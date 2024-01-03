CEE MARKETS-Forint leads early-2024 gains, Hungary mandates USD bond issue

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies largely drifted on Wednesday as investors positioned in both directions to start trading in the new year, while Hungary was first out of the gates in the region in 2024 to tap international bond markets.

Hungary has mandated a 12-year benchmark dollar bond issue, IFR News reported.

Hungary's government is seeking to cut its budget deficit to below 3% of gross domestic product in 2024 after overshooting targets last year.

It plans up to $2 billion worth of dollar-denominated international bond issuance in the first half of this year. Its overall foreign currency borrowing in 2024 should fall after bumper borrowing in 2023.

On currency markets, the forint EURHUF= led gains, rising 0.3% on the day to 380.65 per euro and touching its highest since mid-December.

ING said the region's currencies were being pulled in different directions to start 2024, with a stronger dollar weighing and still high market rates providing a buoy.

However, the zloty - the biggest gainer in central Europe last year with an almost 8% appreciation - has missed out on the early rise seen by peers.

"Although PLN should benefit the most from higher rates across the region in our view, it is the weakest since November last year," ING said. "Heavy long positioning and just a lazy move down in the EUR/PLN (exchange rate) in recent weeks seems to have triggered some selling in PLN."

The zloty EURPLN= was 0.1% lower on Wednesday at 4.364 per euro, down almost half a percent in 2024 so far.

Central banks in Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic all cut interest rates to some degree in 2023 as they started loosening the tight policy installed since 2021 to battle soaring inflation.

Despite the easing, interest rates in the region remain at highs last seen in the 2000s, and Hungary's base rate, at 10.75%, is the highest in the European Union.

At the same time, global central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve have ended their policy tightening.

"Investors are trying to figure out the speed of rate cuts by Hungary's central bank (this year), as well as keeping an eye on today's Federal Reserve minutes," a Budapest-based dealer said, adding that would keep the forint rangebound for now.

The Czech National Bank delivered its first interest rate cut in over three years right before the Christmas holidays. The crown EURCZK= touched a 1-1/2 year low at 24.74 to the euro at the end of 2023 and traded at 24.659 on Wednesday.

"These first weeks are rather shaky and attracting both-way flows as people start to open new positions," a Prague trader said. "So it is not easy to read yet."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1032 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6590

24.6450

-0.06%

+0.17%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

380.6500

381.7000

+0.28%

+0.67%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3640

4.3605

-0.08%

-0.45%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9739

4.9680

-0.12%

+0.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1600

117.1900

+0.03%

+0.07%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1420.14

1422.3400

-0.15%

+0.43%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

60902.98

60744.59

+0.26%

+0.47%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2280.65

2303.41

-0.99%

-2.66%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15343.88

15371.11

-0.18%

-0.18%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.5740

-0.0930

+211bps

-10bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.7840

0.0470

+179bps

+4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8670

0.0570

+180bps

+5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1210

0.0160

+266bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1810

0.0400

+319bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3650

0.0640

+329bps

+6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.81

4.71

3.74

6.77

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.34

6.76

5.78

9.96

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.68

5.32

4.93

5.89

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori and Krisztina Than in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw Editing by Mark Potter)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

