CEE MARKETS-Forint jumps amid tight liquidity, markets eye EU budget talks
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Tuesday with the forint outperforming its peers and adding half a percent in an illiquid market as investors were eyeing developments in an European Union budget dispute between Brussels and Budapest.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.53% on the day, trading at 357.40 versus the common currency by 1003 GMT.
With no major news to move the currency on Tuesday its gains were likely due to a single bigger trade as liquidity was tight, two Budapest-based traders said.
"The market is waiting for the next steps in the EU budget crisis," one trader said.
Poland and Hungary are blocking about 1.8 trillion euros worth of EU funds, including hundreds of billions due to be disbursed soon to help pull the 27-country bloc out of a double-dip recession caused by a second wave of COVID-19.
Ahead of next week's EU summit, their two prime ministers met in Warsaw on Monday after meeting in Budapest last week.
The forint has underperformed its peers recently after Hungary and Poland pledged to veto the EU's budget and coronavirus rescue package because funds were tied to rule-of-law conditions.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.22% and trading at 26.219 while the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.04% to 4.4775 per euro.
The region posted fresh PMI and GDP data on Tuesday, showing the economic effects of the second wave of the pandemic which hit the region harder than the first.
November PMIs in the region "confirmed a positive momentum and good robustness of the manufacturing," Erste Bank wrote in a note.
Czech manufacturing business sentiment reached its highest point since August 2018, with the Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) coming in at 53.9.
Poland's PMI for manufacturing reached 50.8 in November while Hungary's seasonally adjusted PMI rose to 51.9, the seventh-lowest reading for the month.
Stock markets in the region firmed, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading gains by adding 1.41%. Budapest .BUX was up 0.89%, while Prague .PX strengthened 0.25%. Markets in Romania were closed for a national holiday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1103 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2190
26.2770
+0.22%
-3.00%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.4000
359.2900
+0.53%
-7.35%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4775
4.4791
+0.04%
-4.94%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8715
4.8732
+0.03%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5550
7.5532
-0.02%
-1.45%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5700
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
968.84
966.4400
+0.25%
-13.16%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39127.78
38782.16
+0.89%
-15.09%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1855.83
1830.04
+1.41%
-13.69%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9286.11
9286.11
+0.00%
-6.93%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
888.85
888.22
+0.07%
-4.00%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1695.32
1702.37
-0.41%
-15.97%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
713.81
713.57
+0.03%
-10.96%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
425.54
423.33
+0.52%
-25.10%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1180
-0.0070
+086bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.8240
-0.0270
+157bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2780
-0.0020
+183bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0950
0.0220
+083bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4760
-0.0140
+122bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2740
0.0390
+183bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.40
0.47
0.61
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.69
0.69
0.69
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.22
0.22
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
