CEE MARKETS-Forint leads FX retreat as global banking worries remain

By Karol Badohal
Warsaw, March 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint lost more than 1% on Friday, falling for the first time this week as central European currencies shed some recent gains amid lingering banking stability concerns weighing on markets.
Investor sentiment remains frail after turmoil in the U.S. and European banking sectors in the past two weeks has revived memories of the 2008 global financial crisis.
Currencies have rebounded from heavy losses at the start of the week in the wake of Credit Suisse's takeover by rival UBS, but gave up some gains on Friday.
"The forint is weakening this morning as the dollar is firming and also this is a correction as the forint had gained a lot in the past days," a Budapest FX dealer said.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= had dropped 1.67% versus the euro by 1041 GMT, while the Czech crown EURCZK= and Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.40% and 0.10% respectively.
Bank Millennium analyst Mateusz Sutowicz said the market was becoming exhausted from turbulence in recent days.
"The zloty is stable today and positively stands out, especially against the slightly weakening currencies of other parts of the region," he added.
Markets will turn to central bank meetings in the region next week, with Hungary and Czech central banks expected to stay on hold while keeping a hawkish tone.
A Budapest dealer said the unstable global environment would keep rate setters on hold.
The Czech bank will also likely signal no rush to consider rate cuts, analysts say.
Shares in Warsaw, Budapest and Prague dropped about 2% following weaker trading across Europe amid continued banking worries.
On the economic front, the first leading indicator for March from the region showed Czech business confidence hit a seven-month high but consumer sentiment remained depressed due to high inflation, according to statistics office data.
** Click here for an interactive graphic:
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1141 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.6850
23.5900
-0.40%
+2.00%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
389.0000
382.5000
-1.67%
+2.68%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6870
4.6825
-0.10%
+0.05%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9255
4.9240
-0.03%
+0.35%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2500
117.3500
+0.09%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1295.81
1325.3200
-2.23%
+7.83%
Budapest
.BUX
42050.65
42906.06
-1.99%
-3.98%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1668.89
1705.91
-2.17%
-6.87%
Bucharest
.BETI
12040.43
12082.45
-0.35%
+3.23%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1185.08
1186.45
-0.12%
+12.99%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
898.10
898.95
-0.09%
+8.91%
Sofia
.SOFIX
600.12
602.79
-0.44%
-0.23%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.3890
0.0450
+314bps
+29bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8210
-0.0320
+286bps
+18bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5290
-0.0420
+251bps
+13bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.8190
-0.2040
+357bps
+4bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.7660
-0.1460
+380bps
+7bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.8280
-0.1280
+381bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.06
6.67
5.89
7.19
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.50
12.65
11.69
16.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.76
6.53
6.08
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
Czech confidence indicatorshttps://tmsnrt.rs/40a9j3e
Czech confidence indicatorshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3njwgmh
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.