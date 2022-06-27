CEE MARKETS-Forint hits record low as markets eye c.bank meeting
By Alan Charlish and Gergely Szakacs
WARSAW, June 27 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit a record low on Monday, ahead of a central bank meeting on Tuesday at which policymakers are expected to stick to a 50-basis-point pace of tightening despite inflation expected to surge to a 24-year high.
The forint has been central and eastern Europe's worst performing currency this year, as factors ranging from Hungary's high budget deficit to the introduction of windfall taxes on banks and certain companies have resulted an over 8% fall, complicating the central bank's fight against inflation.
The forint hit a record low of 404.5 versus the euro. At 0900 GMT, it was 0.58% weaker on the day at 403.95.
"A 100-basis-point rate increase tomorrow could give the forint some near-term respite, perhaps strengthening it for a couple of hours," said a currency trader in Budapest.
"But we really do not see anything pointing towards the strengthening of the forint. Liquidity is very low, so even a few deals can trigger bigger moves."
Elsewhere in central Europe, currencies drifted slightly, with the Czech crown EURCZK= 0.08% weaker at 24.746, the Polish zloty EURPLN= 0.13% softer at 4.695 and the Romanian leu EURRON= falling 0.07% to 4.9474.
Foreign exchange markets in central and eastern Europe have been under pressure recently due to worries that aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks could tip the global economy into recession.
"We have recessionary tendencies in global markets and small, open economies like ours will definitely suffer, so in this environment it is natural for currencies to weaken," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao in Warsaw.
Polish bond yields tracked euro zone peers higher, as markets looked ahead to inflation data later in the week. The benchmark 10-year PL10YT=RR yield rose almost 13 basis points to 7.137%
"Sharp declines in yields and swaps from previous sessions came to a sudden halt on Friday," Santander Bank Polska wrote in a note.
"We believe it is quite possible to resume the upward trend this week, especially if it is supported by the hawkish tone of the Sintra conference and higher inflation data in Europe in the following days."
The European Central Bank's annual policy conference in Sintra, Portugal begins on Monday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1100 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7460
24.7270
-0.08%
+0.51%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
403.9500
401.6000
-0.58%
-8.56%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6950
4.6890
-0.13%
-2.22%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9474
4.9440
-0.07%
+0.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5260
7.5295
+0.05%
-0.11%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3900
117.4500
+0.05%
+0.16%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1284.99
1288.2200
-0.25%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39688.46
39412.74
+0.70%
-21.75%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1692.48
1682.33
+0.60%
-25.34%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12586.30
12432.80
+1.23%
-3.64%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1130.94
1131.29
-0.03%
-9.92%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2021.96
2011.78
+0.51%
-2.76%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
829.75
834.46
-0.56%
+1.09%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
614.87
614.28
+0.10%
-3.27%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.2650
0.0010
+544bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.7020
0.0410
+451bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.1720
0.0050
+369bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.7120
0.2280
+689bps
+21bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.4680
0.1400
+627bps
+11bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.1370
0.1280
+565bps
+8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.60
7.61
7.39
7.22
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.49
9.87
9.80
7.73
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.03
8.20
8.16
6.98
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest, Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.