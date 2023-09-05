CEE MARKETS-Forint loses almost 1%, risk-off mood puts pressure on regional currencies

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led losses in central Europe on Tuesday as markets shifted away from risk, while the Polish zloty eased ahead of a central bank rate decision this week.
The forint EURHUF= lost nearly 1% in morning trade before cutting some losses, trading at 385.3 versus the euro at 0827 GMT, down 0.7% on the day.
"The forint is tracking worse sentiment globally," a Budapest trader said.
"As for domestic factors, apart from the high interest rates (in Hungary) I cannot see anything else that would be positive right now," the trader said, adding high carry for the currency would continue to buoy it in a wide range.
Weak Chinese service sector data on Tuesday rekindled worries over China's sputtering post-pandemic economy, hitting the global mood. Central Europe's stocks followed global peers lower.
Central bank policy in the region is nearing a loosening, but for now, rates remain high following sharp hiking cycles in 2021-2022.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) was the first in the region to begin an easing cycle by cutting its one-day deposit rate gradually by 100 basis points.
The Polish central bank (NBH) will announce a policy decision on Wednesday and a narrow majority in a Reuters poll expect a 25 basis-point cut, despite inflation remaining in double-digits in August.
The zloty EURPLN= traded flat at 4.48 versus the euro.
"The (EUR/PLN) pair's rate has been consolidating around 4.45-4.48 for two weeks. Yesterday there was a slight increase to around 4.47. Today, waiting for the MPC and impulses from the core markets will continue," Alior Bank said in a note.
Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= traded for 24.143 against the euro, stuck in its recent range.
Bank CSOB said improving data this week could give it an impulse.
"For the Czech crown there surely isn't a positive environment, with U.S. yields remaining high and the dollar is also remaining strong," CSOB said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1027 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.1430
24.1250
-0.07%
+0.06%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
385.3000
382.7000
-0.67%
+3.67%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4795
4.4740
-0.12%
+4.69%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9480
4.9460
-0.04%
-0.11%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1000
117.2000
+0.09%
+0.17%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1334.52
1336.3900
-0.14%
+11.05%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
55479.72
55663.50
-0.33%
+26.68%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2020.87
2025.59
-0.23%
+12.77%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13171.90
13354.11
-1.36%
+12.93%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.4100
-0.3140
+240bps
-30bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6920
-0.0780
+213bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3810
0.0020
+180bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3530
0.0070
+234bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.3550
-0.0270
+279bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5840
-0.0230
+300bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.88
6.13
5.19
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.25
9.72
8.55
13.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.83
5.10
4.62
6.64
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Jan Harvey and Angus MacSwan)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))
