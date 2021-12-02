CEE MARKETS-Forint jumps to three-week high after Hungarian deposit rate hike

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed to a three-week high on Thursday after the central bank hiked its one-week deposit rate, raising rates for the fifth time in under three weeks as it is battling rising inflation.

The forint EURHUF= was 0.33% higher, trading at 361.35 per euro after the central bank raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 20 basis points to 3.1%, continuing a series of rate hikes.

The currency has firmed nearly 3% since Nov. 23 when it fell to a record low of 372 versus the euro.

"These clear steps should be enough to stabilize the forint and keep it away from the 370 level," an FX trader in Budapest said. "If the global fears about the Omicron variant subside, it could firm past 360."

The forint was also lifted by Central Bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy's comments who said on Wednesday that rate hikes will continue in 2022 and that the bank will phase out its quantitative easing programme soon.

Hungarian long-term government bond yields ticked 1-3 basis points higher after an about 20 basis-point rise in the previous session, reacting to the rate hike and tracking core yields, two fixed-income traders in Budapest said.

The yield on the 10-year bond was about 4.65%.

"This is such a high level that I expect a turnaround soon, especially with the forint firming," one FI trader said.

Hungary also holds government bond auctions on Thursday. HUISSUE

The Polish zloty EURPLN= extended its gains, firming to a three-week high by adding 0.32% and trading at 4.6030 versus the common currency, lifted by expectations of further rate hikes after November inflation jumped to a two-decade high of 7.7%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.24% higher and trading at 25.400 to the euro.

"Further hawkish decisions from (central) banks in the CEE region should support their currencies," PKO Bank wrote in a client note.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Warsaw's equities weakening 0.55%. Prague .PX was up 0.07%, while Budapest's index .BUX was 0.19% lower. Bucharest .BETIup 0.26%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1025 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

hm

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4000

25.4620

+0.24%

+3.26%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

361.3500

362.5300

+0.33%

+0.38%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6030

4.6175

+0.32%

-0.95%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9465

-0.06%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5210

7.5185

-0.03%

+0.35%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5700

+0.08%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1364.10

1363.1600

+0.07%

+32.81%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51764.15

51860.19

-0.19%

+22.93%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2205.06

2217.18

-0.55%

+11.14%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12226.77

12195.61

+0.26%

+24.69%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1220.42

1223.41

-0.24%

+35.47%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1989.77

1991.57

-0.09%

+14.40%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

809.19

810.76

-0.19%

+8.09%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

613.02

616.80

-0.61%

+36.98%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.8760

0.0680

+360bps

+9bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.7160

-0.0140

+332bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.6180

0.0080

+296bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.0600

0.1480

+378bps

+17bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.4460

0.1140

+405bps

+13bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.3380

0.1160

+368bps

+13bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.01

4.05

3.97

3.19

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.52

4.64

4.64

3.36

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.11

3.45

3.45

2.11

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by David Goodman and Shailesh Kuber)

