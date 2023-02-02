PX

CEE MARKETS-Forint jumps, crown stays near 14-year highs after rates kept on hold

February 02, 2023 — 11:11 am EST

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies gained on Thursday on the back of euro strength, with the Hungarian forint jumping 1% to claw back recent losses and the Czech crown holding near a 14-year high after the central bank signalled further rate stability.

The Czech National Bank held its main interest rate steady at a more than two-decade high of 7.00% on Thursday, indicating rates would be stable for longer, with Governor Ales Michl saying they would remain higher than what the market had priced.

The European Central Bank on Thursday delivered a 50 basis point rate rise, keeping the euro - central Europe's main reference currency - strong against the dollar as investors took a dovish cue from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

That gave a boost to risk appetite in central Europe.

The forint EURHUF= was the biggest mover, rising 1.1% to 385.85 to the euro by 1558 GMT. It traded at its highest since last May, when the forint began a sharper slide.

"The ECB hiked rates, and in their comments they flagged the March rate hike ... This was a bit too much for the market," a Budapest-based dealer said.

The crown EURCZK=also firmed 0.15% to 23.75 to the euro.

The central bank signalled rate stability ahead for an unspecified period. It also said it would be ready to hike rates if risks to the forecast materialised.

Michl said a strong crown was important to help fight inflation.

"A bit (of a rise) from the day's lows as he sounded a bit hawkish," a trader said regarding moves in the rates market after Michl's comments.

Rates were up around 10 basis points.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= rose 0.6% and Romania's leu EURRON= was steady. Central European stocks mostly rose, with Warsaw blue chips .WIG20 climbing almost 2%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1658 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.7500

23.7860

+0.15%

+1.72%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

385.8500

390.1000

+1.10%

+3.52%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6830

4.7125

+0.63%

+0.14%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9075

4.9065

-0.02%

+0.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3200

117.3700

+0.04%

-0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1351.96

1342.5000

+0.70%

+12.50%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45673.04

45209.70

+1.02%

+4.29%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1907.40

1871.93

+1.89%

+6.44%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12246.06

12168.16

+0.64%

+4.99%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1158.02

1149.77

+0.72%

+10.41%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2115.56

2117.75

-0.10%

+705.10%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

861.61

857.36

+0.50%

+4.49%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

612.56

615.10

-0.41%

+1.84%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7140

0.0090

+323bps

+19bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8720

-0.1230

+279bps

+11bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4290

-0.1480

+237bps

+8bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.8270

-0.1970

+334bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.6390

-0.2850

+355bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.7550

-0.2490

+369bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.13

6.90

6.39

7.20

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.40

12.72

10.89

16.05

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.94

6.77

6.32

6.95

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Mark Heinrich)

