CEE MARKETS-Forint leads FX gains ahead of US CPI data, OTP shares jump

BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= firmed 0.4% in Thursday morning trade, helped by a rebound in European gas prices, with other central European currencies trading flat or mildly stronger ahead of closely watched U.S. inflation data.
At 0741 GMT, the forint was 0.41% stronger on the day at 387 versus the euro, benefiting from a broader risk-on sentiment after a retreat in the U.S. dollar.
On stock markets, shares in Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU rose 3.4%, outperforming the wider Budapest stock market, after quarterly profit beat analyst forecasts. Czech utility CEZCEZP.PR also outperformed after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.
"U.S. inflation data will set the course of events later in the day," a Budapest-based trader said.
"The forint firmed to around 387 versus the euro after gas prices recovered from yesterday's jump, that is also slightly positive."
"For the time being, a risk-on sentiment prevails in markets, there are no bigger worries. I expect the forint to remain in the 385 to 392/394 per euro range and we will see what happens in the afternoon."
U.S. inflation data due later in the session looms large over global markets hungry for clues on the path for Federal Reserve policy.
The dollar has been a key driver for currencies in central Europe as the region's central banks begin shifting to interest rate cuts as inflation slowly recedes.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.1% stronger at 24.26 to the euro after July inflation data was in line with expectations, showing a continued decline to an annual 8.8% and backing the Czech National Bank's recent shift, taking it closer to the start of policy easing. Markets are pricing in rate cuts in the coming months.
"We think today's inflation numbers may open the way for the market to test higher EUR/CZK above 24.30 and confirm that the central bank is fine with a weaker koruna," ING economist Frantisek Taborsky said in a note.
The Polish zloty EURPLN=, central Europe's best-performing unit with a 4.9% gain for the year, was little changed at 4.47 per euro, hovering near a multi-year high beyond 4.40, which it hit last month.
"Currently, the EUR/PLN exchange rate is moving around the level of 4.4670 and on the basis of technical indications it is heading towards the resistance at 4.48," economists at Millennium Bank said in a report.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0941 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2600
24.2850
+0.10%
-0.42%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
387.0000
388.6000
+0.41%
+3.21%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4710
4.4680
-0.07%
+4.89%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9416
4.9456
+0.08%
+0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.1900
+0.04%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1365.34
1361.4100
+0.29%
+13.61%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
56069.34
55235.51
+1.51%
+28.03%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2112.80
2096.43
+0.78%
+17.90%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13026.92
13000.36
+0.20%
+11.69%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.9080
-0.2370
+277bps
-25bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.5860
-0.0490
+204bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.1060
-0.0520
+161bps
-8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3640
0.0110
+223bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2930
0.0050
+274bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5270
0.0070
+303bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.76
5.83
4.84
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
12.45
10.71
9.39
14.18
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.05
5.36
4.93
6.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting Reuters bureaux Writing by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Christina Fincher)
((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))
