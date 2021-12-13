CEE MARKETS-Forint leads CEE FX easing, market cautious ahead of cenbank meeting

By 0940 GMT, the forint EURHUF= fell 0.25% to as low as 366.39 to the euro in low liquidity, followed by the Polish zloty EURPLN=, which traded at 4.6200, 0.1% down on the day.

"The meeting will be important to watch as the NBH (National Bank of Hungary) will revise its forecasts and will most likely deliver its forward guidance on the rates outlook for 2022," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"We expect the NBH to signal that it will keep delivering a minimum of 30 basis points of hikes in the base rate, and consequently in the one-week depo rate until March 2022. We see the latter peaking at 4.60% in that month."

Last Thursday, the bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 20 basis points to 3.3% at its weekly tender, and a Reuters poll of analysts expects a 30 basis-point rise to 2.4%, continuing a series of hikes as it tries to curb inflation that rose to 7.4% in November, a 14-year-high.

Elsewhere, the Romanian leu EURRON= was unmoved by latest consumer price inflation data that showed prices slowed marginally to 7.80% on the year in November, below expectations, from October's 7.94%, off a 13-year high.

"Our end-2021 CPI (Romanian inflation) projection of 7.1% year on year remains unchanged, though uncertainties related to the measurement of energy price subsidies are high," analysts at Erste Group said.

"We expect the National Bank of Romania to catch up with CEE peers and deliver a 50 basis point key rate hike to 2.25% at the next rate-setting meeting on 10 January."

The crown EURCZK slipped 0.1% to 25.37 to the euro, and central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok told local newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes on Saturday the board was not yet done raising interest rates, but there was no need for hikes as aggressive as in previous meetings.

He said a debate on a 25 or 50 basis-point move was likely when the bank meets next week. Another central banker, Tomas Holub, said over the weekend "higher-than-standard" hikes were still needed.

The Czech central bank stunned markets with a hike of 125 basis points to 2.75% in November. The next policy meeting is set for December 22.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1050 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3600

25.3450

-0.06%

+3.43%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

366.3000

365.6000

-0.19%

-0.98%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6170

4.6193

+0.05%

-1.25%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9494

-0.00%

-1.71%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5225

7.5235

+0.01%

+0.33%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5800

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

Prague

.PX

1412.74

1405.4000

+0.52%

+37.54%

Budapest

.BUX

51232.36

51076.61

+0.30%

+21.67%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2228.12

2213.78

+0.65%

+12.31%

Bucharest

.BETI

12554.82

12531.45

+0.19%

+28.04%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1234.20

1232.99

+0.10%

+37.00%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2027.68

2016.43

+0.56%

+16.58%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

826.35

828.99

-0.32%

+10.38%

Sofia

.SOFIX

615.16

613.34

+0.30%

+37.46%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.8560

0.0210

+355bps

+3bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.6290

0.0020

+322bps

+1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.4850

-0.0020

+284bps

+0bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.8650

-0.0240

+356bps

-2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.2000

-0.0450

+379bps

-4bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.2300

0.0020

+359bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.24

4.13

3.99

3.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.80

4.87

4.87

3.67

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.16

3.32

3.28

2.30

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))

