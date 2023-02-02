CEE MARKETS-Forint jumps, crown stays near 14-year highs after rates kept on hold

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies gained on Thursday on the back of euro strength, with the Hungarian forint jumping 1% to claw back recent losses and the Czech crown holding near a 14-year high after the central bank signalled further rate stability.
The Czech National Bank held its main interest rate steady at a more than two-decade high of 7.00% on Thursday, indicating rates would be stable for longer, with Governor Ales Michl saying they would remain higher than what the market had priced.
The European Central Bank on Thursday delivered a 50 basis point rate rise, keeping the euro - central Europe's main reference currency - strong against the dollar as investors took a dovish cue from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
That gave a boost to risk appetite in central Europe.
The forint EURHUF= was the biggest mover, rising 1.1% to 385.85 to the euro by 1558 GMT. It traded at its highest since last May, when the forint began a sharper slide.
"The ECB hiked rates, and in their comments they flagged the March rate hike ... This was a bit too much for the market," a Budapest-based dealer said.
The crown EURCZK=also firmed 0.15% to 23.75 to the euro.
The central bank signalled rate stability ahead for an unspecified period. It also said it would be ready to hike rates if risks to the forecast materialised.
Michl said a strong crown was important to help fight inflation.
"A bit (of a rise) from the day's lows as he sounded a bit hawkish," a trader said regarding moves in the rates market after Michl's comments.
Rates were up around 10 basis points.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= rose 0.6% and Romania's leu EURRON= was steady. Central European stocks mostly rose, with Warsaw blue chips .WIG20 climbing almost 2%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1658 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.7500
23.7860
+0.15%
+1.72%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
385.8500
390.1000
+1.10%
+3.52%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6830
4.7125
+0.63%
+0.14%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9075
4.9065
-0.02%
+0.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3200
117.3700
+0.04%
-0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1351.96
1342.5000
+0.70%
+12.50%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45673.04
45209.70
+1.02%
+4.29%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1907.40
1871.93
+1.89%
+6.44%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12246.06
12168.16
+0.64%
+4.99%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1158.02
1149.77
+0.72%
+10.41%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2115.56
2117.75
-0.10%
+705.10%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
861.61
857.36
+0.50%
+4.49%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
612.56
615.10
-0.41%
+1.84%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7140
0.0090
+323bps
+19bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8720
-0.1230
+279bps
+11bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4290
-0.1480
+237bps
+8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.8270
-0.1970
+334bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.6390
-0.2850
+355bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.7550
-0.2490
+369bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.13
6.90
6.39
7.20
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.40
12.72
10.89
16.05
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.94
6.77
6.32
6.95
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Mark Heinrich)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.