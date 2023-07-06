CEE MARKETS-Forint leads CEE FX lower amid risk-off mood

By 0930 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.8% to 382.80 per euro, retreating sharply from last week's high of 368.15.
In Poland, where the central bank is expected to leave interest rates on hold on Thursday, the zloty slipped 0.4% to 4.48 per euro, off a nearly three-year high touched on Tuesday.
The central bank will publish its latest macroeconomic forecasts after the interest rate decision is announced.
"The most interesting thing will be the newest macro projections", Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium, said.
"We are waiting today for the numbers – for the CPI path and GDP."
Elsewhere the Czech crown eased 0.22% as local markets were closed on the second day of a two-day holiday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1130 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.8200
23.7800
-0.17%
+1.42%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.8000
379.7000
-0.81%
+4.35%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4800
4.4610
-0.42%
+4.68%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9510
4.9505
-0.01%
-0.17%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1500
117.2450
+0.08%
+0.13%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1285.93
1285.9300
+0.00%
+7.01%
Budapest
.BUX
49531.74
50074.40
-1.08%
+13.10%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2007.06
2015.11
-0.40%
+12.00%
Bucharest
.BETI
12866.78
12834.76
+0.25%
+10.32%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8390
0.0000
+252bps
-3bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7960
-0.0030
+211bps
-5bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.2860
0.0310
+177bps
-1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.8180
0.0180
+250bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.6680
0.0600
+298bps
+2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.7990
0.0700
+328bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.98
6.31
5.49
7.13
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.67
11.47
10.12
15.14
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.46
5.94
5.42
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal and Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by Mark Potter)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
