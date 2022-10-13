CEE MARKETS-Forint hovers around record lows as CEE FX ease before U.S. data

PRAGUE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The forint sat around record lows on Thursday and other central European currencies weakened heading into the release of key U.S. inflation data later in the day that could shape the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.

Central Europe's currencies have been under heavy pressure, caught in the wake of a surging dollar as U.S. monetary policy tightens and by Europe's crisis caused by soaring energy costs.

The forint has been the worst hit among its peers in the region due to factors such as a sharply widening current account deficit and a rule-of-dispute with Brussels holding up European Union funds.

The forint has lost nearly 15% against the euro since the start of 2022, and traded down 0.1% at 433.0 on Thursday.

The forint's slide to all-time lows is proving a hard challenge to the Hungarian central bank (NBH), which last month called the end of its cycle of sharp interest rate hikes that brought the main rate to 13%.

The bank said on Wednesday it would continue to use its new liquidity draining tools which have started to have the desired effect in all important market segments as it seeks to tighten monetary conditions in other ways than rates.

In one tool on Thursday, the bank accepted 110 billion forints worth of bids, meeting total demand, at an auction of discount bills.

"Until some concrete progress is made on the EU funds deal – or perhaps the NBH hugely surprises by continuing its tightening cycle – it is hard to see what is going to turn the forint around over the near term," ING said.

Elsewhere, markets were tuned to the U.S. inflation data, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= steady at 4.85 per euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= and Romania's leu EURRON= were also little moved.

Stock markets were mixed, along with bond markets.

Bank Millennium analysts in Warsaw said data fitting with a more hawkish Fed would boost the dollar more, adding to pressure on currencies in central Europe.

On Wednesday, Slovakia's debt agency sold a 1 billion euro 10-year bonds, with books almost four times oversubscribed, as it said it saw a window in markets before Thursday's U.S. inflation data.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1118 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.5520 24.5450 -0.03% +1.30% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 433.0000 432.4000 -0.14% -14.69% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.8510 4.8485 -0.05% -5.36% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9410 4.9395 -0.03% +0.15% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5315 7.5315 +0.00% -0.19% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2200 117.2800 +0.05% +0.31% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1148.13 1141.3000 +0.60% #VALUE! .BUX Budapest .BUX 39097.25 38817.30 +0.72% -22.92% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1376.26 1377.19 -0.07% -39.29% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 10606.77 10644.37 -0.35% -18.79% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 980.92 977.16 +0.38% -21.87% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1917.21 1919.37 -0.11% -7.80% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 828.94 834.94 -0.72% +0.99% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 581.80 582.72 -0.16% -8.48% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 6.3460 0.1310 +452bps +17bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 5.8570 -0.0860 +382bps -4bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 5.8050 0.0460 +353bps +11bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 8.0970 -0.0450 +627bps -1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 8.3230 -0.0220 +629bps +3bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 8.1560 -0.0370 +588bps +3bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.35 7.27 7.06 7.27 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 15.32 15.46 15.24 13.94 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.75 7.81 7.80 7.21 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

