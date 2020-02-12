CEE MARKETS-Forint hits record low as market frowns on central bank measures

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit a record low of 339.60 to the euro on Wednesday, underperforming its regional peers as investors dismissed central bank measures aimed at shoring up the currency.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has maintained an ultra-dovish stance, keeping interest rates at a record low of 0.9%, the lowest in Central Europe.

On Monday it scrapped its forex swap tender, tightening liquidity, but that failed to strengthen the forint, which has lost more than 2% of its value this year.

"This intervention ... is probably only fuel to the fire. At this interest rate level, close to zero, almost any trade is more lucrative than betting on the forint," said a dealer in Budapest.

"The market is almost exclusively long on the (EUR/HUF), so the 340 level is just a matter of time."

Investors are awaiting Hungarian inflation figures, due to be released early on Thursday, with a higher-than-expected reading likely to trigger further market pressure to tighten monetary conditions, analysts have said.

Inflation may have accelerated to 4.3% in January from 4.0%in December, according to a Reuters poll. That would exceed the NBH's target range of 3% plus/minus 1%.

The forint has become a financing currency in carry-trade deals, as investors buy higher-yielding assets using forints and build up short positions, expecting further forint weakness.

One target currency is the Czech crown, which has gained in recent sessions because of an interest rate hike last week, the dealer said, adding the Polish zloty had also outperformed the forint.

Central European stock markets rose on Wednesday following rallies in Western and Asian markets due to signs that the expansion of the coronavirus epidemic in China may be slowing.

Warsaw .WIG20, the region's most liquid bourse, set the pace for equities with gains of 1.1%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1343 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech crown EURCZK= 24.8700 24.9350 +0.26% +2.26% Hungary forint EURHUF= 339.3700 338.8200 -0.16% -2.42% Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.2560 4.2571 +0.03% +0.01% Romanian leu EURRON= 4.7665 4.7675 +0.02% +0.46% Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.4570 7.4575 +0.01% -0.16% Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.4800 117.5500 +0.06% +0.08% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague .PX 1108.35 1107.1900 +0.10% -0.65% Budapest .BUX 44809.67 44559.95 +0.56% -2.76% Warsaw .WIG20 2130.58 2107.40 +1.10% -0.91% Bucharest .BETI 10028.25 10006.05 +0.22% +0.51% Ljubljana .SBITOP 982.85 978.51 +0.44% +6.16% Zagreb .CRBEX 2025.87 2026.71 -0.04% +0.42% Belgrade .BELEX15 809.83 813.07 -0.40% +1.02% Sofia .SOFIX 570.74 570.67 +0.01% +0.46% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year CZ2YT=RR 2.0000 0.0000 +264bps +0bps 5-year CZ5YT=RR 1.6120 -0.0880 +221bps -9bps 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.5480 0.0150 +192bps +0bps Poland 2-year PL2YT=RR 1.5610 0.0220 +220bps +2bps 5-year PL5YT=RR 1.8270 0.0410 +243bps +4bps 10-year PL10YT=RR 2.1400 0.0260 +252bps +1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 2.38 2.31 2.26 2.39 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.52 0.62 0.69 0.36 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 1.73 1.72 1.70 1.71 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in PRAGUE; Editing by John Stonestreet and Pravin Char) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

