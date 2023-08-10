CEE MARKETS-Forint leads FX gains ahead of US CPI data, OTP shares jump

BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= firmed 0.4% in Thursday morning trade, helped by a rebound in European gas prices, with other central European currencies trading flat or mildly stronger ahead of closely watched U.S. inflation data.

At 0741 GMT, the forint was 0.41% stronger on the day at 387 versus the euro, benefiting from a broader risk-on sentiment after a retreat in the U.S. dollar.

On stock markets, shares in Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU rose 3.4%, outperforming the wider Budapest stock market, after quarterly profit beat analyst forecasts. Czech utility CEZCEZP.PR also outperformed after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.

"U.S. inflation data will set the course of events later in the day," a Budapest-based trader said.

"The forint firmed to around 387 versus the euro after gas prices recovered from yesterday's jump, that is also slightly positive."

"For the time being, a risk-on sentiment prevails in markets, there are no bigger worries. I expect the forint to remain in the 385 to 392/394 per euro range and we will see what happens in the afternoon."

U.S. inflation data due later in the session looms large over global markets hungry for clues on the path for Federal Reserve policy.

The dollar has been a key driver for currencies in central Europe as the region's central banks begin shifting to interest rate cuts as inflation slowly recedes.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.1% stronger at 24.26 to the euro after July inflation data was in line with expectations, showing a continued decline to an annual 8.8% and backing the Czech National Bank's recent shift, taking it closer to the start of policy easing. Markets are pricing in rate cuts in the coming months.

"We think today's inflation numbers may open the way for the market to test higher EUR/CZK above 24.30 and confirm that the central bank is fine with a weaker koruna," ING economist Frantisek Taborsky said in a note.

The Polish zloty EURPLN=, central Europe's best-performing unit with a 4.9% gain for the year, was little changed at 4.47 per euro, hovering near a multi-year high beyond 4.40, which it hit last month.

"Currently, the EUR/PLN exchange rate is moving around the level of 4.4670 and on the basis of technical indications it is heading towards the resistance at 4.48," economists at Millennium Bank said in a report.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0941 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2600

24.2850

+0.10%

-0.42%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

387.0000

388.6000

+0.41%

+3.21%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4710

4.4680

-0.07%

+4.89%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9416

4.9456

+0.08%

+0.02%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.1900

+0.04%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1365.34

1361.4100

+0.29%

+13.61%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

56069.34

55235.51

+1.51%

+28.03%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2112.80

2096.43

+0.78%

+17.90%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13026.92

13000.36

+0.20%

+11.69%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.9080

-0.2370

+277bps

-25bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.5860

-0.0490

+204bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.1060

-0.0520

+161bps

-8bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3640

0.0110

+223bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2930

0.0050

+274bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5270

0.0070

+303bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.76

5.83

4.84

7.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

12.45

10.71

9.39

14.18

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.05

5.36

4.93

6.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting Reuters bureaux Writing by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Christina Fincher)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.