CEE MARKETS-Forint keeps momentum, Prague stocks hit 9-month high

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint tested a fresh eight-month high on Friday, keeping some positive momentum as central Europe's currencies largely moved sideways after the dollar picked up ahead of U.S. employment data later in the day.

The forint EURHUF= remained the main mover in central Europe, nearing its highest level since the end of May 2022.

It traded up 0.1% at 385.65 to the euro at 1054 GMT, off a session high of 384.50.

Currencies in central Europe had got a boost on Thursday from a strong euro, which is the region's main reference currency, after the European Central Bank delivered a 50 basis point interest rate hike.

But on Friday, the U.S. dollar rose, limiting risk appetite, as markets waited on employment numbers expected to be strong.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= lost 0.15%, retreating to 4.689 per euro.

The crown was steady at 23.76 to the euro a day after the Czech National Bank left rates at a more than two-decade high as expected, while saying rate stability for longer was preferred.

Governor Ales Michl said he expected rates to stay higher than what markets, which see cuts over the next year, were pricing. He also backed a strong crown as it trades around 14-year highs.

"The crown may test 23.70 levels in the short term but the EUR/CZK move lower is limited in our view and the crown will be rather stable compared to CEE peers," ING said.

On stock markets, Prague continued to gain, adding to its more than 13% gains seen so far in 2023, as the index .PX touched its highest since April last year.

The rise has been led by a jump in utility CEZ CEZP.PR shares, although the biggest gain on Friday was lender MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR, which rose 2.1% after a strong fourth-quarter showing and dividend proposal.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1154 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2023 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 23.7600 23.7670 +0.03% +1.68% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 385.6500 386.0500 +0.10% +3.58% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.6890 4.6820 -0.15% +0.01% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9010 4.9021 +0.02% +0.85% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5330 7.5365 +0.05% +0.05% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.3200 117.3000 -0.02% -0.02% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2023 .PX Prague .PX 1360.17 1351.9600 +0.61% +13.18% .BUX Budapest .BUX 45410.86 45643.29 -0.51% +3.69% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1914.77 1903.79 +0.58% +6.85% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12281.52 12260.18 +0.17% +5.30% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1162.29 1150.01 +1.07% +10.82% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 870.76 861.61 +1.06% +5.60% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 611.63 612.56 -0.15% +1.69% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.7060 -0.1470 +318bps -18bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.9130 0.0440 +276bps -3bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.4310 -0.0190 +229bps -9bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 5.7680 -0.0470 +324bps -8bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.6020 -0.0340 +345bps -11bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.6890 -0.0560 +355bps -13bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.13 6.87 6.19 7.20 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 14.51 12.72 11.40 16.05 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 6.92 6.74 6.31 6.93 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

