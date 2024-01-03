CEE MARKETS-Forint leads early-2024 gains, Hungary mandates USD bond issue

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies largely drifted on Wednesday as investors positioned in both directions to start trading in the new year, while Hungary was first out of the gates in the region in 2024 to tap international bond markets.
Hungary has mandated a 12-year benchmark dollar bond issue, IFR News reported.
Hungary's government is seeking to cut its budget deficit to below 3% of gross domestic product in 2024 after overshooting targets last year.
It plans up to $2 billion worth of dollar-denominated international bond issuance in the first half of this year. Its overall foreign currency borrowing in 2024 should fall after bumper borrowing in 2023.
On currency markets, the forint EURHUF= led gains, rising 0.3% on the day to 380.65 per euro and touching its highest since mid-December.
ING said the region's currencies were being pulled in different directions to start 2024, with a stronger dollar weighing and still high market rates providing a buoy.
However, the zloty - the biggest gainer in central Europe last year with an almost 8% appreciation - has missed out on the early rise seen by peers.
"Although PLN should benefit the most from higher rates across the region in our view, it is the weakest since November last year," ING said. "Heavy long positioning and just a lazy move down in the EUR/PLN (exchange rate) in recent weeks seems to have triggered some selling in PLN."
The zloty EURPLN= was 0.1% lower on Wednesday at 4.364 per euro, down almost half a percent in 2024 so far.
Central banks in Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic all cut interest rates to some degree in 2023 as they started loosening the tight policy installed since 2021 to battle soaring inflation.
Despite the easing, interest rates in the region remain at highs last seen in the 2000s, and Hungary's base rate, at 10.75%, is the highest in the European Union.
At the same time, global central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve have ended their policy tightening.
"Investors are trying to figure out the speed of rate cuts by Hungary's central bank (this year), as well as keeping an eye on today's Federal Reserve minutes," a Budapest-based dealer said, adding that would keep the forint rangebound for now.
The Czech National Bank delivered its first interest rate cut in over three years right before the Christmas holidays. The crown EURCZK= touched a 1-1/2 year low at 24.74 to the euro at the end of 2023 and traded at 24.659 on Wednesday.
"These first weeks are rather shaky and attracting both-way flows as people start to open new positions," a Prague trader said. "So it is not easy to read yet."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1032 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6590
24.6450
-0.06%
+0.17%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
380.6500
381.7000
+0.28%
+0.67%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3640
4.3605
-0.08%
-0.45%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9739
4.9680
-0.12%
+0.01%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1600
117.1900
+0.03%
+0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1420.14
1422.3400
-0.15%
+0.43%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
60902.98
60744.59
+0.26%
+0.47%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2280.65
2303.41
-0.99%
-2.66%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15343.88
15371.11
-0.18%
-0.18%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.5740
-0.0930
+211bps
-10bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.7840
0.0470
+179bps
+4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8670
0.0570
+180bps
+5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1210
0.0160
+266bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1810
0.0400
+319bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3650
0.0640
+329bps
+6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.81
4.71
3.74
6.77
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.34
6.76
5.78
9.96
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.68
5.32
4.93
5.89
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori and Krisztina Than in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw Editing by Mark Potter)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
