PX

CEE MARKETS-Forint keeps momentum, Prague stocks hit 9-month high

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

February 03, 2023 — 06:15 am EST

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint tested a fresh eight-month high on Friday, keeping some positive momentum as central Europe's currencies largely moved sideways after the dollar picked up ahead of U.S. employment data later in the day.

The forint EURHUF= remained the main mover in central Europe, nearing its highest level since the end of May 2022.

It traded up 0.1% at 385.65 to the euro at 1054 GMT, off a session high of 384.50.

Currencies in central Europe had got a boost on Thursday from a strong euro, which is the region's main reference currency, after the European Central Bank delivered a 50 basis point interest rate hike.

But on Friday, the U.S. dollar rose, limiting risk appetite, as markets waited on employment numbers expected to be strong.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= lost 0.15%, retreating to 4.689 per euro.

The crown was steady at 23.76 to the euro a day after the Czech National Bank left rates at a more than two-decade high as expected, while saying rate stability for longer was preferred.

Governor Ales Michl said he expected rates to stay higher than what markets, which see cuts over the next year, were pricing. He also backed a strong crown as it trades around 14-year highs.

"The crown may test 23.70 levels in the short term but the EUR/CZK move lower is limited in our view and the crown will be rather stable compared to CEE peers," ING said.

On stock markets, Prague continued to gain, adding to its more than 13% gains seen so far in 2023, as the index .PX touched its highest since April last year.

The rise has been led by a jump in utility CEZ CEZP.PR shares, although the biggest gain on Friday was lender MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR, which rose 2.1% after a strong fourth-quarter showing and dividend proposal.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1154 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.7600

23.7670

+0.03%

+1.68%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

385.6500

386.0500

+0.10%

+3.58%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6890

4.6820

-0.15%

+0.01%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9010

4.9021

+0.02%

+0.85%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3200

117.3000

-0.02%

-0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1360.17

1351.9600

+0.61%

+13.18%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45410.86

45643.29

-0.51%

+3.69%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1914.77

1903.79

+0.58%

+6.85%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12281.52

12260.18

+0.17%

+5.30%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1162.29

1150.01

+1.07%

+10.82%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

870.76

861.61

+1.06%

+5.60%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

611.63

612.56

-0.15%

+1.69%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7060

-0.1470

+318bps

-18bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9130

0.0440

+276bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4310

-0.0190

+229bps

-9bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.7680

-0.0470

+324bps

-8bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.6020

-0.0340

+345bps

-11bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6890

-0.0560

+355bps

-13bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.13

6.87

6.19

7.20

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.51

12.72

11.40

16.05

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.92

6.74

6.31

6.93

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.