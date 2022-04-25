CEE MARKETS-Forint leads FX lower, stocks fall

PRAGUE, April 25 (Reuters) - The forint slipped back to a nearly one-week low on Monday, with poor investor sentiment in central Europe outweighing expectations of another hefty interest rate hike in Hungary.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is likely to raise its base rate by another 100 basis points on Tuesday amid a continued surge in inflation that is hitting around the region and pushing borrowing costs up heavily.

Those expectations did little for the forint on Monday as it eased 0.35% to 373.21 to the euro by 0824 GMT to lead losses.

"The forint is easing after the 370 level stopped its firming last week and the international market mood is not supportive, either," Takarekbank said in a note.

The soured mood was seen in central European stock markets, which fell more than 1%, taking their cue from global markets amid concern over COVID lockdowns in China and continued fighting in Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

In the Czech Republic, a statistics office survey showed consumer confidence was stuck at its lowest since 2012 amid rapid price rises and uncertainty from the Ukraine war.

The crown EURCZK= has held up on expectations of continued interest rates when the Czech central bank meets again. But analysts say there is presently little room for more gains and the currency was down 0.1% at 24.38 to the euro on Monday.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= eked out a 0.1% rise while Romania's leu EURRON= was steady.

Markets are "concerned about China, especially its strict COVID lockdown in Shanghai and the spreading outbreaks that stoke fears of other lockdowns – such as in Beijing," Erste Group Bank said.

"Together with worries about brisker monetary tightening in the United States, the U.S. dollar firmed in response, and CEE currencies (have) marked a mild weakening."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1024 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3800

24.3510

-0.12%

+2.02%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

373.2100

371.9000

-0.35%

-1.02%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6400

4.6463

+0.14%

-1.06%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9445

4.9430

-0.03%

+0.07%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5600

7.5625

+0.03%

-0.56%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6400

117.6500

+0.01%

-0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1363.47

1379.5100

-1.16%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42574.15

43176.64

-1.40%

-16.06%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1943.93

1973.31

-1.49%

-14.25%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13004.37

13004.37

+0.00%

-0.44%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1169.32

1173.75

-0.38%

-6.86%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2126.08

2134.16

-0.38%

+2.25%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

823.12

823.12

+0.00%

+0.29%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

635.25

635.25

+0.00%

-0.07%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.2330

0.0150

+498bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7370

-0.0920

+406bps

-10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3370

-0.0280

+344bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.4620

-0.1110

+621bps

-9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.6480

-0.0560

+597bps

-6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.1320

-0.0870

+524bps

-6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.17

6.17

6.18

5.40

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.80

8.15

8.23

6.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.23

7.23

7.22

5.74

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest, Editing by William Maclean)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

