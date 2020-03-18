CEE MARKETS-Forint hits record lows, Warsaw stocks rebound after rate cut

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint hit a record low versus the euro and most Central European stock indexes extended losses on Wednesday as central banks and governments in the region announced steps to ease the economic damage from the coronavirus.

Borders were closed, businesses were ordered to shut down and major factories announced production halts across the region, confirming that the spreading of the virus will deliver a serious blow to Central European economies.

Central banks and policymakers have been announcing interest rate cuts and measures this week to inject liquidity in the markets to help businesses.

The Czech central bank announced an emergency 50-basis-point rate cut to 1.75% on Monday, which was followed by a 50-basis- point rate cut to 1.0% by the Polish central bank on Tuesday. The Polish central bank also announced a bond-buying program.

The Polish stock market .WIG20 rebounded after the central bank decision on Tuesday and added to its gains on Wednesday, up 1.94% by 0850 GMT and outperforming other markets in the region, which registered losses. The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.15% and traded at 4.485 to the euro.

The Polish government is expected to announce a package to support the economy later on Wednesday.

"The domestic financial market is influenced by the MPC decision ... and expectations for the `fiscal bazooka' which the government should present today," Bank Millenium said in a note.

"In our opinion, the EUR / PLN exchange rate will fluctuate around 4.50 in the coming days."

Hungary's central bank announced emergency steps on Monday, widening the range of collateral it accepts from banks and urging lenders to apply a loan-repayment moratorium for stricken firms.

The NBH announced more measures on Wednesday. It called on domestic banks to impose a moratorium on repayments of household loans and said that it was examining restarting of its mortgage note purchases.

The forint EURHUF= set a record low versus the euro at 349.80 as the market opened. Budapest's stock index .BUX plunged 3.88%.

"The upcoming monetary easing coupled with the challenging environment for emerging market FX and risks assets should keep CEE currencies under pressure in coming months," ING said in a note.

"The tightly managed RON should continue to be the winner in falling markets while CZK volatility will remain extra elevated given the positioning-related moves in the currency and the risk of CNB FX interventions. We also look for more HUF and PLN weakness in coming weeks and months," it added.

Prague's equities .PX fell 2.96% on Monday and the crown EURCZK= was trading at 27.063 to the euro, up 0.19% on the day. Czech lender Moneta Money Bank MONET.PR shares fell over 6% after it suspended its dividend policy.

The Czech central bank had said this week it expected banks would refrain from dividend payouts.

Romania's government was also expected to approve a package of measures later on Wednesday worth almost 2% of GDP.

The measures to be approved range from unemployment aid and guaranteed lines of credit to postponing income tax payments by some companies for up to two months.

The package is bound to further pressure the already strained budget deficit, analysts say.

Before the virus outbreak Romania had been grappling with swelling budget and current account deficits, while asset and rating outlooks were pressured by generous fiscal measures already approved ahead of this year's elections.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0950 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.0630

27.1150

+0.19%

-6.03%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

348.8500

347.9400

-0.26%

-5.08%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4853

4.4787

-0.15%

-5.10%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8495

4.8500

+0.01%

-1.26%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5800

7.5800

+0.00%

-1.78%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5800

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

716.37

738.2300

-2.96%

-35.79%

Budapest

.BUX

30303.23

31525.60

-3.88%

-34.24%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1456.95

1429.28

+1.94%

-32.24%

Bucharest

.BETI

7303.54

7561.99

-3.42%

-26.80%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

739.00

738.16

+0.11%

-20.18%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1409.22

1433.51

-1.69%

-30.15%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

654.81

655.93

-0.17%

-18.32%

Sofia

.SOFIX

423.07

422.40

+0.16%

-25.53%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.9490

0.0000

+272bps

-8bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5670

-0.0430

+211bps

-16bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.6840

0.0000

+199bps

-13bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4530

0.0000

+222bps

-8bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.6410

0.0930

+218bps

-2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9790

0.1670

+228bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

1.02

0.52

0.46

2.31

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.57

0.55

0.52

0.65

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.90

0.85

0.80

1.50

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Larry King)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

