CEE MARKETS-Forint hits record low despite c.bank vow
By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, March 2 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= sank to a record low against the euro on Wednesday and the Polish zloty EURPLN= hit its weakest since 2009 as central banks said they would act to contain the impact on markets of the conflict in Ukraine.
Russia's invasion of its neighbour and the resulting raft of sanctions unleashed on Moscow have sent investors scurrying for safety, leading them to drop assets seen as less secure.
"There is a war at our borders," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Budapest. "The region is facing a flight to safety that means all of the Hungarian, Czech and Polish assets are under pressure."
At 1012 GMT, the Hungarian forint was 1.07% weaker against the euro at 381.15 and the zloty was 1.42% softer at 4.815.
The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.57% to 25.58, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.949.
The National Bank of Hungary said on Tuesday it was ready to intervene "at any moment" to ensure the stability of local financial markets, while Poland's central bank sold a certain amount of foreign currencies for zlotys after saying it was ready to react to excessive moves in the currency.
However, this looked to have had little effect in halting the currencies' slide.
"In our opinion, another currency intervention is possible," Bank Millennium analysts in Warsaw said in a note. "It would happen if the zloty depreciation - like yesterday - proceeded too quickly (compared to the region), with no new important information boosting risk aversion."
Stocks were mostly lower, but Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG20 was 2.96% higher, boosted by energy companies.
Coking coal producer JSW JSW.WA was the biggest gainer for the third day in a row, rising 19.5% on the back of potential sanctions against coal imported from Russia.
On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland wanted the strongest possible sanctions to be introduced against Russia, including a ban on the import of coal.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1112 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5800
25.4330
-0.57%
-2.77%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
381.1500
377.0850
-1.07%
-3.09%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8150
4.7469
-1.42%
-4.65%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9478
-0.03%
-0.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5725
7.5685
-0.05%
-0.73%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6500
+0.09%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1333.19
1350.0100
-1.25%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
38661.71
38913.62
-0.65%
-23.78%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2025.26
1967.01
+2.96%
-10.66%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12295.89
12482.78
-1.50%
-5.86%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1142.04
1117.81
+2.17%
-9.03%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1978.31
1981.72
-0.17%
-4.86%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
849.17
833.42
+1.89%
+3.46%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
587.15
592.93
-0.97%
-7.63%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.2400
0.1200
+494bps
+9bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.3270
-0.0110
+368bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.0510
-0.0280
+308bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.9500
-0.0220
+465bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.1700
0.0110
+452bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.9980
-0.0530
+403bps
-9bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.73
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.55
6.73
6.58
4.99
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.74
4.77
4.73
3.67
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
