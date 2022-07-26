CEE MARKETS-Forint little changed after Hungary's 100 basis point rate hike

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 26 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint trimmed only some losses on Tuesday after the central bank raised its base rate by a hefty 100 basis points, as soaring gas prices and a risk-off mood on markets pressured central European currencies.

The forint was down 0.21% on the day and trading at 399.80 per euro, a touch stronger than the levels seen before the rate hike that took borrowing costs to 10.75%, into double-digit territory for the first time since late 2008.

The size of the rate hike was in line with a Reuters poll forecast.

Markets were awaiting a statement and a press conference by the central bank at 1300 GMT.

"This rate hike came on a day when rising gas prices turned global market mood risk-off, which pressures currencies in the region," an fx trader in Budapest said.

"The central bank could send some messages at the press conference that could help the forint temporarily but it will be very hard to significantly strenghten the currency in the current international mood."

Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it would cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to a fifth of capacity.

Long-term Hungarian government bond yields rose about 10 basis points after the rate hike, continuing their climb that started in the morning, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said. The yield on the 10-year bond was about 8.35%.

"Many market participants expected a 50-basis-point hike, and the 100 basis point surprised them, which dragged the entire yield curve higher," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.06% to 24.585 per euro as new central bank board member Jan Frait said there are signs that call for caution in raising Czech interest rates further, although more tightening cannot be off the table when the board meets on Aug. 4.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.27% to trade at 4.7330 per euro and the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 down 1.65%. Budapest's stock index .BUX weakened 0.66%, while shares in Prague .PX were 0.32% higher.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1453 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5850

24.5700

-0.06%

+1.17%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

399.8000

398.9500

-0.21%

-7.61%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7330

4.7200

-0.27%

-3.00%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9316

4.9333

+0.03%

+0.34%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5130

7.5195

+0.09%

+0.06%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3700

117.3800

+0.01%

+0.18%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1244.30

1240.3100

+0.32%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41451.88

41725.26

-0.66%

-18.27%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1657.79

1685.62

-1.65%

-26.87%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12285.23

12251.73

+0.27%

-5.94%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1127.45

1122.46

+0.44%

-10.20%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1968.98

1962.34

+0.34%

-5.31%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

836.01

833.31

+0.32%

+1.86%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

606.64

597.74

+1.49%

-4.57%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.6440

0.2060

+629bps

+27bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1620

-0.1360

+449bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4350

-0.0140

+350bps

+7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7930

-0.1120

+644bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.1120

-0.0800

+544bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.7670

-0.1110

+483bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.59

7.52

7.17

7.32

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

12.98

13.03

12.75

11.57

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.33

7.34

7.11

7.00

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Susan Fenton)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com; +36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.