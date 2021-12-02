CEE MARKETS-Forint jumps to three-week high after Hungarian deposit rate hike
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed to a three-week high on Thursday after the central bank hiked its one-week deposit rate, raising rates for the fifth time in under three weeks as it is battling rising inflation.
The forint EURHUF= was 0.33% higher, trading at 361.35 per euro after the central bank raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 20 basis points to 3.1%, continuing a series of rate hikes.
The currency has firmed nearly 3% since Nov. 23 when it fell to a record low of 372 versus the euro.
"These clear steps should be enough to stabilize the forint and keep it away from the 370 level," an FX trader in Budapest said. "If the global fears about the Omicron variant subside, it could firm past 360."
The forint was also lifted by Central Bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy's comments who said on Wednesday that rate hikes will continue in 2022 and that the bank will phase out its quantitative easing programme soon.
Hungarian long-term government bond yields ticked 1-3 basis points higher after an about 20 basis-point rise in the previous session, reacting to the rate hike and tracking core yields, two fixed-income traders in Budapest said.
The yield on the 10-year bond was about 4.65%.
"This is such a high level that I expect a turnaround soon, especially with the forint firming," one FI trader said.
Hungary also holds government bond auctions on Thursday. HUISSUE
The Polish zloty EURPLN= extended its gains, firming to a three-week high by adding 0.32% and trading at 4.6030 versus the common currency, lifted by expectations of further rate hikes after November inflation jumped to a two-decade high of 7.7%.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.24% higher and trading at 25.400 to the euro.
"Further hawkish decisions from (central) banks in the CEE region should support their currencies," PKO Bank wrote in a client note.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Warsaw's equities weakening 0.55%. Prague .PX was up 0.07%, while Budapest's index .BUX was 0.19% lower. Bucharest .BETIup 0.26%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1025 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
hm
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4000
25.4620
+0.24%
+3.26%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
361.3500
362.5300
+0.33%
+0.38%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6030
4.6175
+0.32%
-0.95%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9465
-0.06%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5210
7.5185
-0.03%
+0.35%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5700
+0.08%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1364.10
1363.1600
+0.07%
+32.81%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51764.15
51860.19
-0.19%
+22.93%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2205.06
2217.18
-0.55%
+11.14%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12226.77
12195.61
+0.26%
+24.69%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1220.42
1223.41
-0.24%
+35.47%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1989.77
1991.57
-0.09%
+14.40%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
809.19
810.76
-0.19%
+8.09%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
613.02
616.80
-0.61%
+36.98%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.8760
0.0680
+360bps
+9bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.7160
-0.0140
+332bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.6180
0.0080
+296bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.0600
0.1480
+378bps
+17bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.4460
0.1140
+405bps
+13bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.3380
0.1160
+368bps
+13bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.01
4.05
3.97
3.19
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.52
4.64
4.64
3.36
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.11
3.45
3.45
2.11
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by David Goodman and Shailesh Kuber)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
