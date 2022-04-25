CEE MARKETS-Forint leads FX lower, stocks fall
PRAGUE, April 25 (Reuters) - The forint slipped back to a nearly one-week low on Monday, with poor investor sentiment in central Europe outweighing expectations of another hefty interest rate hike in Hungary.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is likely to raise its base rate by another 100 basis points on Tuesday amid a continued surge in inflation that is hitting around the region and pushing borrowing costs up heavily.
Those expectations did little for the forint on Monday as it eased 0.35% to 373.21 to the euro by 0824 GMT to lead losses.
"The forint is easing after the 370 level stopped its firming last week and the international market mood is not supportive, either," Takarekbank said in a note.
The soured mood was seen in central European stock markets, which fell more than 1%, taking their cue from global markets amid concern over COVID lockdowns in China and continued fighting in Ukraine after Russia's invasion.
In the Czech Republic, a statistics office survey showed consumer confidence was stuck at its lowest since 2012 amid rapid price rises and uncertainty from the Ukraine war.
The crown EURCZK= has held up on expectations of continued interest rates when the Czech central bank meets again. But analysts say there is presently little room for more gains and the currency was down 0.1% at 24.38 to the euro on Monday.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= eked out a 0.1% rise while Romania's leu EURRON= was steady.
Markets are "concerned about China, especially its strict COVID lockdown in Shanghai and the spreading outbreaks that stoke fears of other lockdowns – such as in Beijing," Erste Group Bank said.
"Together with worries about brisker monetary tightening in the United States, the U.S. dollar firmed in response, and CEE currencies (have) marked a mild weakening."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1024 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3800
24.3510
-0.12%
+2.02%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
373.2100
371.9000
-0.35%
-1.02%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6400
4.6463
+0.14%
-1.06%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9445
4.9430
-0.03%
+0.07%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5600
7.5625
+0.03%
-0.56%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6400
117.6500
+0.01%
-0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1363.47
1379.5100
-1.16%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42574.15
43176.64
-1.40%
-16.06%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1943.93
1973.31
-1.49%
-14.25%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13004.37
13004.37
+0.00%
-0.44%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1169.32
1173.75
-0.38%
-6.86%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2126.08
2134.16
-0.38%
+2.25%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
823.12
823.12
+0.00%
+0.29%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
635.25
635.25
+0.00%
-0.07%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.2330
0.0150
+498bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7370
-0.0920
+406bps
-10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3370
-0.0280
+344bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.4620
-0.1110
+621bps
-9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.6480
-0.0560
+597bps
-6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1320
-0.0870
+524bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.17
6.17
6.18
5.40
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.80
8.15
8.23
6.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.23
7.23
7.22
5.74
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest, Editing by William Maclean)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
