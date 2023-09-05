CEE MARKETS-Forint loses almost 1% amid risk-off mood, Hungary issues eurobond

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led losses in central Europe on Tuesday as global markets shifted away from risk, while the Polish zloty eased ahead of a central bank rate decision this week.
Hungary mandated a 10-year benchmark eurobond on Tuesday, a day after the debt management agency AKK announced that it raised its 2023 foreign currency debt issuance target by 230 billion forints ($641.90 million).
The forint EURHUF= lost nearly 1% in early trading before cutting some losses, and was at 385 versus the euro at 0952 GMT, down 0.6% on the day.
"The forint is tracking worse sentiment globally. As for domestic factors, apart from the high interest rates (in Hungary) I cannot see anything else that would be positive right now," a Budapest trader said, adding high carry for the currency would continue to buoy it in a wide range.
Hungary sold 3-month treasury bills at 9.47% average yield on Tuesday, compared to 9.42% at the previous auction, Hungary's debt agency said.
Weak Chinese service sector data on Tuesday rekindled worries over China's sputtering post-pandemic economy, hitting the global mood. Central Europe's stocks followed global peers lower.
Central bank policy in the region is nearing a loosening, but for now, interest rates remain high following sharp hiking cycles in 2021-2022.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) was the first in the region to begin an easing cycle by cutting its one-day deposit rate gradually by 100 basis points each month since May. But after cumulative cuts of 400 bps its effective policy rate still stands at 14%, way above other benchmark rates in the region, supporting the forint.
Poland's central bank (NBH) will announce a policy decision on Wednesday, with a narrow majority in a Reuters poll expecting a 25 basis-point cut, despite inflation remaining in double-digits in August.
The zloty EURPLN= traded flat at 4.948 versus the euro.
"The (EUR/PLN) pair's rate has been consolidating around 4.45-4.48 for two weeks. Yesterday there was a slight increase to around 4.47. Today, waiting for the MPC and impulses from the core markets will continue," Alior Bank said in a note.
Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= traded at 24.149 against the euro, stuck in its recent range.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1152 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.1490
24.1250
-0.10%
+0.04%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
385.0000
382.7000
-0.60%
+3.75%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4835
4.4740
-0.21%
+4.60%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9485
4.9460
-0.05%
-0.12%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.2000
+0.05%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1334.75
1336.3900
-0.12%
+11.07%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
55592.14
55663.50
-0.13%
+26.94%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2041.19
2025.59
+0.77%
+13.91%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13203.54
13354.11
-1.13%
+13.20%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.4100
-0.3140
+238bps
-33bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7060
-0.0640
+212bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3760
-0.0030
+177bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3530
0.0070
+232bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.3490
-0.0330
+276bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5760
-0.0310
+297bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.89
6.17
5.25
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.10
9.65
8.58
13.15
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.80
5.09
4.60
6.64
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori and Kriszta Than in Budapest; Editing by Jan Harvey, Angus MacSwan and Mike Harrison)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))
