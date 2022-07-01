CEE MARKETS-Forint leads losses as uncertainty over EU deal weighs
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, July 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led losses among its peers on Friday, and neared a record low touched this month, on worries over a lack of an agreement between Hungary and the European Union over pandemic recovery funds.
Markets are seeing low liquidity, with some investors taking profit ahead of an upcoming long weekend in the United States, according to a trader.
The forint EURHUF= fell 0.58% to 399.00 per euro by 0906 GMT, giving up the gains made earlier this week, when it jumped following a massive 185-basis-point interest rate hike by the central bank.
Investors are worried about a row between Hungary and the EU, and that Brussels still has not approved pandemic recovery funds for Budapest. On Wednesday a spokeswoman for the European Union executive said there were "no updates" on granting Hungary access to 15.5 billion euros ($16.2 billion) in COVID-19 economic stimulus funds.
The hike, more than three times what analysts expected, came after the currency fell to a record low of 404.50 versus the euro on Monday. The forint firmed as far as 393.50 this week following the central bank's move, which took the base rate to 7.75%, the highest in the region.
"There is no news behind this weakening (on Friday). The reason for it is that exporters bought euros at the lower price and American investors are closing their positions and taking profit ahead of Monday when U.S. markets will be closed," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"I think the 400-level is very strong at the moment, it could keep the forint from weakening further."
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.18% to 4.7175 versus the common currency as a flash CPI reading showed a 15.6% annual increase in prices in May, slightly above expectations.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat as new central bank governor Ales Michl said reducing inflation will be the bank's priority.
Fresh PMI data from the region showed manufacturing activity in Poland and the Czech Republic was deteriorating as costs surge. Hungary, however, bucked the trend as PMI rose to 57.0 in June, from 51.9 the previous month.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 gaining 1.16% and Budapest .BUX adding 1.31%. Prague .PX slid 0.62%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1106 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7500
24.7500
+0.00%
+0.49%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
399.0000
396.7000
-0.58%
-7.42%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7175
4.7090
-0.18%
-2.68%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9460
4.9470
+0.02%
+0.04%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5360
7.5325
-0.05%
-0.25%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3000
117.3600
+0.05%
+0.24%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1243.99
1251.7500
-0.62%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39753.21
39240.53
+1.31%
-21.62%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1715.56
1695.97
+1.16%
-24.32%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12397.64
12294.26
+0.84%
-5.08%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1119.96
1121.50
-0.14%
-10.79%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2005.16
2012.13
-0.35%
-3.57%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
838.12
839.62
-0.18%
+2.11%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
613.51
613.21
+0.05%
-3.49%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.2400
0.1230
+558bps
+13bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.4220
-0.0810
+432bps
-9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.9050
-0.1010
+352bps
-12bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.6360
-0.0150
+697bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.1340
-0.2220
+603bps
-23bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.7580
-0.1780
+537bps
-20bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.61
7.57
7.21
7.23
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
10.17
10.58
10.45
8.45
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.07
8.15
8.06
7.05
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.