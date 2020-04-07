CEE MARKETS-Forint jumps as Hungary central bank increases firepower

By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves

PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, April 7 (Reuters) - The forint jumped to a one-week peak to lead central Europe higher on Tuesday as investor hopes that the corovavirus spread could start to level out boosted riskier assets and Hungary's central bank launched measures to soothe financial markets.

The Hungarian central bank (NBH) raised its overnight collateralised loan rate and one-week collateralised loan rate and also said it would launch government bond purchases on the secondary market, which dealers said would help push yields lower.

"It is obvious that the NBH is very determined to do what they have been saying for a while, that is, to flatten the far end of the curve and bring yields under 3% there," a trader said.

Capital Economics said "alarm bells seem to be ringing" in a note on the measures.

The action goes along with a government push that will cause the budget deficit to swell to 2.7% of gross domestic product this year from a targeted 1%. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday the stimulus, which includes subsidised loans to Hungarian companies and funds to preserve jobs, would amount to 18%-20% of GDP, including central bank programmes.

The forint EURHUF=doubled gains in the afternoon after the central bank, trading 2% up at 356.80to the euro by 1350 GMT, further away from a record low of 369.54 hit on April 1.

The currency has been one of the hardest hit in central Europe by investor flight, even before the coronavirus outbreak hit the region in force in March. However, a Reuters poll last week forecast a steady rebound starting in the region.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 1.3% at 27.200 to the euro on Tuesday, leaving behind multi-year lows hit in recent weeks. Poland's zloty EURPLN= added 0.8%.

Stock markets also gained as tapering of the coronavirus toll in certain European and U.S. hotspots boosted risk appetite. Warsaw .WIG20 rose 3.8% and Budapest .BUXwas up 3.3%.

Analysts remain cautious as data will only start to show the outbreak's impact on central Europe's export-driven economies that have faced factory shutdowns in recent weeks and face hardship similar to the 2008 global financial crisis.

On bond markets, Czech yields were mixed after the finance ministry announced on Monday unscheduled bond auctions for Wednesday as it ramps up borrowing.

Dealers have said demand remains solid for Czech paper, helped by expectations of the central bank further cutting interest rates after a reduction of 125 basis points last month.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1550 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.2000

27.5500

+1.29%

-6.50%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.8000

363.7800

+1.96%

-7.19%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5268

4.5626

+0.79%

-5.97%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8320

4.8295

-0.05%

-0.90%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.6295

7.6265

-0.04%

-2.41%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6000

+0.04%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

832.71

807.9500

+3.06%

-25.36%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

33948.08

32858.75

+3.32%

-26.33%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1640.40

1581.05

+3.75%

-23.71%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8080.20

7706.49

+4.85%

-19.01%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

780.64

735.66

+6.11%

-15.68%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1591.14

1581.19

+0.63%

-21.13%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

672.38

664.25

+1.22%

-16.13%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

434.60

427.78

+1.59%

-23.50%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.0070

0.0540

+164bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.1740

-0.0210

+173bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5260

0.0950

+187bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.9680

-0.1110

+160bps

-14bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2880

-0.0040

+185bps

-6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.6230

-0.0360

+196bps

-13bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.36

0.38

0.46

1.01

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.19

1.20

1.20

0.92

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.58

0.45

0.44

1.17

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Nick Macfie)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

