CEE MARKETS-Forint holds gains after Hungary cuts 1-day rate as expected

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The forint held onto earlier gains on Tuesday after the Hungarian central bank cut its one-day deposit rate again, as the move had been expected.

The bank cut its one-day deposit rate by 100 bps to 14.00%, citing a slowdown in inflation that is expected to accelerate in coming months, but left the base rate HUINT=ECI at 13%.

"If the improvement in risk perceptions persists, the Bank will continue to close the gap between the interest rate conditions of one-day tenders and the base rate," the central bank's Monetary Council said in a statement.

The bank also lowered the top of its rate corridor to 16.5% from 17.5%.

"Monetary policy will be data-driven after the one-day rate and base rate are aligned," Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told a press conference.

Virag emphasized a gradual and cautious monetary policy to continue to curb inflation, expecting inflation to return to the central bank's tolerance band in early 2025.

Hungary's headline inflation rate stood at 17.6% in July, still the highest in the European Union, after peaking at 25.7% at the beginning of the year.

The forint EURHUF= traded at 382.55 versus the euro at 1320 GMT, up about 0.35%.

"The bank decided according to expectations, and emphasized that they will not go forward by the 100 bp cuts, but will switch to a data-driven policy once the one-day rate and base rate are aligned," a Budapest-based trader said.

"Given Hungary's high rate-difference, this pleased the markets. However, this decision was priced in, as the forint did not strengthen significantly."

The Polish zloty EURPLN= remained in a tight range versus the euro, trading at 4.47, despite pressures from a strengthening dollar.

"Almost since the beginning of June, the EUR/PLN exchange rate has been moving in the range of 4.40-4.49. (The zloty) is not supported by the global strengthening of the dollar. On the other hand, we received poor data from the real economy, (...), which also intensified expectations for quick interest rate cuts by the Monetary Policy Council," Bank Millennium said in a note.

The Czech crown EURCZK= traded flat versus the euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1520 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.1470

24.1320

-0.06%

+0.05%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.5500

383.9000

+0.35%

+4.42%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4685

4.4750

+0.15%

+4.95%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9390

4.9410

+0.04%

+0.07%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.2200

+0.07%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1352.11

1350.5900

+0.11%

+12.51%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

57043.80

56787.05

+0.45%

+30.26%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2032.24

2039.32

-0.35%

+13.41%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13176.81

13104.80

+0.55%

+12.97%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5600

-0.4470

+249bps

-46bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7020

-0.0780

+211bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3600

0.0110

+179bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3740

-0.0340

+231bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.4780

-0.0130

+289bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.7180

-0.0210

+315bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.84

6.13

5.21

7.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.45

9.87

8.80

13.73

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.93

5.27

4.84

6.66

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Sharon Singleton and Susan Fenton)

