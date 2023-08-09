CEE MARKETS-Forint leading gainer as inflation developments watched

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led gains in central Europe on Wednesday as risk appetite picked up and the U.S. dollar eased, with most markets cautious before U.S. inflation data this week.
The forint EURHUF=, which traded at more than four-month lows last week, firmed 0.7% to 388.45 to the euro, the region's main reference currency, in early trade.
"Following the strengthening of the euro (versus the dollar), the forint will start trading with strength against the euro," MBH Bank said, adding that focus remained globally on U.S. inflation data on Thursday.
U.S. inflation data is due Thursday and looms large over global markets hungry for clues on the path for Federal Reserve policy.
The dollar has been a key driver for currencies in central Europe as the region's central banks begin shifting into interest rate cuts as inflation slowly recedes.
Hungary's headline inflation rate fell below 20% in July, data showed, backing expectations the central bank would continue cutting its one-day deposit rate closer to the base rate of 13%, the highest in the European Union.
Czech inflation data for July is due on Thursday and price growth is expected to fall further after easing below 10% in June. Markets bet rate cuts will start later this year.
The crown EURCZK= was the only currency in the region to stay weaker on Wednesday, falling 0.1% on the day to 24.287 to the euro, levels it fell sharply to last week when the central bank formally ended an FX intervention regime supporting the currency.
"The market is still digesting the central bank (news). It will take a few days to resume some trend, I think," a dealer said. "People are rethinking strategies."
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was steady at 4.458 per euro and staying not far off a multi-year high beyond 4.40, which it hit last month.
Romania's leu EURRON= nudged up a touch to 4.947 per euro.
Its central bank kept rates steady this week and is not expected to move on rates until next year. Romanian central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu signalled on Wednesday that rates would stay high for longer.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1039 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2870
24.2650
-0.09%
-0.53%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
388.4500
391.0000
+0.66%
+2.83%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4580
4.4585
+0.01%
+5.19%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9465
4.9479
+0.03%
-0.08%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.1900
+0.04%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1360.19
1360.6700
-0.04%
+13.19%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
55103.89
55076.08
+0.05%
+25.83%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2112.13
2113.37
-0.06%
+17.86%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13079.99
13079.92
+0.00%
+12.14%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8940
-0.2100
+281bps
-21bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.5930
-0.0310
+211bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.1110
0.0260
+167bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3650
-0.0340
+228bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2910
-0.0150
+280bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5240
-0.0020
+309bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.75
5.83
4.85
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
12.48
10.71
9.39
14.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.05
5.41
4.95
6.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.