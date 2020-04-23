CEE MARKETS-Forint looks to reverse course as CEE FX push higher

PRAGUE, April 23 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies gained on Thursday, reversing some recent losses as stimulus hopes bucked up markets, although Hungary's forint remained under pressure.

Hungary's central bank governor, Gyorgy Matolcsy, told the Figyelo weekly on Thursday the bank was ready to take more steps to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It will begin its bond-buying programme early next month, he said.

The central bank has been navigating a tricky path of preventing a sell-off in the currency by keeping interest rates up while supporting the shrinking economy with other tools.

A Reuters poll on Thursday showed analysts expect the bank to leave its key rates unchanged next Tuesday after an unexpected increase in lending rates early this month.

The forint EURHUF= was down less than 0.1% on the day at 0934 GMT, erasing early gains as it sought to recover from a steady decline from 350 in the last week.

"The central bank pushed out a lot of liquidity in the market recently and that always weakens the currency," a Budapest-based trader said.

Some analysts have said the currency volatility skewed risks toward tighter monetary policy. The central bank has said it could raise the 0.9% rate on a new one-week deposit tool if market conditions justify.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.5%, snapping a three-day losing streak, as expectations of further central bank rate cuts continue to weigh. Poland's zloty EURPLN= added 0.2%. On stock markets, Prague led gains with a 1.4% rise. .PX

Currencies have been largely stuck in wide ranges in April after huge losses in March of as much as 8%.

Investors held out some hope more stimulus in the United States or Europe could boost to major economies.

European Union leaders hold a video conference on Thursday and are seen asking the European Commission to propose a fund big enough to target the most affected sectors and regions.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1134 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.5190

27.6520

+0.48%

-7.58%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

357.6000

357.3450

-0.07%

-7.40%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5412

4.5516

+0.23%

-6.27%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8439

4.8425

-0.03%

-1.15%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5730

7.5691

-0.05%

-1.68%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6500

+0.09%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

846.25

834.3100

+1.43%

-24.15%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

32351.48

32328.27

+0.07%

-29.80%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1611.31

1605.12

+0.39%

-25.06%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

7911.84

7843.37

+0.87%

-20.70%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

781.05

777.17

+0.50%

-15.64%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1554.67

1545.72

+0.58%

-22.94%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

682.17

682.64

-0.07%

-14.91%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

439.58

435.38

+0.96%

-22.63%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.7610

0.0440

+145bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0120

0.0660

+163bps

+7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2780

-0.0530

+170bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.6050

0.0110

+130bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.0020

0.0540

+162bps

+6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3470

0.0000

+177bps

+0bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.29

0.31

0.35

0.95

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.23

1.19

1.15

1.10

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.35

0.27

0.27

0.70

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Larry King)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

