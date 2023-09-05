News & Insights

CEE MARKETS-Forint loses almost 1% amid risk-off mood, Hungary issues eurobond

September 05, 2023 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by Boldizsar Gyori for Reuters ->

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led losses in central Europe on Tuesday as global markets shifted away from risk, while the Polish zloty eased ahead of a central bank rate decision this week.

Hungary mandated a 10-year benchmark eurobond on Tuesday, a day after the debt management agency AKK announced that it raised its 2023 foreign currency debt issuance target by 230 billion forints ($641.90 million).

The forint EURHUF= lost nearly 1% in early trading before cutting some losses, and was at 385 versus the euro at 0952 GMT, down 0.6% on the day.

"The forint is tracking worse sentiment globally. As for domestic factors, apart from the high interest rates (in Hungary) I cannot see anything else that would be positive right now," a Budapest trader said, adding high carry for the currency would continue to buoy it in a wide range.

Hungary sold 3-month treasury bills at 9.47% average yield on Tuesday, compared to 9.42% at the previous auction, Hungary's debt agency said.

Weak Chinese service sector data on Tuesday rekindled worries over China's sputtering post-pandemic economy, hitting the global mood. Central Europe's stocks followed global peers lower.

Central bank policy in the region is nearing a loosening, but for now, interest rates remain high following sharp hiking cycles in 2021-2022.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) was the first in the region to begin an easing cycle by cutting its one-day deposit rate gradually by 100 basis points each month since May. But after cumulative cuts of 400 bps its effective policy rate still stands at 14%, way above other benchmark rates in the region, supporting the forint.

Poland's central bank (NBH) will announce a policy decision on Wednesday, with a narrow majority in a Reuters poll expecting a 25 basis-point cut, despite inflation remaining in double-digits in August.

The zloty EURPLN= traded flat at 4.948 versus the euro.

"The (EUR/PLN) pair's rate has been consolidating around 4.45-4.48 for two weeks. Yesterday there was a slight increase to around 4.47. Today, waiting for the MPC and impulses from the core markets will continue," Alior Bank said in a note.

Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= traded at 24.149 against the euro, stuck in its recent range.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1152 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.1490

24.1250

-0.10%

+0.04%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

385.0000

382.7000

-0.60%

+3.75%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4835

4.4740

-0.21%

+4.60%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9485

4.9460

-0.05%

-0.12%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.2000

+0.05%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1334.75

1336.3900

-0.12%

+11.07%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

55592.14

55663.50

-0.13%

+26.94%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2041.19

2025.59

+0.77%

+13.91%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13203.54

13354.11

-1.13%

+13.20%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.4100

-0.3140

+238bps

-33bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7060

-0.0640

+212bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3760

-0.0030

+177bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3530

0.0070

+232bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3490

-0.0330

+276bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5760

-0.0310

+297bps

-6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.89

6.17

5.25

7.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.10

9.65

8.58

13.15

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.80

5.09

4.60

6.64

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori and Kriszta Than in Budapest; Editing by Jan Harvey, Angus MacSwan and Mike Harrison)

