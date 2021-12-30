CEE MARKETS-Forint leads FX gains after latest central bank rate increase
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= firmed 0.5% versus the euro early on Thursday, leading gains among central European currencies, after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK by another 20 basis points to 4%.
At 0845 GMT, the forint traded at 368.6 per euro, paring some of its losses for the year to 1.6%, second-worst in the region behind the Romanian leu EURRON=. Most other central European currencies were mildly positive.
Hungary's one-week deposit rate now sits 220 basis points above its mid-November level, when the NBH kicked off its weekly hikes to shore up the forint, which sank to a record low at 372 versus the euro last month.
Traders said low market liquidity at the end of the year amplified moves in the forint, adding however, that the bank's successive hikes and expectations for more rate tightening next year were probably starting to have an impact.
NBH Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Monday that the base rate, currently at 2.4% HUINT=ECI, would reach the level of the one-week deposit rate in the first half of 2022.
He also said a government move to freeze retail mortgage interest rates for six months from January confirmed the bank's stance that it must act "in the most decisive manner" to rein in inflation, which rose to a 14-year high last month.
"Given that borrowers are now shielded from the rate rises, the NBH can also raise the base rate more aggressively," a Budapest-based currency dealer said. "I think the NBH has probably realised that foreign investors cannot stomach this complex system of interest rates."
Another trader also said Thursday's rate rise supported the forint, although he added that major gains were unlikely for now.
The Czech crown EURCZK=, the region's top performer this year with a 5% gain for the year due to aggressive rate tightening, firmed 0.2% in early trade.
On Wednesday Czech ministers said the new centre-right government would freeze the pay of state workers and reduce previously announced pay hikes for others as it seeks to cut the budget gap amid a spike in inflation.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0945 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.9220
24.9700
+0.19%
+5.24%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
368.6000
370.6000
+0.54%
-1.60%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5922
4.5960
+0.08%
-0.72%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9505
4.9505
+0.00%
-1.73%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5190
7.5215
+0.03%
+0.38%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1424.94
1425.0600
-0.01%
+38.73%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
50502.48
50342.57
+0.32%
+19.94%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2259.86
2260.70
-0.04%
+13.91%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13084.46
13068.03
+0.13%
+33.44%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1266.96
1272.32
-0.42%
+40.64%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2078.60
2076.26
+0.11%
+19.51%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
824.20
827.63
-0.41%
+10.10%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
641.50
641.24
+0.04%
+43.34%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.7390
0.0630
+435bps
+6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.3280
0.0510
+378bps
+4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.9800
0.0180
+316bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.4080
0.0830
+402bps
+8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.0450
-0.0280
+449bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.6590
0.0310
+384bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.61
4.13
3.99
4.06
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.18
5.31
5.33
4.05
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.86
4.13
4.10
2.50
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))
