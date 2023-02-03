CEE MARKETS-Forint keeps momentum, Prague stocks hit 9-month high

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint tested a fresh eight-month high on Friday, keeping some positive momentum as central Europe's currencies largely moved sideways after the dollar picked up ahead of U.S. employment data later in the day.
The forint EURHUF= remained the main mover in central Europe, nearing its highest level since the end of May 2022.
It traded up 0.1% at 385.65 to the euro at 1054 GMT, off a session high of 384.50.
Currencies in central Europe had got a boost on Thursday from a strong euro, which is the region's main reference currency, after the European Central Bank delivered a 50 basis point interest rate hike.
But on Friday, the U.S. dollar rose, limiting risk appetite, as markets waited on employment numbers expected to be strong.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= lost 0.15%, retreating to 4.689 per euro.
The crown was steady at 23.76 to the euro a day after the Czech National Bank left rates at a more than two-decade high as expected, while saying rate stability for longer was preferred.
Governor Ales Michl said he expected rates to stay higher than what markets, which see cuts over the next year, were pricing. He also backed a strong crown as it trades around 14-year highs.
"The crown may test 23.70 levels in the short term but the EUR/CZK move lower is limited in our view and the crown will be rather stable compared to CEE peers," ING said.
On stock markets, Prague continued to gain, adding to its more than 13% gains seen so far in 2023, as the index .PX touched its highest since April last year.
The rise has been led by a jump in utility CEZ CEZP.PR shares, although the biggest gain on Friday was lender MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR, which rose 2.1% after a strong fourth-quarter showing and dividend proposal.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1154 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.7600
23.7670
+0.03%
+1.68%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
385.6500
386.0500
+0.10%
+3.58%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6890
4.6820
-0.15%
+0.01%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9010
4.9021
+0.02%
+0.85%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3200
117.3000
-0.02%
-0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1360.17
1351.9600
+0.61%
+13.18%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45410.86
45643.29
-0.51%
+3.69%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1914.77
1903.79
+0.58%
+6.85%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12281.52
12260.18
+0.17%
+5.30%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1162.29
1150.01
+1.07%
+10.82%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
870.76
861.61
+1.06%
+5.60%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
611.63
612.56
-0.15%
+1.69%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7060
-0.1470
+318bps
-18bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9130
0.0440
+276bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4310
-0.0190
+229bps
-9bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.7680
-0.0470
+324bps
-8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.6020
-0.0340
+345bps
-11bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6890
-0.0560
+355bps
-13bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.13
6.87
6.19
7.20
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.51
12.72
11.40
16.05
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.92
6.74
6.31
6.93
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
