CEE MARKETS-Forint holds near 8-month highs, CEZ shares pare gains

PRAGUE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint clung to eight-month peaks on Friday, with markets still wary of an S&P ratings review due later in the day, while most other central European currencies and stock markets also firmed.
A stronger euro on Friday lent some support to the region's currencies. But bond yields, rallying so far in 2023, were mixed on Friday, with Polish yields ticking down.
Citigroup said in a note it was cutting some of its "underweight" position in Hungary and Poland.
"The current bullish EUR/USD environment and brighter economic prospects for the euro zone will be supportive for both credits," it said.
On currency markets, the forint EURHUF= has gained more than 3% so far in 2023 amid good early-year sentiment, helped by lower gas prices cutting energy risks. Investors also hope Budapest will reach a deal to unfreeze European Union funds locked in rule-of-law disputes.
The forint was 0.1% stronger on the day at 387.40 to the euro at 0956 GMT after trading on the strong side of the 387 level in the past two sessions.
Hungary will face an S&P ratings decision after-trading hours on Friday. It currently holds a BBB rating with a negative outlook.
"The most likely scenario is that S&P will warn of the risks but hold off on downgrading because of the new deadline," Equilor brokerage said.
"Domestic inflation remains elevated and exposure to Russian energy remains high, but no supply problems have emerged and European natural gas prices have fallen significantly, which could ease pressure on the current account."
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was just off 14-year highs hit this week, trading up less than 0.1% at 23.807 to the euro. The yield on a 10-year bond CZ10YT=RR was bid higher at 4.50%, after easing in recent session after hitting a five-month low of 4.20% last week.
The Czech central bank meets on rates next week and is widely seen holding rates steady for a fifth straight meeting after taking the key policy to a more than two-decade high last year.
Poland's zloty EURPLN= also edged higher to 4.708 per euro, while Romania's leu EURRON= shed 0.3%.
Prague's bourse fell, pulled lower by majority state-owned utility CEZ CEZP.PR, which gave up some of its strong recent gains amid speculation over its restructuring that the government has been discussing.
CEZ shares are still holding at three-month highs.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1056 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.8070
23.8220
+0.06%
+1.47%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
387.4500
387.9000
+0.12%
+3.09%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7080
4.7135
+0.12%
-0.39%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8925
4.8758
-0.34%
+1.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3100
117.3500
+0.03%
-0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1318.07
1320.4100
-0.18%
+9.68%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
47049.05
46817.92
+0.49%
+7.43%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1916.19
1911.61
+0.24%
+6.93%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12227.59
12228.21
-0.01%
+4.84%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1114.58
1112.08
+0.22%
+6.27%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
846.60
840.76
+0.69%
+2.67%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
614.48
616.38
-0.31%
+2.16%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.9950
0.4110
+339bps
+39bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1110
0.1770
+283bps
+13bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5060
0.0820
+225bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.9370
0.0070
+333bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.8820
0.0090
+360bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.8970
0.0170
+364bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.14
6.87
6.37
7.21
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.30
12.45
11.00
16.02
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.94
6.85
6.45
6.95
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
