CEE MARKETS-Forint leads FX rise as Hungary central bank readies more firepower
By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves
PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, April 7 (Reuters) - The forint led a jump in central Europe's currencies on Tuesday as investor hopes that the corovavirus spread could start to level out boosted riskier assets while Hungary's markets awaited further central bank measures to manage the outbreak.
Hungary's central bank said it would hold an online news conference at 1200 GMT on Tuesday, with analysts saying it could unveil new measures to kickstart the economy.
Hungary will raise its budget deficit to 2.7% of gross domestic product this year from a targeted 1%, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday. The stimulus package, which includes subsidised loans to Hungarian companies and funds to preserve jobs, would amount to 18%-20% of GDP, including central bank programmes.
"We can expect an important announcement on the battlefield of economic defence," Erste analysts said in a note.
"We expect a 'pandemic Funding for Growth Scheme' that would belong to the 2 trillion loan guarantee program. The question is whether there is anything else in the package."
The forint EURHUF= had risen by 1% to 360.16 to the euro by 0856 GMT, pulling further away from a record low of 369.54 hit on April 1.
The currency has been one of the hardest hit in central Europe by investor flight, even before the coronavirus outbreak hit the region in force in March. However, a Reuters poll last week forecast a steady rebound starting in the region.
The Czech crown EURCZK= has also sunk to multi-year lows in the past month and was up 0.9% at 27.294 to the euro on Tuesday. Poland's zloty EURPLN= added 0.6%. Both are down over 6% in 2020 so far and the forint has lost 8%.
Stock markets also gained on Tuesday as tapering of the coronavirus toll in certain European and U.S. hotspots boosted risk appetite. Warsaw .WIG20 rose 3.7% and Budapest .BUX 3%.
Analysts, though, remain cautious as data will only start to show the outbreak's impact on central Europe's export-driven economies that have faced factory shutdowns in recent weeks.
Manufacturing surveys last week dropped to levels last seen in the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.
On bond markets, Czech yields were mixed after the finance ministry added bond auctions this week to its monthly plan as it ramps up borrowing.
Dealers have said demand remains solid for Czech paper, helped by expectations of the central bank further cutting interest rates after a reduction of 125 basis points last month.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1056 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.2940
27.5500
+0.94%
-6.82%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.1600
363.7800
+1.01%
-8.06%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5361
4.5626
+0.58%
-6.17%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8300
4.8295
-0.01%
-0.86%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.6295
7.6265
-0.04%
-2.41%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.6000
+0.11%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
827.98
807.9500
+2.48%
-25.78%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33832.55
32858.75
+2.96%
-26.58%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1639.04
1581.05
+3.67%
-23.77%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8081.59
7706.49
+4.87%
-19.00%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
767.84
735.66
+4.37%
-17.07%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1652.74
1581.19
+4.53%
-18.08%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
671.96
664.25
+1.16%
-16.18%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
432.31
427.78
+1.06%
-23.91%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.0070
0.0540
+165bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.1740
-0.0210
+175bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5260
0.0950
+190bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.9880
-0.0910
+163bps
-11bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2890
-0.0030
+187bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.6250
-0.0340
+200bps
-10bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.36
0.38
0.45
1.01
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.13
1.08
1.15
0.93
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.56
0.44
0.40
1.17
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Nick Macfie)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
