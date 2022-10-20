CEE MARKETS-Forint leads CEE currencies higher on central bank's emergency steps
BUDAPEST, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led Central European currencies higher on Thursday, benefiting from the central bank's daily deposit tenders and announcement that it will provide foreign currency for energy bill payments.
The measures are part of emergency moves by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) announced last Friday when it ramped up interest rates and said it would hold a quick deposit facility tender NBHK3 offered at a fixed 18% interest rate on a daily basis to shore up the sliding forint. The bank offers the deposit again on Thursday. NBHK3
The NBH also said it would start providing foreign currency from its international reserves to finance energy imports from Thursday, also aimed at easing pressure on the forint. It said its new tools will remain in place until Hungary's risk assessment improves significantly.
After a retreat on Wednesday across the region, the forint gained new impetus on Thursday morning.
"They again offered the deposit at 18% today, so the forint gained in the morning," an fx dealer in Budapest said.
"They will likely keep up these measures to prevent a forint selloff until we get a deal on EU funds."
The forint EURHUF= was up half a percent at 411.30 versus the euro at around 0800 GMT, moving further away from record lows past 430 hit against the euro last week before the emergency rate hike.
For the forint and Hungarian assets to stabilize in a lasting manner, reaching an agreement with the European Union on the release of EU funds has remained a key factor that investors follow very closely, analysts have said.
Hungary will offer three series of government bonds at an auction on Thursday HUISSUE.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.1% higher at 4.7925 per euro.
"The zloty quite well withstood yesterday's correction on EUR/USD. The EUR/PLN exchange rate remains close to 4.80," ING bank said in a note. "If the moods in markets improve at the turn of the week and the dollar's appreciation stops, the zloty exchange rate against the euro should again move below 4.80."
ING said a worsening trade balance could keep the zloty under pressure.
"We also do not expect the NBP to meet the high expectations of further interest rate hikes, in the scale priced in by the money market rates," it added.
In October the National Bank of Poland (NBP) kept its main interest rate on hold at 6.75%, opting to leave borrowing costs unchanged despite soaring inflation, as it warned of an approaching economic slowdown.
Stock markets were mixed with the Warsaw blue chip index .WIG20 up 0.3% and Budapest .BUX trading 0.7% lower.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1004 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5440
24.5370
-0.03%
+1.34%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
411.3000
413.2500
+0.47%
-10.19%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7925
4.7995
+0.15%
-4.20%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9232
4.9229
-0.01%
+0.51%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5345
7.5315
-0.04%
-0.23%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2100
117.3400
+0.11%
+0.32%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1149.52
1138.2600
+0.99%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39773.91
40070.72
-0.74%
-21.58%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1402.53
1397.66
+0.35%
-38.13%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10865.69
10803.07
+0.58%
-16.81%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
991.62
985.84
+0.59%
-21.02%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1934.06
1936.50
-0.13%
-6.99%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
803.46
803.29
+0.02%
-2.11%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
581.08
579.58
+0.26%
-8.59%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.2510
-0.0930
+411bps
-16bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
6.1180
-0.0300
+384bps
-10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
6.0390
0.0320
+360bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.9380
0.1500
+680bps
+8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.7960
0.1870
+652bps
+12bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
8.5260
0.1820
+609bps
+11bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.46
7.44
7.26
7.29
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
18.09
17.59
16.75
16.66
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.06
8.15
8.13
7.36
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Kim Coghill)
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.