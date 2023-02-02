CEE MARKETS-Forint jumps, crown stays near 14-year highs after rates kept on hold

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies gained on Thursday on the back of euro strength, with the Hungarian forint jumping 1% to claw back recent losses and the Czech crown holding near a 14-year high after the central bank signalled further rate stability.

The Czech National Bank held its main interest rate steady at a more than two-decade high of 7.00% on Thursday, indicating rates would be stable for longer, with Governor Ales Michl saying they would remain higher than what the market had priced.

The European Central Bank on Thursday delivered a 50 basis point rate rise, keeping the euro - central Europe's main reference currency - strong against the dollar as investors took a dovish cue from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

That gave a boost to risk appetite in central Europe.

The forint EURHUF= was the biggest mover, rising 1.1% to 385.85 to the euro by 1558 GMT. It traded at its highest since last May, when the forint began a sharper slide.

"The ECB hiked rates, and in their comments they flagged the March rate hike ... This was a bit too much for the market," a Budapest-based dealer said.

The crown EURCZK=also firmed 0.15% to 23.75 to the euro.

The central bank signalled rate stability ahead for an unspecified period. It also said it would be ready to hike rates if risks to the forecast materialised.

Michl said a strong crown was important to help fight inflation.

"A bit (of a rise) from the day's lows as he sounded a bit hawkish," a trader said regarding moves in the rates market after Michl's comments.

Rates were up around 10 basis points.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= rose 0.6% and Romania's leu EURRON= was steady. Central European stocks mostly rose, with Warsaw blue chips .WIG20 climbing almost 2%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1658 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2023 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 23.7500 23.7860 +0.15% +1.72% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 385.8500 390.1000 +1.10% +3.52% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.6830 4.7125 +0.63% +0.14% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9075 4.9065 -0.02% +0.71% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5330 7.5365 +0.05% +0.05% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.3200 117.3700 +0.04% -0.02% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2023 .PX Prague .PX 1351.96 1342.5000 +0.70% +12.50% .BUX Budapest .BUX 45673.04 45209.70 +1.02% +4.29% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1907.40 1871.93 +1.89% +6.44% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12246.06 12168.16 +0.64% +4.99% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1158.02 1149.77 +0.72% +10.41% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 2115.56 2117.75 -0.10% +705.10% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 861.61 857.36 +0.50% +4.49% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 612.56 615.10 -0.41% +1.84% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.7140 0.0090 +323bps +19bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.8720 -0.1230 +279bps +11bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.4290 -0.1480 +237bps +8bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 5.8270 -0.1970 +334bps -2bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.6390 -0.2850 +355bps -5bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.7550 -0.2490 +369bps -2bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.13 6.90 6.39 7.20 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 14.40 12.72 10.89 16.05 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 6.94 6.77 6.32 6.95 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Mark Heinrich) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

