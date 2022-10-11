CEE MARKETS-Forint hits record low for second straight day
PRAGUE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF= fell to a record low for a second straight day on Tuesday as a stronger dollar, worries over EU funds and still-soaring inflation battered the Hungarian currency.
The forint has been the worst-hit among central European currencies this year, creating a challenge for Hungary's central bank as it tries to end a more than year-long cycle of interest rate hikes.
Inflation data on Tuesday will not make rate setters' jobs any easier, with the headline rate surging past 20% on the back of a sharp rise in energy and food costs.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) on Sept. 27 called an end to its cycle of rate hikes after taking the base rate to 13%.
Since then, the forint has sunk 5%.
"The forint is under constant depreciation pressure. The central bank is probably keeping an eye on disorderly moves only. There are no good news either domestically, or internationally that would support the forint," a Budapest-based trader said.
The forint EURHUF= was down 0.4% at 1034 GMT, trading at 428.40 to the euro, off a low of 428.95.
Elsewhere, Poland's zloty EURPLN= lost half a percent to 4.871 per euro, with the U.S. dollar strength hitting appetite for riskier emerging market assets.
The Czech crown EURCZK=, which the central bank has helped prop up with interventions since May, was largely steady at 24.53 to the euro.
Stocks in central Europe also dropped nearly across the board, weighed down by shaky global markets as worries over interest rates and growth continued to rattle investors.
But attention was on the forint after the inflation data and comments from Hungary's finance minister, who said the country had no Plan B on EU funds and wanted a deal.
The government in Budapest has been locked in battle with the European Union in a rule-of-law dispute that has held up disbursement of billions of euros of funds.
The weakness in the currency is adding to imported inflation pressures and making it more difficult for the central bank, which has kept up some policy tightening via liquidity tools.
"The forint exchange rate poses a significant threat to the inflation outlook. If the exchange rate remains around its current weak levels, then next year inflation could average up to 16%," said economist David Nemeth at K&H Bank.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1234 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5290
24.5390
+0.04%
+1.40%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
428.4000
426.6000
-0.42%
-13.77%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8710
4.8450
-0.53%
-5.75%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9380
4.9350
-0.06%
+0.21%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5290
7.5275
-0.02%
-0.15%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2200
117.2400
+0.02%
+0.31%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1138.16
1152.9000
-1.28%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
38671.53
39091.49
-1.07%
-23.76%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1371.40
1379.49
-0.59%
-39.50%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10731.80
10865.61
-1.23%
-17.84%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
981.60
984.65
-0.31%
-21.81%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1920.11
1923.19
-0.16%
-7.66%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
830.72
828.92
+0.22%
+1.21%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
583.83
583.83
+0.00%
-8.16%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.0740
0.0340
+416bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.6570
0.0860
+353bps
+8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.4620
0.1340
+313bps
+12bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.6710
0.1550
+576bps
+13bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.8700
0.1890
+574bps
+18bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.6270
0.1120
+529bps
+10bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.35
7.26
6.98
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.24
15.18
14.87
13.85
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.61
7.72
7.67
7.19
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest Editing by Mark Potter)
