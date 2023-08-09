CEE MARKETS-Forint leading gainer as inflation developments watched

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led gains in central Europe on Wednesday as risk appetite picked up and the U.S. dollar eased, with most markets cautious before U.S. inflation data this week.

The forint EURHUF=, which traded at more than four-month lows last week, firmed 0.7% to 388.45 to the euro, the region's main reference currency, in early trade.

"Following the strengthening of the euro (versus the dollar), the forint will start trading with strength against the euro," MBH Bank said, adding that focus remained globally on U.S. inflation data on Thursday.

U.S. inflation data is due Thursday and looms large over global markets hungry for clues on the path for Federal Reserve policy.

The dollar has been a key driver for currencies in central Europe as the region's central banks begin shifting into interest rate cuts as inflation slowly recedes.

Hungary's headline inflation rate fell below 20% in July, data showed, backing expectations the central bank would continue cutting its one-day deposit rate closer to the base rate of 13%, the highest in the European Union.

Czech inflation data for July is due on Thursday and price growth is expected to fall further after easing below 10% in June. Markets bet rate cuts will start later this year.

The crown EURCZK= was the only currency in the region to stay weaker on Wednesday, falling 0.1% on the day to 24.287 to the euro, levels it fell sharply to last week when the central bank formally ended an FX intervention regime supporting the currency.

"The market is still digesting the central bank (news). It will take a few days to resume some trend, I think," a dealer said. "People are rethinking strategies."

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was steady at 4.458 per euro and staying not far off a multi-year high beyond 4.40, which it hit last month.

Romania's leu EURRON= nudged up a touch to 4.947 per euro.

Its central bank kept rates steady this week and is not expected to move on rates until next year. Romanian central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu signalled on Wednesday that rates would stay high for longer.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1039 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2870

24.2650

-0.09%

-0.53%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

388.4500

391.0000

+0.66%

+2.83%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4580

4.4585

+0.01%

+5.19%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9465

4.9479

+0.03%

-0.08%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.1900

+0.04%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1360.19

1360.6700

-0.04%

+13.19%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

55103.89

55076.08

+0.05%

+25.83%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2112.13

2113.37

-0.06%

+17.86%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13079.99

13079.92

+0.00%

+12.14%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8940

-0.2100

+281bps

-21bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.5930

-0.0310

+211bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.1110

0.0260

+167bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3650

-0.0340

+228bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2910

-0.0150

+280bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5240

-0.0020

+309bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.75

5.83

4.85

7.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

12.48

10.71

9.39

14.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.05

5.41

4.95

6.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

