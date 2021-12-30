CEE MARKETS-Forint leads FX gains after latest central bank rate increase

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= firmed 0.5% versus the euro early on Thursday, leading gains among central European currencies, after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK by another 20 basis points to 4%.

At 0845 GMT, the forint traded at 368.6 per euro, paring some of its losses for the year to 1.6%, second-worst in the region behind the Romanian leu EURRON=. Most other central European currencies were mildly positive.

Hungary's one-week deposit rate now sits 220 basis points above its mid-November level, when the NBH kicked off its weekly hikes to shore up the forint, which sank to a record low at 372 versus the euro last month.

Traders said low market liquidity at the end of the year amplified moves in the forint, adding however, that the bank's successive hikes and expectations for more rate tightening next year were probably starting to have an impact.

NBH Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Monday that the base rate, currently at 2.4% HUINT=ECI, would reach the level of the one-week deposit rate in the first half of 2022.

He also said a government move to freeze retail mortgage interest rates for six months from January confirmed the bank's stance that it must act "in the most decisive manner" to rein in inflation, which rose to a 14-year high last month.

"Given that borrowers are now shielded from the rate rises, the NBH can also raise the base rate more aggressively," a Budapest-based currency dealer said. "I think the NBH has probably realised that foreign investors cannot stomach this complex system of interest rates."

Another trader also said Thursday's rate rise supported the forint, although he added that major gains were unlikely for now.

The Czech crown EURCZK=, the region's top performer this year with a 5% gain for the year due to aggressive rate tightening, firmed 0.2% in early trade.

On Wednesday Czech ministers said the new centre-right government would freeze the pay of state workers and reduce previously announced pay hikes for others as it seeks to cut the budget gap amid a spike in inflation.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0945 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.9220

24.9700

+0.19%

+5.24%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

368.6000

370.6000

+0.54%

-1.60%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5922

4.5960

+0.08%

-0.72%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9505

4.9505

+0.00%

-1.73%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5190

7.5215

+0.03%

+0.38%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1424.94

1425.0600

-0.01%

+38.73%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

50502.48

50342.57

+0.32%

+19.94%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2259.86

2260.70

-0.04%

+13.91%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13084.46

13068.03

+0.13%

+33.44%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1266.96

1272.32

-0.42%

+40.64%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2078.60

2076.26

+0.11%

+19.51%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

824.20

827.63

-0.41%

+10.10%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

641.50

641.24

+0.04%

+43.34%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.7390

0.0630

+435bps

+6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.3280

0.0510

+378bps

+4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.9800

0.0180

+316bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.4080

0.0830

+402bps

+8bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.0450

-0.0280

+449bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.6590

0.0310

+384bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.61

4.13

3.99

4.06

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.18

5.31

5.33

4.05

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.86

4.13

4.10

2.50

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

