CEE MARKETS-Forint leads CEE currencies higher on central bank's emergency steps

BUDAPEST, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led Central European currencies higher on Thursday, benefiting from the central bank's daily deposit tenders and announcement that it will provide foreign currency for energy bill payments.

The measures are part of emergency moves by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) announced last Friday when it ramped up interest rates and said it would hold a quick deposit facility tender NBHK3 offered at a fixed 18% interest rate on a daily basis to shore up the sliding forint. The bank offers the deposit again on Thursday. NBHK3

The NBH also said it would start providing foreign currency from its international reserves to finance energy imports from Thursday, also aimed at easing pressure on the forint. It said its new tools will remain in place until Hungary's risk assessment improves significantly.

After a retreat on Wednesday across the region, the forint gained new impetus on Thursday morning.

"They again offered the deposit at 18% today, so the forint gained in the morning," an fx dealer in Budapest said.

"They will likely keep up these measures to prevent a forint selloff until we get a deal on EU funds."

The forint EURHUF= was up half a percent at 411.30 versus the euro at around 0800 GMT, moving further away from record lows past 430 hit against the euro last week before the emergency rate hike.

For the forint and Hungarian assets to stabilize in a lasting manner, reaching an agreement with the European Union on the release of EU funds has remained a key factor that investors follow very closely, analysts have said.

Hungary will offer three series of government bonds at an auction on Thursday HUISSUE.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.1% higher at 4.7925 per euro.

"The zloty quite well withstood yesterday's correction on EUR/USD. The EUR/PLN exchange rate remains close to 4.80," ING bank said in a note. "If the moods in markets improve at the turn of the week and the dollar's appreciation stops, the zloty exchange rate against the euro should again move below 4.80."

ING said a worsening trade balance could keep the zloty under pressure.

"We also do not expect the NBP to meet the high expectations of further interest rate hikes, in the scale priced in by the money market rates," it added.

In October the National Bank of Poland (NBP) kept its main interest rate on hold at 6.75%, opting to leave borrowing costs unchanged despite soaring inflation, as it warned of an approaching economic slowdown.

Stock markets were mixed with the Warsaw blue chip index .WIG20 up 0.3% and Budapest .BUX trading 0.7% lower.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1004 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5440

24.5370

-0.03%

+1.34%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

411.3000

413.2500

+0.47%

-10.19%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7925

4.7995

+0.15%

-4.20%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9232

4.9229

-0.01%

+0.51%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5345

7.5315

-0.04%

-0.23%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2100

117.3400

+0.11%

+0.32%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1149.52

1138.2600

+0.99%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39773.91

40070.72

-0.74%

-21.58%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1402.53

1397.66

+0.35%

-38.13%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10865.69

10803.07

+0.58%

-16.81%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

991.62

985.84

+0.59%

-21.02%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1934.06

1936.50

-0.13%

-6.99%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

803.46

803.29

+0.02%

-2.11%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

581.08

579.58

+0.26%

-8.59%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.2510

-0.0930

+411bps

-16bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

6.1180

-0.0300

+384bps

-10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

6.0390

0.0320

+360bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

8.9380

0.1500

+680bps

+8bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.7960

0.1870

+652bps

+12bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

8.5260

0.1820

+609bps

+11bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.46

7.44

7.26

7.29

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

18.09

17.59

16.75

16.66

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

8.06

8.15

8.13

7.36

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.