFIX

597.59

597.16

+0.07%

-5.99%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7130

0.2220

+497bps

+24bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.2010

0.2640

+399bps

+28bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.0440

0.3570

+356bps

+38bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.5700

0.0030

+583bps

+2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.5200

0.0650

+531bps

+8bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.1640

0.0890

+468bps

+11bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.88

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.85

7.95

7.92

6.34

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.96

6.16

6.18

4.46

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise Editing by)

