CEE MARKETS-Forint loses ground after central bank's dovish turn

By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint resumed its downward trend on Wednesday, after the central bank projected lower inflation and an economic slowdown and shifted to a more dovish stance.
Czech rate setters will hold a policy meeting on Wednesday, where they are expected to keep main interest rates on hold despite the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy easing.
The forint bounced back from a record low against the euro on Tuesday after the central bank kept interest rates at the lowest level in Central Europe, shrugging off the slide in the currency.
The bank even announced a moderate liquidity adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2019, which analysts said amounted to a mild loosening.
"This suggests further forint weakening but for the time being, the 'buy on the rumour sell on the news' sentiment could work," Erste analysts said in a note.
They said on a technical basis, there was room for further short-term gains but "the forint is and could remain on an easing path".
Some other analysts said the forint EURHUF=D3, which slumped to an all-time low of 336.10 to the euro on Tuesday before the central bank meeting, could recover on solid economic fundamentals.
"In addition, the dovish ECB and U.S. Fed should support CEE currencies going forward," Raiffeisen said in a note.
The Hungarian central bank said downward inflation risks have strengthened further as the euro zone economy slows.
By 0807 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was down 0.1% at 334.44 against the euro, off its all-time low, but weaker than 333.57 hit after the central bank's meeting on Tuesday. The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= lost 0.1% each.
The Czech National Bank (CNB) is likely to hold interest rates unchanged through 2020 as it balances inflationary pressures at home with policy easing and economic weakness abroad, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Czech forward rates have stayed stable this month after having scaled back previous rate-cut expectations. The market still prices in a rate cut by the middle of 2020 CZKFRA, PRIBOR=
Stock markets across the region headed south, with Prague .PX, Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX all trading about 1% lower at 0840 GMT, amid a worse international sentiment on trade war jitters.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1007 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8860
25.8600
-0.10%
-0.69%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
334.4400
334.2000
-0.07%
-3.99%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3829
4.3790
-0.09%
-2.13%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7490
4.7490
+0.00%
-2.00%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4080
7.4035
-0.06%
+0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3700
117.6050
+0.20%
+0.79%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1037.45
1047.5700
-0.97%
+5.16%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40545.48
40848.04
-0.74%
+3.59%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2153.89
2175.24
-0.98%
-5.39%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9490.97
9483.43
+0.08%
+28.54%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
856.63
858.09
-0.17%
+6.51%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1924.48
1923.06
+0.07%
+10.05%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
752.96
753.45
-0.07%
-1.15%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
570.40
572.20
-0.31%
-4.05%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.3570
0.0020
+208bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0890
-0.0660
+188bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3240
-0.0090
+194bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4820
0.0040
+220bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7980
-0.0230
+258bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0390
-0.0110
+265bps
+0bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.16
2.09
1.95
2.14
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.28
0.27
0.37
0.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.72
1.70
1.66
1.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
