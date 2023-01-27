CEE MARKETS-Forint holds near 8-month highs, CEZ shares pare gains

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint clung to eight-month peaks on Friday, with markets still wary of an S&P ratings review due later in the day, while most other central European currencies and stock markets also firmed.

A stronger euro on Friday lent some support to the region's currencies. But bond yields, rallying so far in 2023, were mixed on Friday, with Polish yields ticking down.

Citigroup said in a note it was cutting some of its "underweight" position in Hungary and Poland.

"The current bullish EUR/USD environment and brighter economic prospects for the euro zone will be supportive for both credits," it said.

On currency markets, the forint EURHUF= has gained more than 3% so far in 2023 amid good early-year sentiment, helped by lower gas prices cutting energy risks. Investors also hope Budapest will reach a deal to unfreeze European Union funds locked in rule-of-law disputes.

The forint was 0.1% stronger on the day at 387.40 to the euro at 0956 GMT after trading on the strong side of the 387 level in the past two sessions.

Hungary will face an S&P ratings decision after-trading hours on Friday. It currently holds a BBB rating with a negative outlook.

"The most likely scenario is that S&P will warn of the risks but hold off on downgrading because of the new deadline," Equilor brokerage said.

"Domestic inflation remains elevated and exposure to Russian energy remains high, but no supply problems have emerged and European natural gas prices have fallen significantly, which could ease pressure on the current account."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was just off 14-year highs hit this week, trading up less than 0.1% at 23.807 to the euro. The yield on a 10-year bond CZ10YT=RR was bid higher at 4.50%, after easing in recent session after hitting a five-month low of 4.20% last week.

The Czech central bank meets on rates next week and is widely seen holding rates steady for a fifth straight meeting after taking the key policy to a more than two-decade high last year.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= also edged higher to 4.708 per euro, while Romania's leu EURRON= shed 0.3%.

Prague's bourse fell, pulled lower by majority state-owned utility CEZ CEZP.PR, which gave up some of its strong recent gains amid speculation over its restructuring that the government has been discussing.

CEZ shares are still holding at three-month highs.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1056 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.8070

23.8220

+0.06%

+1.47%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

387.4500

387.9000

+0.12%

+3.09%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7080

4.7135

+0.12%

-0.39%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8925

4.8758

-0.34%

+1.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3100

117.3500

+0.03%

-0.01%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1318.07

1320.4100

-0.18%

+9.68%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

47049.05

46817.92

+0.49%

+7.43%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1916.19

1911.61

+0.24%

+6.93%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12227.59

12228.21

-0.01%

+4.84%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1114.58

1112.08

+0.22%

+6.27%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

846.60

840.76

+0.69%

+2.67%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

614.48

616.38

-0.31%

+2.16%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.9950

0.4110

+339bps

+39bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1110

0.1770

+283bps

+13bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5060

0.0820

+225bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.9370

0.0070

+333bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.8820

0.0090

+360bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.8970

0.0170

+364bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.14

6.87

6.37

7.21

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.30

12.45

11.00

16.02

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.94

6.85

6.45

6.95

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.