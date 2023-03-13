CEE MARKETS-Forint leads fx lower, stocks fall amid global SVB market rout

By Krisztina Than and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST, March 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell 2% on Monday, leading losses among Central European currencies, while stocks across the regionplunged as the collapse of startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank battered global markets, with Hungary's OTP shares losing 6.6%.
At the same time, government bond yields in central Europe followed core markets lower as investors sought safer assets while assessing the possible fallout from the SVB collapse amid bets on less aggressive tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"It is all driven by core markets, newsflows from SVB and others," a Prague-based fixed income trader said.
Czech 10-year bond yields were bid at a one-month low, down 17 basis points, while interest rate swaps fell over 20 bps. The benchmark Polish 10-year yield also dropped 17 bps to 5.936%. Hungary's 10-year bond yield was down 24 bps at 8.46%, according to the debt agency's fixing page HUBONDFIX.
Stock markets were under the most pressure, with Prague .PX down 2.7%, falling for a third consecutive day, dragged lower by banking stocks.
Budapest .BUX hit its lowest since November, down 2.8%, and Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 fell to a three-month low.
U.S. authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.
The Czech National Bank said it was monitoring the situation but added there was no bank with a similar business model in the Czech banking sector.
Market turmoil led investors to speculate the U.S. Federal Reserve will no longer raise interest rates by a super-sized 50 bps this month, hitting the dollar.
Despite the weaker dollar, the forint EURHUF= eased about 1.93% to 390.30 versus the euro by 1246 GMT, and then extended losses to around 393.25 before regaining some ground. The forint underperformed the region's currencies on Monday.
The Czech crown EURCZK= dropped 0.5%. In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was also weaker by 0.4% at 4.6945 to the euro.
In Hungary, investors were also eyeing any fallout from a policy dispute between the central bank and the government over tackling inflation that erupted last week.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday the National Bank of Hungary's cuts to money supply were too drastic as inflation had probably peaked and price growth was driven by energy costs and sanctions on Russia. The comments came after sharp criticism by the central bank chief of the government's economic policy.
On Monday, the Hungarian central bank declined to comment on whether NBH Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy had met with Orban, or whether any meeting was in the pipeline.
Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw
