CEE MARKETS-Forint hovers around record lows as CEE FX ease before U.S. data

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

PRAGUE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The forint sat around record lows on Thursday and other central European currencies weakened heading into the release of key U.S. inflation data later in the day that could shape the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.

Central Europe's currencies have been under heavy pressure, caught in the wake of a surging dollar as U.S. monetary policy tightens and by Europe's crisis caused by soaring energy costs.

The forint has been the worst hit among its peers in the region due to factors such as a sharply widening current account deficit and a rule-of-dispute with Brussels holding up European Union funds.

The forint has lost nearly 15% against the euro since the start of 2022, and traded down 0.1% at 433.0 on Thursday.

The forint's slide to all-time lows is proving a hard challenge to the Hungarian central bank (NBH), which last month called the end of its cycle of sharp interest rate hikes that brought the main rate to 13%.

The bank said on Wednesday it would continue to use its new liquidity draining tools which have started to have the desired effect in all important market segments as it seeks to tighten monetary conditions in other ways than rates.

In one tool on Thursday, the bank accepted 110 billion forints worth of bids, meeting total demand, at an auction of discount bills.

"Until some concrete progress is made on the EU funds deal – or perhaps the NBH hugely surprises by continuing its tightening cycle – it is hard to see what is going to turn the forint around over the near term," ING said.

Elsewhere, markets were tuned to the U.S. inflation data, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= steady at 4.85 per euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= and Romania's leu EURRON= were also little moved.

Stock markets were mixed, along with bond markets.

Bank Millennium analysts in Warsaw said data fitting with a more hawkish Fed would boost the dollar more, adding to pressure on currencies in central Europe.

On Wednesday, Slovakia's debt agency sold a 1 billion euro 10-year bonds, with books almost four times oversubscribed, as it said it saw a window in markets before Thursday's U.S. inflation data.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1118 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5520

24.5450

-0.03%

+1.30%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

433.0000

432.4000

-0.14%

-14.69%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8510

4.8485

-0.05%

-5.36%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9410

4.9395

-0.03%

+0.15%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5315

7.5315

+0.00%

-0.19%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2200

117.2800

+0.05%

+0.31%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1148.13

1141.3000

+0.60%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39097.25

38817.30

+0.72%

-22.92%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1376.26

1377.19

-0.07%

-39.29%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10606.77

10644.37

-0.35%

-18.79%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

980.92

977.16

+0.38%

-21.87%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1917.21

1919.37

-0.11%

-7.80%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

828.94

834.94

-0.72%

+0.99%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

581.80

582.72

-0.16%

-8.48%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.3460

0.1310

+452bps

+17bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.8570

-0.0860

+382bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.8050

0.0460

+353bps

+11bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

8.0970

-0.0450

+627bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.3230

-0.0220

+629bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

8.1560

-0.0370

+588bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.35

7.27

7.06

7.27

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.32

15.46

15.24

13.94

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.75

7.81

7.80

7.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Maju Samuel)

