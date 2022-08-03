CEE MARKETS-Forint holds onto gains, drug company Richter rises on Q2 results

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Wednesday, trading at a one-week high for a second session in a row, while the Czech crown held steady a day before the central bank's first meeting under its new governor.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.56% on the day and trading at 395.80 in low liquidity, a touch weaker than the one-week high hit in the previous session.

"The currency has been steadily firming since last Friday as some investors closed positions," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The government's announcement on Saturday that narrowed the eligibility for price capped fuel was also helping the forint as it was interpreted by investors as move that brings prices closer to the market rate, the trader said.

"I don't think it can firm past 390, though, without a deal on EU funds, which is key for the forint's rate."

A lack of agreement over European Union pandemic recovery funds has recently been pressuring the forint, central Europe's worst performer so far in 2022.

Shares of Hungarian drug maker Richter GDRB.BU were up 1.41% by 0905 GMT, outperforming the wider market after the company reported a jump in net profits helped by outsized gains from exchange rate movements and price increases.

The company said that its shipments to Russia, its second biggest market, broadly returned to pre-war levels.

Hungary's stock index .BUX was up 1.27%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= held steady, with markets tuned to the central bank's first meeting on Thursday under new Governor Ales Michl, who has opposed rate hikes in the past year.

"Investors have gradually reduced (rate hike) bets in the past two weeks," Komercni Banka said, adding expectations now lean toward stability ahead.

The Czech National Bank may hold interest rates unchanged on Aug. 4 after nine consecutive hikes, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, but a strong minority saw chances of another small hike in light of inflation overshooting forecasts.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.28% to 4.7015 per euro while the Romanian leu was little moved.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1103 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.6450 24.6510 +0.02% +0.92% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 395.8000 398.0000 +0.56% -6.67% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7015 4.7145 +0.28% -2.35% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9264 4.9289 +0.05% +0.44% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5160 7.5195 +0.05% +0.02% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2900 117.3900 +0.09% +0.25% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1223.03 1202.9600 +1.67% .BUX Budapest .BUX 42718.65 42182.66 +1.27% -15.78% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1690.88 1713.61 -1.33% -25.41% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12493.05 12444.99 +0.39% -4.35% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1143.55 1151.53 -0.69% -8.91% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1956.86 1953.33 +0.18% -5.89% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 825.39 841.19 -1.88% +0.56% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 599.28 596.54 +0.46% -5.73% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 6.1480 0.0730 +578bps -3bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.7840 0.0880 +419bps +0bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.0860 0.1540 +324bps +9bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 7.0260 0.3590 +665bps +26bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 6.3350 0.4600 +574bps +37bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.8450 0.4640 +500bps +40bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.58 7.49 7.14 7.31 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 13.85 13.67 13.76 12.05 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.53 7.58 7.30 7.01 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.