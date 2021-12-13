CEE MARKETS-Forint leads CEE FX easing, market cautious ahead of cenbank meeting
By 0940 GMT, the forint EURHUF= fell 0.25% to as low as 366.39 to the euro in low liquidity, followed by the Polish zloty EURPLN=, which traded at 4.6200, 0.1% down on the day.
"The meeting will be important to watch as the NBH (National Bank of Hungary) will revise its forecasts and will most likely deliver its forward guidance on the rates outlook for 2022," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
"We expect the NBH to signal that it will keep delivering a minimum of 30 basis points of hikes in the base rate, and consequently in the one-week depo rate until March 2022. We see the latter peaking at 4.60% in that month."
Last Thursday, the bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 20 basis points to 3.3% at its weekly tender, and a Reuters poll of analysts expects a 30 basis-point rise to 2.4%, continuing a series of hikes as it tries to curb inflation that rose to 7.4% in November, a 14-year-high.
Elsewhere, the Romanian leu EURRON= was unmoved by latest consumer price inflation data that showed prices slowed marginally to 7.80% on the year in November, below expectations, from October's 7.94%, off a 13-year high.
"Our end-2021 CPI (Romanian inflation) projection of 7.1% year on year remains unchanged, though uncertainties related to the measurement of energy price subsidies are high," analysts at Erste Group said.
"We expect the National Bank of Romania to catch up with CEE peers and deliver a 50 basis point key rate hike to 2.25% at the next rate-setting meeting on 10 January."
The crown EURCZK slipped 0.1% to 25.37 to the euro, and central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok told local newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes on Saturday the board was not yet done raising interest rates, but there was no need for hikes as aggressive as in previous meetings.
He said a debate on a 25 or 50 basis-point move was likely when the bank meets next week. Another central banker, Tomas Holub, said over the weekend "higher-than-standard" hikes were still needed.
The Czech central bank stunned markets with a hike of 125 basis points to 2.75% in November. The next policy meeting is set for December 22.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1050 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3600
25.3450
-0.06%
+3.43%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
366.3000
365.6000
-0.19%
-0.98%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6170
4.6193
+0.05%
-1.25%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9494
-0.00%
-1.71%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5225
7.5235
+0.01%
+0.33%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5800
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1412.74
1405.4000
+0.52%
+37.54%
Budapest
.BUX
51232.36
51076.61
+0.30%
+21.67%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2228.12
2213.78
+0.65%
+12.31%
Bucharest
.BETI
12554.82
12531.45
+0.19%
+28.04%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1234.20
1232.99
+0.10%
+37.00%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2027.68
2016.43
+0.56%
+16.58%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
826.35
828.99
-0.32%
+10.38%
Sofia
.SOFIX
615.16
613.34
+0.30%
+37.46%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.8560
0.0210
+355bps
+3bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.6290
0.0020
+322bps
+1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.4850
-0.0020
+284bps
+0bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.8650
-0.0240
+356bps
-2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.2000
-0.0450
+379bps
-4bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.2300
0.0020
+359bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.24
4.13
3.99
3.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.80
4.87
4.87
3.67
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.16
3.32
3.28
2.30
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.