CEE MARKETS-Forint leads CEE FX lower amid risk-off mood

By 0930 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.8% to 382.80 per euro, retreating sharply from last week's high of 368.15.

In Poland, where the central bank is expected to leave interest rates on hold on Thursday, the zloty slipped 0.4% to 4.48 per euro, off a nearly three-year high touched on Tuesday.

The central bank will publish its latest macroeconomic forecasts after the interest rate decision is announced.

"The most interesting thing will be the newest macro projections", Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium, said.

"We are waiting today for the numbers – for the CPI path and GDP."

Elsewhere the Czech crown eased 0.22% as local markets were closed on the second day of a two-day holiday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1130 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.8200

23.7800

-0.17%

+1.42%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.8000

379.7000

-0.81%

+4.35%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4800

4.4610

-0.42%

+4.68%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9510

4.9505

-0.01%

-0.17%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1500

117.2450

+0.08%

+0.13%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1285.93

1285.9300

+0.00%

+7.01%

Budapest

.BUX

49531.74

50074.40

-1.08%

+13.10%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2007.06

2015.11

-0.40%

+12.00%

Bucharest

.BETI

12866.78

12834.76

+0.25%

+10.32%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8390

0.0000

+252bps

-3bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7960

-0.0030

+211bps

-5bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.2860

0.0310

+177bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.8180

0.0180

+250bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.6680

0.0600

+298bps

+2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.7990

0.0700

+328bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.98

6.31

5.49

7.13

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.67

11.47

10.12

15.14

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.46

5.94

5.42

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Karol Badohal and Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by Mark Potter)

