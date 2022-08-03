CEE MARKETS-Forint holds onto gains, drug company Richter rises on Q2 results
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Wednesday, trading at a one-week high for a second session in a row, while the Czech crown held steady a day before the central bank's first meeting under its new governor.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.56% on the day and trading at 395.80 in low liquidity, a touch weaker than the one-week high hit in the previous session.
"The currency has been steadily firming since last Friday as some investors closed positions," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The government's announcement on Saturday that narrowed the eligibility for price capped fuel was also helping the forint as it was interpreted by investors as move that brings prices closer to the market rate, the trader said.
"I don't think it can firm past 390, though, without a deal on EU funds, which is key for the forint's rate."
A lack of agreement over European Union pandemic recovery funds has recently been pressuring the forint, central Europe's worst performer so far in 2022.
Shares of Hungarian drug maker Richter GDRB.BU were up 1.41% by 0905 GMT, outperforming the wider market after the company reported a jump in net profits helped by outsized gains from exchange rate movements and price increases.
The company said that its shipments to Russia, its second biggest market, broadly returned to pre-war levels.
Hungary's stock index .BUX was up 1.27%.
The Czech crown EURCZK= held steady, with markets tuned to the central bank's first meeting on Thursday under new Governor Ales Michl, who has opposed rate hikes in the past year.
"Investors have gradually reduced (rate hike) bets in the past two weeks," Komercni Banka said, adding expectations now lean toward stability ahead.
The Czech National Bank may hold interest rates unchanged on Aug. 4 after nine consecutive hikes, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, but a strong minority saw chances of another small hike in light of inflation overshooting forecasts.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.28% to 4.7015 per euro while the Romanian leu was little moved.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1103 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6450
24.6510
+0.02%
+0.92%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
395.8000
398.0000
+0.56%
-6.67%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7015
4.7145
+0.28%
-2.35%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9264
4.9289
+0.05%
+0.44%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5160
7.5195
+0.05%
+0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2900
117.3900
+0.09%
+0.25%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1223.03
1202.9600
+1.67%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42718.65
42182.66
+1.27%
-15.78%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1690.88
1713.61
-1.33%
-25.41%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12493.05
12444.99
+0.39%
-4.35%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1143.55
1151.53
-0.69%
-8.91%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1956.86
1953.33
+0.18%
-5.89%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
825.39
841.19
-1.88%
+0.56%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
599.28
596.54
+0.46%
-5.73%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.1480
0.0730
+578bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7840
0.0880
+419bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.0860
0.1540
+324bps
+9bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.0260
0.3590
+665bps
+26bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.3350
0.4600
+574bps
+37bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.8450
0.4640
+500bps
+40bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.58
7.49
7.14
7.31
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.85
13.67
13.76
12.05
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.53
7.58
7.30
7.01
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
