CEE MARKETS-Forint leads FX rise as Hungary central bank readies more firepower

By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves

PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, April 7 (Reuters) - The forint led a jump in central Europe's currencies on Tuesday as investor hopes that the corovavirus spread could start to level out boosted riskier assets while Hungary's markets awaited further central bank measures to manage the outbreak.

Hungary's central bank said it would hold an online news conference at 1200 GMT on Tuesday, with analysts saying it could unveil new measures to kickstart the economy.

Hungary will raise its budget deficit to 2.7% of gross domestic product this year from a targeted 1%, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday. The stimulus package, which includes subsidised loans to Hungarian companies and funds to preserve jobs, would amount to 18%-20% of GDP, including central bank programmes.

"We can expect an important announcement on the battlefield of economic defence," Erste analysts said in a note.

"We expect a 'pandemic Funding for Growth Scheme' that would belong to the 2 trillion loan guarantee program. The question is whether there is anything else in the package."

The forint EURHUF= had risen by 1% to 360.16 to the euro by 0856 GMT, pulling further away from a record low of 369.54 hit on April 1.

The currency has been one of the hardest hit in central Europe by investor flight, even before the coronavirus outbreak hit the region in force in March. However, a Reuters poll last week forecast a steady rebound starting in the region.

The Czech crown EURCZK= has also sunk to multi-year lows in the past month and was up 0.9% at 27.294 to the euro on Tuesday. Poland's zloty EURPLN= added 0.6%. Both are down over 6% in 2020 so far and the forint has lost 8%.

Stock markets also gained on Tuesday as tapering of the coronavirus toll in certain European and U.S. hotspots boosted risk appetite. Warsaw .WIG20 rose 3.7% and Budapest .BUX 3%.

Analysts, though, remain cautious as data will only start to show the outbreak's impact on central Europe's export-driven economies that have faced factory shutdowns in recent weeks.

Manufacturing surveys last week dropped to levels last seen in the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

On bond markets, Czech yields were mixed after the finance ministry added bond auctions this week to its monthly plan as it ramps up borrowing.

Dealers have said demand remains solid for Czech paper, helped by expectations of the central bank further cutting interest rates after a reduction of 125 basis points last month.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1056 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.2940

27.5500

+0.94%

-6.82%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.1600

363.7800

+1.01%

-8.06%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5361

4.5626

+0.58%

-6.17%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8300

4.8295

-0.01%

-0.86%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.6295

7.6265

-0.04%

-2.41%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.6000

+0.11%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

827.98

807.9500

+2.48%

-25.78%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

33832.55

32858.75

+2.96%

-26.58%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1639.04

1581.05

+3.67%

-23.77%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8081.59

7706.49

+4.87%

-19.00%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

767.84

735.66

+4.37%

-17.07%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1652.74

1581.19

+4.53%

-18.08%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

671.96

664.25

+1.16%

-16.18%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

432.31

427.78

+1.06%

-23.91%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.0070

0.0540

+165bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.1740

-0.0210

+175bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5260

0.0950

+190bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.9880

-0.0910

+163bps

-11bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2890

-0.0030

+187bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.6250

-0.0340

+200bps

-10bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.36

0.38

0.45

1.01

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.13

1.08

1.15

0.93

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.56

0.44

0.40

1.17

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Nick Macfie)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.