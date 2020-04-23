CEE MARKETS-Forint looks to reverse course as CEE FX push higher

PRAGUE, April 23 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies gained on Thursday, reversing some recent losses as stimulus hopes bucked up markets, although Hungary's forint remained under pressure.
Hungary's central bank governor, Gyorgy Matolcsy, told the Figyelo weekly on Thursday the bank was ready to take more steps to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It will begin its bond-buying programme early next month, he said.
The central bank has been navigating a tricky path of preventing a sell-off in the currency by keeping interest rates up while supporting the shrinking economy with other tools.
A Reuters poll on Thursday showed analysts expect the bank to leave its key rates unchanged next Tuesday after an unexpected increase in lending rates early this month.
The forint EURHUF= was down less than 0.1% on the day at 0934 GMT, erasing early gains as it sought to recover from a steady decline from 350 in the last week.
"The central bank pushed out a lot of liquidity in the market recently and that always weakens the currency," a Budapest-based trader said.
Some analysts have said the currency volatility skewed risks toward tighter monetary policy. The central bank has said it could raise the 0.9% rate on a new one-week deposit tool if market conditions justify.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.5%, snapping a three-day losing streak, as expectations of further central bank rate cuts continue to weigh. Poland's zloty EURPLN= added 0.2%. On stock markets, Prague led gains with a 1.4% rise. .PX
Currencies have been largely stuck in wide ranges in April after huge losses in March of as much as 8%.
Investors held out some hope more stimulus in the United States or Europe could boost to major economies.
European Union leaders hold a video conference on Thursday and are seen asking the European Commission to propose a fund big enough to target the most affected sectors and regions.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1134 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.5190
27.6520
+0.48%
-7.58%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.6000
357.3450
-0.07%
-7.40%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5412
4.5516
+0.23%
-6.27%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8439
4.8425
-0.03%
-1.15%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5730
7.5691
-0.05%
-1.68%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6500
+0.09%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
846.25
834.3100
+1.43%
-24.15%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
32351.48
32328.27
+0.07%
-29.80%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1611.31
1605.12
+0.39%
-25.06%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
7911.84
7843.37
+0.87%
-20.70%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
781.05
777.17
+0.50%
-15.64%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1554.67
1545.72
+0.58%
-22.94%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
682.17
682.64
-0.07%
-14.91%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
439.58
435.38
+0.96%
-22.63%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.7610
0.0440
+145bps
+7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0120
0.0660
+163bps
+7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2780
-0.0530
+170bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.6050
0.0110
+130bps
+3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.0020
0.0540
+162bps
+6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3470
0.0000
+177bps
+0bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.29
0.31
0.35
0.95
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.23
1.19
1.15
1.10
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.35
0.27
0.27
0.70
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
