CEE MARKETS-Forint hits record low as markets eye c.bank meeting

By Alan Charlish and Gergely Szakacs

WARSAW, June 27 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit a record low on Monday, ahead of a central bank meeting on Tuesday at which policymakers are expected to stick to a 50-basis-point pace of tightening despite inflation expected to surge to a 24-year high.

The forint has been central and eastern Europe's worst performing currency this year, as factors ranging from Hungary's high budget deficit to the introduction of windfall taxes on banks and certain companies have resulted an over 8% fall, complicating the central bank's fight against inflation.

The forint hit a record low of 404.5 versus the euro. At 0900 GMT, it was 0.58% weaker on the day at 403.95.

"A 100-basis-point rate increase tomorrow could give the forint some near-term respite, perhaps strengthening it for a couple of hours," said a currency trader in Budapest.

"But we really do not see anything pointing towards the strengthening of the forint. Liquidity is very low, so even a few deals can trigger bigger moves."

Elsewhere in central Europe, currencies drifted slightly, with the Czech crown EURCZK= 0.08% weaker at 24.746, the Polish zloty EURPLN= 0.13% softer at 4.695 and the Romanian leu EURRON= falling 0.07% to 4.9474.

Foreign exchange markets in central and eastern Europe have been under pressure recently due to worries that aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks could tip the global economy into recession.

"We have recessionary tendencies in global markets and small, open economies like ours will definitely suffer, so in this environment it is natural for currencies to weaken," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao in Warsaw.

Polish bond yields tracked euro zone peers higher, as markets looked ahead to inflation data later in the week. The benchmark 10-year PL10YT=RR yield rose almost 13 basis points to 7.137%

"Sharp declines in yields and swaps from previous sessions came to a sudden halt on Friday," Santander Bank Polska wrote in a note.

"We believe it is quite possible to resume the upward trend this week, especially if it is supported by the hawkish tone of the Sintra conference and higher inflation data in Europe in the following days."

The European Central Bank's annual policy conference in Sintra, Portugal begins on Monday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1100 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7460

24.7270

-0.08%

+0.51%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

403.9500

401.6000

-0.58%

-8.56%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6950

4.6890

-0.13%

-2.22%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9474

4.9440

-0.07%

+0.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5260

7.5295

+0.05%

-0.11%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3900

117.4500

+0.05%

+0.16%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1284.99

1288.2200

-0.25%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39688.46

39412.74

+0.70%

-21.75%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1692.48

1682.33

+0.60%

-25.34%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12586.30

12432.80

+1.23%

-3.64%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1130.94

1131.29

-0.03%

-9.92%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2021.96

2011.78

+0.51%

-2.76%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

829.75

834.46

-0.56%

+1.09%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

614.87

614.28

+0.10%

-3.27%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.2650

0.0010

+544bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.7020

0.0410

+451bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.1720

0.0050

+369bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.7120

0.2280

+689bps

+21bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.4680

0.1400

+627bps

+11bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.1370

0.1280

+565bps

+8bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.60

7.61

7.39

7.22

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

9.49

9.87

9.80

7.73

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

8.03

8.20

8.16

6.98

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest, Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

