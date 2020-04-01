CEE MARKETS-Forint leads losses after dismal PMI numbers fuel recession fears

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 1 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets and currencies weakened on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint tumbling to a record low versus the euro as PMI data across the region fuelled worries of a deep recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Manufacturing activity in Poland, the region's largest economy, declined in March at the fastest rate since the 2008 global financial crisis. The IHS Markit PMI fell to 42.4 from 48.2 in February.

Czech manufacturing business sentiment also plunged, to the lowest since May 2009, while Hungary's seasonally adjusted PMI fell to 29.1 in March from a revised 50.3 in February.

"We expected March data to be awful. The only question has been whether it's extremely awful or ultra awful," said Peter Virovacz, analyst at ING Bank in Budapest.

"My GDP forecast (for Hungary) for this year is -1%, which two weeks ago was a worst case scenario, but is now the best case. I tend to expect closer to -3% now."

All regional currencies eased, with the forint EURHUF= leading losses by falling to a record low of 364.41 to the euro. It was down 0.88% on the day at 364.00 by 0822 GMT.

The Hungarian currency has lost more than 9% of its value to the euro this year, underperforming its regional peers.

"The forint has been weakening since Parliament gave the government the right to rule by decree on Monday," a Budapest-based dealer said.

"The market turned this into a question of trust. Also, liquidity is so tight and volatility is so high that it is easy to hit record lows," he added.

Hungary's parliament on Monday granted Prime Minister Viktor Orban an open-ended right to rule by decree to fight the coronavirus, despite protest from the opposition and rights groups.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.32% to trade at 4.564 to the euro, while the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.18% to 27.370 against the common currency. The Romanian leu EURRON= was steady, trading at 4.834.

Stock markets across the region also gave up their gains from the previous day, even as regional governments continued to announce steps to fight the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Poland's parliament on Tuesday approved another part of a coronavirus rescue package to support the economy. Earlier the government said the whole package would amount to 212 billion zlotys ($50.7 billion).

The Czech government approved more aid for companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday. Companies will be covered for most of the salaries they pay to employees if they retain them.

The Czech Republic also holds another bond auction later on Wednesday following last week's massive sale, as it ramps up borrowing to finance a swelling budget amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The finance ministry issued a record 123.9 billion crowns, or 5 billion euros, in bond and treasury bill auctions last week.

"As was apparent last week, the demand for shorter end maturities is massive lately, most probably as (holders of) local real money are desperately looking for options to place the excessive cash, as they do not want to risk further CNB rate cuts," Dalimil Vyskovsky of Komercni Banka said in a note.

The Czech central bank has announced two emergency rate cuts in the past two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Polish and Romanian central banks have also cut rates.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1022 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech crown EURCZK= 27.3700 27.3200 -0.18% -7.08% Hungary forint EURHUF= 364.0000 360.8000 -0.88% -9.03% Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5645 4.5500 -0.32% -6.75% Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8340 4.8335 -0.01% -0.95% Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.6240 7.6301 +0.08% -2.34% Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.4300 117.5300 +0.09% +0.12% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague .PX 778.14 789.8800 -1.49% -30.25% Budapest .BUX 32582.63 33134.87 -1.67% -29.30% Warsaw .WIG20 1487.32 1512.84 -1.69% -30.83% Bucharest .BETI 7466.58 7625.38 -2.08% -25.16% Ljubljana .SBITOP 732.43 733.34 -0.12% -20.89% Zagreb .CRBEX 1471.63 1480.51 -0.60% -27.05% Belgrade .BELEX15 660.54 636.53 +3.77% -17.61% Sofia .SOFIX 416.52 419.35 -0.67% -26.69% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.9910 0.1910 +167bps +17bps 5-year CZ5YT=RR 1.2300 0.0000 +189bps +1bps 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.5250 0.0000 +203bps +4bps Poland 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.9440 0.0220 +162bps +0bps 5-year PL5YT=RR 1.3030 0.0080 +196bps +2bps 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.6850 0.0000 +219bps +4bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.47 0.45 0.48 1.04 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.56 0.58 0.59 0.46 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.62 0.52 0.47 1.17 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by Jan Harvey) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

