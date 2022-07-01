CEE MARKETS-Forint leads losses as uncertainty over EU deal weighs

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led losses among its peers on Friday, and neared a record low touched this month, on worries over a lack of an agreement between Hungary and the European Union over pandemic recovery funds.

Markets are seeing low liquidity, with some investors taking profit ahead of an upcoming long weekend in the United States, according to a trader.

The forint EURHUF= fell 0.58% to 399.00 per euro by 0906 GMT, giving up the gains made earlier this week, when it jumped following a massive 185-basis-point interest rate hike by the central bank.

Investors are worried about a row between Hungary and the EU, and that Brussels still has not approved pandemic recovery funds for Budapest. On Wednesday a spokeswoman for the European Union executive said there were "no updates" on granting Hungary access to 15.5 billion euros ($16.2 billion) in COVID-19 economic stimulus funds.

The hike, more than three times what analysts expected, came after the currency fell to a record low of 404.50 versus the euro on Monday. The forint firmed as far as 393.50 this week following the central bank's move, which took the base rate to 7.75%, the highest in the region.

"There is no news behind this weakening (on Friday). The reason for it is that exporters bought euros at the lower price and American investors are closing their positions and taking profit ahead of Monday when U.S. markets will be closed," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"I think the 400-level is very strong at the moment, it could keep the forint from weakening further."

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.18% to 4.7175 versus the common currency as a flash CPI reading showed a 15.6% annual increase in prices in May, slightly above expectations.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat as new central bank governor Ales Michl said reducing inflation will be the bank's priority.

Fresh PMI data from the region showed manufacturing activity in Poland and the Czech Republic was deteriorating as costs surge. Hungary, however, bucked the trend as PMI rose to 57.0 in June, from 51.9 the previous month.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 gaining 1.16% and Budapest .BUX adding 1.31%. Prague .PX slid 0.62%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1106 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7500

24.7500

+0.00%

+0.49%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

399.0000

396.7000

-0.58%

-7.42%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7175

4.7090

-0.18%

-2.68%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9460

4.9470

+0.02%

+0.04%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5360

7.5325

-0.05%

-0.25%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3000

117.3600

+0.05%

+0.24%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1243.99

1251.7500

-0.62%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39753.21

39240.53

+1.31%

-21.62%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1715.56

1695.97

+1.16%

-24.32%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12397.64

12294.26

+0.84%

-5.08%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1119.96

1121.50

-0.14%

-10.79%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2005.16

2012.13

-0.35%

-3.57%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

838.12

839.62

-0.18%

+2.11%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

613.51

613.21

+0.05%

-3.49%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.2400

0.1230

+558bps

+13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.4220

-0.0810

+432bps

-9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.9050

-0.1010

+352bps

-12bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.6360

-0.0150

+697bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.1340

-0.2220

+603bps

-23bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.7580

-0.1780

+537bps

-20bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.61

7.57

7.21

7.23

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

10.17

10.58

10.45

8.45

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

8.07

8.15

8.06

7.05

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.