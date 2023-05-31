CEE MARKETS-Forint leads retreat, zloty down as inflation slows more than expected

By Karol Badohal

WARSAW, May 31 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint led central European currencies lower on Wednesday asglobal marketsentiment weakened, while Polish inflation slowed more than expected weighing on the zloty.

Weaker economic data from China and expectations for higher rates in the United States pushed up the dollar, whose strength in the past month has weighed heavily on central Europe's currencies and knocked them off recent highs.

Still-high interest rates in central Europe have kept investor flows steady in the region, although markets are expecting interest rate cuts to start later this year. In Hungary, the central bank has already taken a first step for monetary policy easing.

The view for looser policy comes as economies slow due to high prices hitting consumers.

Global data has also hit the outlook in the past week, with Germany, a big trade partner for central Europe, entering recession. On Wednesday, data in China showed manufacturing activity fell more than expected in May.

"There is some risk aversion, some kind of flight to safety," ING Hungary senior economist Peter Virovacz said.

"First of all the overnight Chinese data weren't overall supportive for the global trade ... the other thing is of course the debt ceiling issue in the United States."

By 1002 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.34% to 371.40 against the euro, further slipping from a more than one-year high of 368 hit in mid-May.

The Czech crown was largely flat at 23.7250, and the Polish zloty EURPLN= inched down 0.09% to 4.5440 per euro.

Polish data on Wednesday showed headline inflation eased to its lowest level in over a year, and economists are not ruling out a rate cut by the end of 2023, which markets are pricing. A drop in Polish rates instruments also continued on Wednesday.

Updated gross domestic product data also confirmed a year-on-year fall in the Polish economy, central Europe's biggest, as household demand fades.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1202 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.7250

23.7150

-0.04%

+1.83%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

371.4000

370.1500

-0.34%

+7.55%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5440

4.5400

-0.09%

+3.20%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9700

4.9666

-0.07%

-0.55%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.2600

+0.05%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1300.61

1298.8900

+0.13%

+8.23%

Budapest

.BUX

47364.95

47515.68

-0.32%

+8.15%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1917.67

1946.38

-1.48%

+7.01%

Bucharest

.BETI

12323.23

12285.10

+0.31%

+5.66%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7470

-0.0010

+300bps

+7bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9270

-0.1550

+267bps

-6bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4690

-0.0360

+222bps

+6bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.9420

-0.1130

+320bps

-4bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.9140

-0.0790

+365bps

+2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0260

-0.0520

+378bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.17

6.77

6.01

7.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.10

12.42

11.42

15.70

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.76

6.37

5.98

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

