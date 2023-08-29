CEE MARKETS-Forint holds gains after Hungary cuts 1-day rate as expected

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The forint held onto earlier gains on Tuesday after the Hungarian central bank cut its one-day deposit rate again, as the move had been expected.
The bank cut its one-day deposit rate by 100 bps to 14.00%, citing a slowdown in inflation that is expected to accelerate in coming months, but left the base rate HUINT=ECI at 13%.
"If the improvement in risk perceptions persists, the Bank will continue to close the gap between the interest rate conditions of one-day tenders and the base rate," the central bank's Monetary Council said in a statement.
The bank also lowered the top of its rate corridor to 16.5% from 17.5%.
"Monetary policy will be data-driven after the one-day rate and base rate are aligned," Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told a press conference.
Virag emphasized a gradual and cautious monetary policy to continue to curb inflation, expecting inflation to return to the central bank's tolerance band in early 2025.
Hungary's headline inflation rate stood at 17.6% in July, still the highest in the European Union, after peaking at 25.7% at the beginning of the year.
The forint EURHUF= traded at 382.55 versus the euro at 1320 GMT, up about 0.35%.
"The bank decided according to expectations, and emphasized that they will not go forward by the 100 bp cuts, but will switch to a data-driven policy once the one-day rate and base rate are aligned," a Budapest-based trader said.
"Given Hungary's high rate-difference, this pleased the markets. However, this decision was priced in, as the forint did not strengthen significantly."
The Polish zloty EURPLN= remained in a tight range versus the euro, trading at 4.47, despite pressures from a strengthening dollar.
"Almost since the beginning of June, the EUR/PLN exchange rate has been moving in the range of 4.40-4.49. (The zloty) is not supported by the global strengthening of the dollar. On the other hand, we received poor data from the real economy, (...), which also intensified expectations for quick interest rate cuts by the Monetary Policy Council," Bank Millennium said in a note.
The Czech crown EURCZK= traded flat versus the euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1520 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.1470
24.1320
-0.06%
+0.05%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.5500
383.9000
+0.35%
+4.42%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4685
4.4750
+0.15%
+4.95%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9390
4.9410
+0.04%
+0.07%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.2200
+0.07%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1352.11
1350.5900
+0.11%
+12.51%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
57043.80
56787.05
+0.45%
+30.26%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2032.24
2039.32
-0.35%
+13.41%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13176.81
13104.80
+0.55%
+12.97%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5600
-0.4470
+249bps
-46bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7020
-0.0780
+211bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3600
0.0110
+179bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3740
-0.0340
+231bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.4780
-0.0130
+289bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.7180
-0.0210
+315bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.84
6.13
5.21
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.45
9.87
8.80
13.73
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.93
5.27
4.84
6.66
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Sharon Singleton and Susan Fenton)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))
