CEE MARKETS-Forint hits record low despite c.bank vow

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, March 2 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= sank to a record low against the euro on Wednesday and the Polish zloty EURPLN= hit its weakest since 2009 as central banks said they would act to contain the impact on markets of the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia's invasion of its neighbour and the resulting raft of sanctions unleashed on Moscow have sent investors scurrying for safety, leading them to drop assets seen as less secure.

"There is a war at our borders," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Budapest. "The region is facing a flight to safety that means all of the Hungarian, Czech and Polish assets are under pressure."

At 1012 GMT, the Hungarian forint was 1.07% weaker against the euro at 381.15 and the zloty was 1.42% softer at 4.815.

The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.57% to 25.58, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.949.

The National Bank of Hungary said on Tuesday it was ready to intervene "at any moment" to ensure the stability of local financial markets, while Poland's central bank sold a certain amount of foreign currencies for zlotys after saying it was ready to react to excessive moves in the currency.

However, this looked to have had little effect in halting the currencies' slide.

"In our opinion, another currency intervention is possible," Bank Millennium analysts in Warsaw said in a note. "It would happen if the zloty depreciation - like yesterday - proceeded too quickly (compared to the region), with no new important information boosting risk aversion."

Stocks were mostly lower, but Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG20 was 2.96% higher, boosted by energy companies.

Coking coal producer JSW JSW.WA was the biggest gainer for the third day in a row, rising 19.5% on the back of potential sanctions against coal imported from Russia.

On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland wanted the strongest possible sanctions to be introduced against Russia, including a ban on the import of coal.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1112 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5800

25.4330

-0.57%

-2.77%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

381.1500

377.0850

-1.07%

-3.09%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8150

4.7469

-1.42%

-4.65%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9490

4.9478

-0.03%

-0.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5725

7.5685

-0.05%

-0.73%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6500

+0.09%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1333.19

1350.0100

-1.25%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

38661.71

38913.62

-0.65%

-23.78%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2025.26

1967.01

+2.96%

-10.66%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12295.89

12482.78

-1.50%

-5.86%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1142.04

1117.81

+2.17%

-9.03%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1978.31

1981.72

-0.17%

-4.86%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

849.17

833.42

+1.89%

+3.46%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

587.15

592.93

-0.97%

-7.63%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.2400

0.1200

+494bps

+9bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.3270

-0.0110

+368bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.0510

-0.0280

+308bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.9500

-0.0220

+465bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.1700

0.0110

+452bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.9980

-0.0530

+403bps

-9bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.73

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

6.55

6.73

6.58

4.99

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.74

4.77

4.73

3.67

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Aditya Soni World central bank news CEN Economic Data Guide ECONGUIDE

Official rates GLOBAL/INT Emerging Diary EMRG/DIARY

Top events M/DIARY Diaries DIARY Diaries Index IND/DIARY

)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.