CEE MARKETS-Forint hits record low as market frowns on central bank measures
By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The ailing Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit its latest record low at 340 versus the euro late on Wednesday, extending its losses to more than 2% for the year as investors dismissed central bank measures aimed at shoring up the currency.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has maintained an ultra-dovish stance, keeping its base rate at a record low of 0.9%, the lowest in Central Europe, while inflation has gradually crept up to the top of its target range.
That approach has pressured the forint, which has plumbed successive all-time lows this year, and some analysts have warned Hungary's loose policy raised the risk of a possible sharper adjustment down the line.
The stance is also in contrast to the Czech central bank, which last week hiked interest rates to fight back inflation pressures, pushing the crown to new multi-year highs.
On Monday,the Hungarian bank scrapped its forex swap tender, tightening liquidity, but that failed to strengthen the forint.
"This intervention ... is probably only fuel to the fire. At this interest rate level, close to zero, almost any trade is more lucrative than betting on the forint," said a dealer in Budapest.
The minutes of its January policy meeting confirmed on Wednesday that the bank would maintain its accommodative stance. Policy makers have also warned that the spread of the coronavirus might damage global growth prospects and boost risk aversion in emerging markets.
Investors are awaiting Hungarian inflation figures, due to be released early on Thursday, with a higher-than-expected reading likely to trigger further market pressure to tighten monetary conditions, analysts have said.
Inflation may have accelerated to 4.3% in January from 4.0%in December, according to a Reuters poll. That would exceed the NBH's target range of 3% plus/minus 1%.
The next Hungarian rate meeting is due on February 25.
The forint has become a financing currency in carry-trade deals, as investors buy higher-yielding assets using forints and build up short positions, expecting further forint weakness.
One target currency is the Czech crown, which has gained in recent sessions because of the interest rate hike last week, the dealer said, adding the Polish zloty had also outperformed the forint.
The crown surged almost half a percent to a new multi-year high on Wednesday, touching its strongest since October 2012, continuing to get a boost from last week's rate hike, rising interbank rates and strong demand for a new 5-year bond auctioned earlier in the day.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1705 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.8320
24.9350
+0.41%
+2.42%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
339.9500
338.8200
-0.33%
-2.59%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2525
4.2571
+0.11%
+0.09%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7660
4.7675
+0.03%
+0.47%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4550
7.4575
+0.03%
-0.13%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5700
117.5500
-0.02%
+0.00%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1102.94
1107.1900
-0.38%
-1.14%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44482.40
44559.95
-0.17%
-3.47%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2126.31
2107.40
+0.90%
-1.11%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10000.18
10006.05
-0.06%
+0.23%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
983.22
978.51
+0.48%
+6.20%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2025.26
2026.71
-0.07%
+0.39%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
809.70
813.07
-0.41%
+1.00%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
568.67
570.67
-0.35%
+0.09%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.8160
0.0270
+245bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.6820
-0.0180
+228bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5480
0.0150
+192bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5750
0.0360
+221bps
+3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8220
0.0360
+242bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.1610
0.0470
+254bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.38
2.31
2.24
2.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.59
0.71
0.82
0.36
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.72
1.71
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in PRAGUE; Editing by John Stonestreet, Pravin Char and Nick Macfie)
