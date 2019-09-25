CEE MARKETS-Forint loses ground after central bank's dovish turn

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint resumed its downward trend on Wednesday, after the central bank projected lower inflation and an economic slowdown and shifted to a more dovish stance.

Czech rate setters will hold a policy meeting on Wednesday, where they are expected to keep main interest rates on hold despite the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy easing.

The forint bounced back from a record low against the euro on Tuesday after the central bank kept interest rates at the lowest level in Central Europe, shrugging off the slide in the currency.

The bank even announced a moderate liquidity adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2019, which analysts said amounted to a mild loosening.

"This suggests further forint weakening but for the time being, the 'buy on the rumour sell on the news' sentiment could work," Erste analysts said in a note.

They said on a technical basis, there was room for further short-term gains but "the forint is and could remain on an easing path".

Some other analysts said the forint EURHUF=D3, which slumped to an all-time low of 336.10 to the euro on Tuesday before the central bank meeting, could recover on solid economic fundamentals.

"In addition, the dovish ECB and U.S. Fed should support CEE currencies going forward," Raiffeisen said in a note.

The Hungarian central bank said downward inflation risks have strengthened further as the euro zone economy slows.

By 0807 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was down 0.1% at 334.44 against the euro, off its all-time low, but weaker than 333.57 hit after the central bank's meeting on Tuesday. The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= lost 0.1% each.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) is likely to hold interest rates unchanged through 2020 as it balances inflationary pressures at home with policy easing and economic weakness abroad, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Czech forward rates have stayed stable this month after having scaled back previous rate-cut expectations. The market still prices in a rate cut by the middle of 2020 CZKFRA, PRIBOR=

Stock markets across the region headed south, with Prague .PX, Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX all trading about 1% lower at 0840 GMT, amid a worse international sentiment on trade war jitters.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1007 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8860

25.8600

-0.10%

-0.69%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

334.4400

334.2000

-0.07%

-3.99%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3829

4.3790

-0.09%

-2.13%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7490

4.7490

+0.00%

-2.00%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4080

7.4035

-0.06%

+0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3700

117.6050

+0.20%

+0.79%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1037.45

1047.5700

-0.97%

+5.16%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40545.48

40848.04

-0.74%

+3.59%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2153.89

2175.24

-0.98%

-5.39%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9490.97

9483.43

+0.08%

+28.54%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

856.63

858.09

-0.17%

+6.51%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1924.48

1923.06

+0.07%

+10.05%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

752.96

753.45

-0.07%

-1.15%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

570.40

572.20

-0.31%

-4.05%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.3570

0.0020

+208bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0890

-0.0660

+188bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3240

-0.0090

+194bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4820

0.0040

+220bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7980

-0.0230

+258bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0390

-0.0110

+265bps

+0bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.16

2.09

1.95

2.14

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.28

0.27

0.37

0.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.72

1.70

1.66

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.