CEE MARKETS-Forint hovers around record lows as CEE FX ease before U.S. data
PRAGUE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The forint sat around record lows on Thursday and other central European currencies weakened heading into the release of key U.S. inflation data later in the day that could shape the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.
Central Europe's currencies have been under heavy pressure, caught in the wake of a surging dollar as U.S. monetary policy tightens and by Europe's crisis caused by soaring energy costs.
The forint has been the worst hit among its peers in the region due to factors such as a sharply widening current account deficit and a rule-of-dispute with Brussels holding up European Union funds.
The forint has lost nearly 15% against the euro since the start of 2022, and traded down 0.1% at 433.0 on Thursday.
The forint's slide to all-time lows is proving a hard challenge to the Hungarian central bank (NBH), which last month called the end of its cycle of sharp interest rate hikes that brought the main rate to 13%.
The bank said on Wednesday it would continue to use its new liquidity draining tools which have started to have the desired effect in all important market segments as it seeks to tighten monetary conditions in other ways than rates.
In one tool on Thursday, the bank accepted 110 billion forints worth of bids, meeting total demand, at an auction of discount bills.
"Until some concrete progress is made on the EU funds deal – or perhaps the NBH hugely surprises by continuing its tightening cycle – it is hard to see what is going to turn the forint around over the near term," ING said.
Elsewhere, markets were tuned to the U.S. inflation data, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= steady at 4.85 per euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= and Romania's leu EURRON= were also little moved.
Stock markets were mixed, along with bond markets.
Bank Millennium analysts in Warsaw said data fitting with a more hawkish Fed would boost the dollar more, adding to pressure on currencies in central Europe.
On Wednesday, Slovakia's debt agency sold a 1 billion euro 10-year bonds, with books almost four times oversubscribed, as it said it saw a window in markets before Thursday's U.S. inflation data.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1118 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5520
24.5450
-0.03%
+1.30%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
433.0000
432.4000
-0.14%
-14.69%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8510
4.8485
-0.05%
-5.36%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9410
4.9395
-0.03%
+0.15%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5315
7.5315
+0.00%
-0.19%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2200
117.2800
+0.05%
+0.31%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1148.13
1141.3000
+0.60%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39097.25
38817.30
+0.72%
-22.92%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1376.26
1377.19
-0.07%
-39.29%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10606.77
10644.37
-0.35%
-18.79%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
980.92
977.16
+0.38%
-21.87%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1917.21
1919.37
-0.11%
-7.80%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
828.94
834.94
-0.72%
+0.99%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
581.80
582.72
-0.16%
-8.48%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.3460
0.1310
+452bps
+17bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.8570
-0.0860
+382bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.8050
0.0460
+353bps
+11bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.0970
-0.0450
+627bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.3230
-0.0220
+629bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
8.1560
-0.0370
+588bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.35
7.27
7.06
7.27
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.32
15.46
15.24
13.94
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.75
7.81
7.80
7.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Maju Samuel)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.