CEE MARKETS-Forint jumps most since 2008 as Hungary's central bank leaps into action

By Jason Hovet and Krisztina Than

PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The forint jumped almost 3% on Friday, its best day since 2008, after Hungary's central bank launched extraordinary action to shore up a currency that dropped to record lows this week and threatened policymakers' battle to tame soaring inflation.

Hungary's central bank unexpectedly hiked its overnight collateralised loan rate to 25% from 15.5% on Friday. It also launched a new one-day deposit tender at a higher rate and said it would directly provide foreign currency needed to pay energy import bills.

The moves come after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) last month delivered a massive interest rate hike to take its key rate to 13%, but called an end to its hiking cycle that had started already in June 2021.

That pledge has been severely tested since, with the forint falling to fresh record lows all this week as the surging U.S. dollar saps risk appetite, and Europe's energy crisis puts pressure on markets.

One trader called the bank's action "an attempt to put out the fire." Another said it would take some time to see whether the moves would be sufficient to stabilise the currency.

"We need to see what the longer term market reaction will be, whether the market believes that these tools will be enough to stabilise the forint and not worthwhile to bet against the forint," the second trader said.

The forint EURHUF= hit a session high of 415.50 to the euro and was trading at 417.35, up 2.8%, at 1340 GMT, well away from record lows beyond the 430 level touched this week.

The rise set it on course for its biggest single-day gain since October 2008, when the global financial crisis was roiling markets and causing volatile swings.

Even so, it was still down 11.5% for the year, well underperforming its regional peers.

Investors remain unsure over when Hungary can begin accessing European Union funds tied up in a long-running rule-of-law dispute between Budapest and the EU executive, weighing on the forint.

The NBH said on Friday it was ready to intervene with all tools if needed to ensure market stability.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told an online briefing the bank's base rate level of 13% was appropriate to handle inflation trends. Hungary's inflation rate soared to above 20% in September as energy prices hit consumers.

"Developments this week underscore that Hungary is facing much stronger inflation and external pressures than its regional peers," economic research group Capital Economics said.

"So long as Hungary has a large current account deficit and inflation pressures remain so strong, the risks will be skewed towards further tightening."

The Hungarian central bank's action came after Prime Minister Viktor Orban earlier on Friday said he had asked the finance minister and the governor of the central bank to at least halve the inflation rate by the end of next year.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1540 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6010

24.6050

+0.02%

+1.10%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

417.3500

429.0000

+2.79%

-11.49%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8100

4.8155

+0.11%

-4.55%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9345

4.9384

+0.08%

+0.28%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5220

7.5325

+0.14%

-0.06%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2900

117.2400

-0.04%

+0.25%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1152.92

1133.5800

+1.71%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39660.67

38787.95

+2.25%

-21.81%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1409.45

1358.50

+3.75%

-37.83%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10717.26

10546.34

+1.62%

-17.95%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

988.36

981.01

+0.75%

-21.28%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1927.58

1910.28

+0.91%

-7.30%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

827.92

829.34

-0.17%

+0.87%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

581.96

580.37

+0.27%

-8.45%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.1110

-0.2420

+423bps

-21bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.7520

-0.0960

+373bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.6530

-0.1390

+342bps

-8bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

8.0700

0.1290

+619bps

+16bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.9240

-0.0660

+590bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.7000

-0.1230

+547bps

-6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.38

7.29

7.09

7.27

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

17.07

16.69

15.50

16.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.91

7.92

7.91

7.28

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Kim Coghill and Maju Samuel)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

