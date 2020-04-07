CEE MARKETS-Forint jumps as Hungary central bank increases firepower
By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves
PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, April 7 (Reuters) - The forint jumped to a one-week peak to lead central Europe higher on Tuesday as investor hopes that the corovavirus spread could start to level out boosted riskier assets and Hungary's central bank launched measures to soothe financial markets.
The Hungarian central bank (NBH) raised its overnight collateralised loan rate and one-week collateralised loan rate and also said it would launch government bond purchases on the secondary market, which dealers said would help push yields lower.
"It is obvious that the NBH is very determined to do what they have been saying for a while, that is, to flatten the far end of the curve and bring yields under 3% there," a trader said.
Capital Economics said "alarm bells seem to be ringing" in a note on the measures.
The action goes along with a government push that will cause the budget deficit to swell to 2.7% of gross domestic product this year from a targeted 1%. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday the stimulus, which includes subsidised loans to Hungarian companies and funds to preserve jobs, would amount to 18%-20% of GDP, including central bank programmes.
The forint EURHUF=doubled gains in the afternoon after the central bank, trading 2% up at 356.80to the euro by 1350 GMT, further away from a record low of 369.54 hit on April 1.
The currency has been one of the hardest hit in central Europe by investor flight, even before the coronavirus outbreak hit the region in force in March. However, a Reuters poll last week forecast a steady rebound starting in the region.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 1.3% at 27.200 to the euro on Tuesday, leaving behind multi-year lows hit in recent weeks. Poland's zloty EURPLN= added 0.8%.
Stock markets also gained as tapering of the coronavirus toll in certain European and U.S. hotspots boosted risk appetite. Warsaw .WIG20 rose 3.8% and Budapest .BUXwas up 3.3%.
Analysts remain cautious as data will only start to show the outbreak's impact on central Europe's export-driven economies that have faced factory shutdowns in recent weeks and face hardship similar to the 2008 global financial crisis.
On bond markets, Czech yields were mixed after the finance ministry announced on Monday unscheduled bond auctions for Wednesday as it ramps up borrowing.
Dealers have said demand remains solid for Czech paper, helped by expectations of the central bank further cutting interest rates after a reduction of 125 basis points last month.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1550 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.2000
27.5500
+1.29%
-6.50%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.8000
363.7800
+1.96%
-7.19%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5268
4.5626
+0.79%
-5.97%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8320
4.8295
-0.05%
-0.90%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.6295
7.6265
-0.04%
-2.41%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6000
+0.04%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
832.71
807.9500
+3.06%
-25.36%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33948.08
32858.75
+3.32%
-26.33%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1640.40
1581.05
+3.75%
-23.71%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8080.20
7706.49
+4.85%
-19.01%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
780.64
735.66
+6.11%
-15.68%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1591.14
1581.19
+0.63%
-21.13%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
672.38
664.25
+1.22%
-16.13%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
434.60
427.78
+1.59%
-23.50%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.0070
0.0540
+164bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.1740
-0.0210
+173bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5260
0.0950
+187bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.9680
-0.1110
+160bps
-14bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2880
-0.0040
+185bps
-6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.6230
-0.0360
+196bps
-13bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.36
0.38
0.46
1.01
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.19
1.20
1.20
0.92
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.58
0.45
0.44
1.17
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Nick Macfie)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
