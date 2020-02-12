CEE MARKETS-Forint hits record low as market frowns on central bank measures

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The ailing Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit its latest record low at 340 versus the euro late on Wednesday, extending its losses to more than 2% for the year as investors dismissed central bank measures aimed at shoring up the currency.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has maintained an ultra-dovish stance, keeping its base rate at a record low of 0.9%, the lowest in Central Europe, while inflation has gradually crept up to the top of its target range.

That approach has pressured the forint, which has plumbed successive all-time lows this year, and some analysts have warned Hungary's loose policy raised the risk of a possible sharper adjustment down the line.

The stance is also in contrast to the Czech central bank, which last week hiked interest rates to fight back inflation pressures, pushing the crown to new multi-year highs.

On Monday,the Hungarian bank scrapped its forex swap tender, tightening liquidity, but that failed to strengthen the forint.

"This intervention ... is probably only fuel to the fire. At this interest rate level, close to zero, almost any trade is more lucrative than betting on the forint," said a dealer in Budapest.

The minutes of its January policy meeting confirmed on Wednesday that the bank would maintain its accommodative stance. Policy makers have also warned that the spread of the coronavirus might damage global growth prospects and boost risk aversion in emerging markets.

Investors are awaiting Hungarian inflation figures, due to be released early on Thursday, with a higher-than-expected reading likely to trigger further market pressure to tighten monetary conditions, analysts have said.

Inflation may have accelerated to 4.3% in January from 4.0%in December, according to a Reuters poll. That would exceed the NBH's target range of 3% plus/minus 1%.

The next Hungarian rate meeting is due on February 25.

The forint has become a financing currency in carry-trade deals, as investors buy higher-yielding assets using forints and build up short positions, expecting further forint weakness.

One target currency is the Czech crown, which has gained in recent sessions because of the interest rate hike last week, the dealer said, adding the Polish zloty had also outperformed the forint.

The crown surged almost half a percent to a new multi-year high on Wednesday, touching its strongest since October 2012, continuing to get a boost from last week's rate hike, rising interbank rates and strong demand for a new 5-year bond auctioned earlier in the day.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1705 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.8320

24.9350

+0.41%

+2.42%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

339.9500

338.8200

-0.33%

-2.59%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2525

4.2571

+0.11%

+0.09%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7660

4.7675

+0.03%

+0.47%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4550

7.4575

+0.03%

-0.13%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5700

117.5500

-0.02%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1102.94

1107.1900

-0.38%

-1.14%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44482.40

44559.95

-0.17%

-3.47%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2126.31

2107.40

+0.90%

-1.11%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10000.18

10006.05

-0.06%

+0.23%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

983.22

978.51

+0.48%

+6.20%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2025.26

2026.71

-0.07%

+0.39%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

809.70

813.07

-0.41%

+1.00%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

568.67

570.67

-0.35%

+0.09%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.8160

0.0270

+245bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.6820

-0.0180

+228bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5480

0.0150

+192bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5750

0.0360

+221bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8220

0.0360

+242bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.1610

0.0470

+254bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.38

2.31

2.24

2.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.59

0.71

0.82

0.36

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.72

1.71

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in PRAGUE; Editing by John Stonestreet, Pravin Char and Nick Macfie)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.