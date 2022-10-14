CEE MARKETS-Forint jumps most since 2008 as Hungary's central bank leaps into action
By Jason Hovet and Krisztina Than
PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The forint jumped almost 3% on Friday, its best day since 2008, after Hungary's central bank launched extraordinary action to shore up a currency that dropped to record lows this week and threatened policymakers' battle to tame soaring inflation.
Hungary's central bank unexpectedly hiked its overnight collateralised loan rate to 25% from 15.5% on Friday. It also launched a new one-day deposit tender at a higher rate and said it would directly provide foreign currency needed to pay energy import bills.
The moves come after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) last month delivered a massive interest rate hike to take its key rate to 13%, but called an end to its hiking cycle that had started already in June 2021.
That pledge has been severely tested since, with the forint falling to fresh record lows all this week as the surging U.S. dollar saps risk appetite, and Europe's energy crisis puts pressure on markets.
One trader called the bank's action "an attempt to put out the fire." Another said it would take some time to see whether the moves would be sufficient to stabilise the currency.
"We need to see what the longer term market reaction will be, whether the market believes that these tools will be enough to stabilise the forint and not worthwhile to bet against the forint," the second trader said.
The forint EURHUF= hit a session high of 415.50 to the euro and was trading at 417.35, up 2.8%, at 1340 GMT, well away from record lows beyond the 430 level touched this week.
The rise set it on course for its biggest single-day gain since October 2008, when the global financial crisis was roiling markets and causing volatile swings.
Even so, it was still down 11.5% for the year, well underperforming its regional peers.
Investors remain unsure over when Hungary can begin accessing European Union funds tied up in a long-running rule-of-law dispute between Budapest and the EU executive, weighing on the forint.
The NBH said on Friday it was ready to intervene with all tools if needed to ensure market stability.
Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told an online briefing the bank's base rate level of 13% was appropriate to handle inflation trends. Hungary's inflation rate soared to above 20% in September as energy prices hit consumers.
"Developments this week underscore that Hungary is facing much stronger inflation and external pressures than its regional peers," economic research group Capital Economics said.
"So long as Hungary has a large current account deficit and inflation pressures remain so strong, the risks will be skewed towards further tightening."
The Hungarian central bank's action came after Prime Minister Viktor Orban earlier on Friday said he had asked the finance minister and the governor of the central bank to at least halve the inflation rate by the end of next year.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1540 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6010
24.6050
+0.02%
+1.10%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
417.3500
429.0000
+2.79%
-11.49%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8100
4.8155
+0.11%
-4.55%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9345
4.9384
+0.08%
+0.28%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5220
7.5325
+0.14%
-0.06%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2900
117.2400
-0.04%
+0.25%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1152.92
1133.5800
+1.71%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39660.67
38787.95
+2.25%
-21.81%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1409.45
1358.50
+3.75%
-37.83%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10717.26
10546.34
+1.62%
-17.95%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
988.36
981.01
+0.75%
-21.28%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1927.58
1910.28
+0.91%
-7.30%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
827.92
829.34
-0.17%
+0.87%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
581.96
580.37
+0.27%
-8.45%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.1110
-0.2420
+423bps
-21bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.7520
-0.0960
+373bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.6530
-0.1390
+342bps
-8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.0700
0.1290
+619bps
+16bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.9240
-0.0660
+590bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.7000
-0.1230
+547bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.38
7.29
7.09
7.27
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
17.07
16.69
15.50
16.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.91
7.92
7.91
7.28
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Kim Coghill and Maju Samuel)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
