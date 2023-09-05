CEE MARKETS-Forint loses almost 1%, risk-off mood puts pressure on regional currencies

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led losses in central Europe on Tuesday as markets shifted away from risk, while the Polish zloty eased ahead of a central bank rate decision this week.

The forint EURHUF= lost nearly 1% in morning trade before cutting some losses, trading at 385.3 versus the euro at 0827 GMT, down 0.7% on the day.

"The forint is tracking worse sentiment globally," a Budapest trader said.

"As for domestic factors, apart from the high interest rates (in Hungary) I cannot see anything else that would be positive right now," the trader said, adding high carry for the currency would continue to buoy it in a wide range.

Weak Chinese service sector data on Tuesday rekindled worries over China's sputtering post-pandemic economy, hitting the global mood. Central Europe's stocks followed global peers lower.

Central bank policy in the region is nearing a loosening, but for now, rates remain high following sharp hiking cycles in 2021-2022.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) was the first in the region to begin an easing cycle by cutting its one-day deposit rate gradually by 100 basis points.

The Polish central bank (NBH) will announce a policy decision on Wednesday and a narrow majority in a Reuters poll expect a 25 basis-point cut, despite inflation remaining in double-digits in August.

The zloty EURPLN= traded flat at 4.48 versus the euro.

"The (EUR/PLN) pair's rate has been consolidating around 4.45-4.48 for two weeks. Yesterday there was a slight increase to around 4.47. Today, waiting for the MPC and impulses from the core markets will continue," Alior Bank said in a note.

Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= traded for 24.143 against the euro, stuck in its recent range.

Bank CSOB said improving data this week could give it an impulse.

"For the Czech crown there surely isn't a positive environment, with U.S. yields remaining high and the dollar is also remaining strong," CSOB said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1027 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.1430

24.1250

-0.07%

+0.06%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

385.3000

382.7000

-0.67%

+3.67%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4795

4.4740

-0.12%

+4.69%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9480

4.9460

-0.04%

-0.11%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1000

117.2000

+0.09%

+0.17%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1334.52

1336.3900

-0.14%

+11.05%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

55479.72

55663.50

-0.33%

+26.68%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2020.87

2025.59

-0.23%

+12.77%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13171.90

13354.11

-1.36%

+12.93%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.4100

-0.3140

+240bps

-30bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6920

-0.0780

+213bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3810

0.0020

+180bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3530

0.0070

+234bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3550

-0.0270

+279bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5840

-0.0230

+300bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.88

6.13

5.19

7.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.25

9.72

8.55

13.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.83

5.10

4.62

6.64

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Jan Harvey and Angus MacSwan)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))

