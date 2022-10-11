CEE MARKETS-Forint hits record low for second straight day

PRAGUE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF= fell to a record low for a second straight day on Tuesday as a stronger dollar, worries over EU funds and still-soaring inflation battered the Hungarian currency.

The forint has been the worst-hit among central European currencies this year, creating a challenge for Hungary's central bank as it tries to end a more than year-long cycle of interest rate hikes.

Inflation data on Tuesday will not make rate setters' jobs any easier, with the headline rate surging past 20% on the back of a sharp rise in energy and food costs.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) on Sept. 27 called an end to its cycle of rate hikes after taking the base rate to 13%.

Since then, the forint has sunk 5%.

"The forint is under constant depreciation pressure. The central bank is probably keeping an eye on disorderly moves only. There are no good news either domestically, or internationally that would support the forint," a Budapest-based trader said.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.4% at 1034 GMT, trading at 428.40 to the euro, off a low of 428.95.

Elsewhere, Poland's zloty EURPLN= lost half a percent to 4.871 per euro, with the U.S. dollar strength hitting appetite for riskier emerging market assets.

The Czech crown EURCZK=, which the central bank has helped prop up with interventions since May, was largely steady at 24.53 to the euro.

Stocks in central Europe also dropped nearly across the board, weighed down by shaky global markets as worries over interest rates and growth continued to rattle investors.

But attention was on the forint after the inflation data and comments from Hungary's finance minister, who said the country had no Plan B on EU funds and wanted a deal.

The government in Budapest has been locked in battle with the European Union in a rule-of-law dispute that has held up disbursement of billions of euros of funds.

The weakness in the currency is adding to imported inflation pressures and making it more difficult for the central bank, which has kept up some policy tightening via liquidity tools.

"The forint exchange rate poses a significant threat to the inflation outlook. If the exchange rate remains around its current weak levels, then next year inflation could average up to 16%," said economist David Nemeth at K&H Bank.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest Editing by Mark Potter)

