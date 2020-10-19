CEE MARKETS-Forint leads CEE losses; market eyes no Hungarian rate surprise

By 0920 GMT, the forint EURHUF= eased 0.2% to trade at 364.91 after having fallen to as low as 365 to the euro earlier in the session.
Over the past week, the region witnessed a spike in COVID-19 infections, passing milestones of deaths and new cases nearly every day, which kept investors wary.
"We expect a wait-and-see approach in the forint market today ahead of tomorrow's central bank's rate meeting," brokerage Equilor said in a note.
The bank is likely to leave its base rate unchanged at 0.6% on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected September consumer prices data eased some concerns about inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed.
"The significant slowdown of inflation in September eased the pressure on the central bank," CIB Bank wrote in a note.
"Thus we do not expect a change in the base rate for a while, the bank could manage the forint's exchange rate using the one-week deposit tender if need be."
Of the eight economists who gave a forecast for the one-week deposit rate at the end of next month in a Reuters poll, six said it would stay at the current 0.75% level, with two analysts projecting another 15-basis-point increase over the coming weeks to 0.9%.
Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said the bank would use this as a "fast response" tool, if needed, adding that renewed risk aversion posed the biggest risk to the inflation outlook.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= both edged 0.1% down to trade at 27.2850 and 4.5485, respectively. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat at 4.8765.
Czech bond yields mostly ticked higher, continuing a correction trend as markets keep an eye on 2021 budget preparations, with the deficit expected to stay next year.
"Czech yields continued to edge higher in a correction after yield declines in September. This is something that we had expected," Erste Group Bank said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1120 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.2850
27.2600
-0.09%
-6.79%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.0000
364.0600
-0.26%
-9.28%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5485
4.5450
-0.08%
-6.42%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8775
4.8780
+0.01%
-1.83%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5830
7.5825
-0.01%
-1.81%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
871.55
867.0800
+0.52%
-21.88%
Budapest
.BUX
33339.58
33225.15
+0.34%
-27.65%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1663.97
1655.36
+0.52%
-22.61%
Bucharest
.BETI
8902.32
8874.99
+0.31%
-10.77%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
831.67
839.52
-0.94%
-10.17%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1606.50
1605.28
+0.08%
-20.37%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
691.00
692.01
-0.15%
-13.81%
Sofia
.SOFIX
429.59
429.83
-0.06%
-24.39%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0940
0.0080
+087bps
+1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6250
0.0260
+143bps
+3bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0440
0.0390
+167bps
+4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0150
-0.0010
+079bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4950
0.0060
+130bps
+1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2960
0.0120
+192bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.26
0.25
0.31
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.94
0.97
0.99
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.14
0.13
0.12
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.