CEE MARKETS-Forint holds onto gains, drug company Richter rises on Q2 results

Anita Komuves Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The Hungarian forint firmed on Wednesday, trading at a one-week high for a second session in a row, while the Czech crown held steady a day before the central bank's first meeting under its new governor.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.56% on the day and trading at 395.80 in low liquidity, a touch weaker than the one-week high hit in the previous session.

"The currency has been steadily firming since last Friday as some investors closed positions," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The government's announcement on Saturday that narrowed the eligibility for price capped fuel was also helping the forint as it was interpreted by investors as move that brings prices closer to the market rate, the trader said.

"I don't think it can firm past 390, though, without a deal on EU funds, which is key for the forint's rate."

A lack of agreement over European Union pandemic recovery funds has recently been pressuring the forint, central Europe's worst performer so far in 2022.

Shares of Hungarian drug maker Richter GDRB.BU were up 1.41% by 0905 GMT, outperforming the wider market after the company reported a jump in net profits helped by outsized gains from exchange rate movements and price increases.

The company said that its shipments to Russia, its second biggest market, broadly returned to pre-war levels.

Hungary's stock index .BUX was up 1.27%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= held steady, with markets tuned to the central bank's first meeting on Thursday under new Governor Ales Michl, who has opposed rate hikes in the past year.

"Investors have gradually reduced (rate hike) bets in the past two weeks," Komercni Banka said, adding expectations now lean toward stability ahead.

The Czech National Bank may hold interest rates unchanged on Aug. 4 after nine consecutive hikes, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, but a strong minority saw chances of another small hike in light of inflation overshooting forecasts.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.28% to 4.7015 per euro while the Romanian leu was little moved.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1103 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6450

24.6510

+0.02%

+0.92%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

395.8000

398.0000

+0.56%

-6.67%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7015

4.7145

+0.28%

-2.35%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9264

4.9289

+0.05%

+0.44%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5160

7.5195

+0.05%

+0.02%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2900

117.3900

+0.09%

+0.25%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1223.03

1202.9600

+1.67%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42718.65

42182.66

+1.27%

-15.78%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1690.88

1713.61

-1.33%

-25.41%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12493.05

12444.99

+0.39%

-4.35%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1143.55

1151.53

-0.69%

-8.91%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1956.86

1953.33

+0.18%

-5.89%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

825.39

841.19

-1.88%

+0.56%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

599.28

596.54

+0.46%

-5.73%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.1480

0.0730

+578bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7840

0.0880

+419bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.0860

0.1540

+324bps

+9bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.0260

0.3590

+665bps

+26bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.3350

0.4600

+574bps

+37bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.8450

0.4640

+500bps

+40bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.58

7.49

7.14

7.31

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.85

13.67

13.76

12.05

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.53

7.58

7.30

7.01

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

