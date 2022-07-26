CEE MARKETS-Forint little changed after Hungary's 100 basis point rate hike
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, July 26 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint trimmed only some losses on Tuesday after the central bank raised its base rate by a hefty 100 basis points, as soaring gas prices and a risk-off mood on markets pressured central European currencies.
The forint was down 0.21% on the day and trading at 399.80 per euro, a touch stronger than the levels seen before the rate hike that took borrowing costs to 10.75%, into double-digit territory for the first time since late 2008.
The size of the rate hike was in line with a Reuters poll forecast.
Markets were awaiting a statement and a press conference by the central bank at 1300 GMT.
"This rate hike came on a day when rising gas prices turned global market mood risk-off, which pressures currencies in the region," an fx trader in Budapest said.
"The central bank could send some messages at the press conference that could help the forint temporarily but it will be very hard to significantly strenghten the currency in the current international mood."
Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it would cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to a fifth of capacity.
Long-term Hungarian government bond yields rose about 10 basis points after the rate hike, continuing their climb that started in the morning, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said. The yield on the 10-year bond was about 8.35%.
"Many market participants expected a 50-basis-point hike, and the 100 basis point surprised them, which dragged the entire yield curve higher," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.06% to 24.585 per euro as new central bank board member Jan Frait said there are signs that call for caution in raising Czech interest rates further, although more tightening cannot be off the table when the board meets on Aug. 4.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.27% to trade at 4.7330 per euro and the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 down 1.65%. Budapest's stock index .BUX weakened 0.66%, while shares in Prague .PX were 0.32% higher.
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Susan Fenton)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com; +36 70 795 8815))
