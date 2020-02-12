CEE MARKETS-Forint hits record low as market frowns on central bank measures

Contributor
Anita Komuves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The Hungarian forint hit a record low of 339.60 to the euro on Wednesday, underperforming its regional peers as investors dismissed central bank measures aimed at shoring up the currency.

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit a record low of 339.60 to the euro on Wednesday, underperforming its regional peers as investors dismissed central bank measures aimed at shoring up the currency.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has maintained an ultra-dovish stance, keeping interest rates at a record low of 0.9%, the lowest in Central Europe.

On Monday it scrapped its forex swap tender, tightening liquidity, but that failed to strengthen the forint, which has lost more than 2% of its value this year.

"This intervention ... is probably only fuel to the fire. At this interest rate level, close to zero, almost any trade is more lucrative than betting on the forint," said a dealer in Budapest.

"The market is almost exclusively long on the (EUR/HUF), so the 340 level is just a matter of time."

Investors are awaiting Hungarian inflation figures, due to be released early on Thursday, with a higher-than-expected reading likely to trigger further market pressure to tighten monetary conditions, analysts have said.

Inflation may have accelerated to 4.3% in January from 4.0%in December, according to a Reuters poll. That would exceed the NBH's target range of 3% plus/minus 1%.

The forint has become a financing currency in carry-trade deals, as investors buy higher-yielding assets using forints and build up short positions, expecting further forint weakness.

One target currency is the Czech crown, which has gained in recent sessions because of an interest rate hike last week, the dealer said, adding the Polish zloty had also outperformed the forint.

Central European stock markets rose on Wednesday following rallies in Western and Asian markets due to signs that the expansion of the coronavirus epidemic in China may be slowing.

Warsaw .WIG20, the region's most liquid bourse, set the pace for equities with gains of 1.1%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1343 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.8700

24.9350

+0.26%

+2.26%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

339.3700

338.8200

-0.16%

-2.42%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2560

4.2571

+0.03%

+0.01%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7665

4.7675

+0.02%

+0.46%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4570

7.4575

+0.01%

-0.16%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5500

+0.06%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

1108.35

1107.1900

+0.10%

-0.65%

Budapest

.BUX

44809.67

44559.95

+0.56%

-2.76%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2130.58

2107.40

+1.10%

-0.91%

Bucharest

.BETI

10028.25

10006.05

+0.22%

+0.51%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

982.85

978.51

+0.44%

+6.16%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2025.87

2026.71

-0.04%

+0.42%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

809.83

813.07

-0.40%

+1.02%

Sofia

.SOFIX

570.74

570.67

+0.01%

+0.46%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.0000

0.0000

+264bps

+0bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.6120

-0.0880

+221bps

-9bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5480

0.0150

+192bps

+0bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5610

0.0220

+220bps

+2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8270

0.0410

+243bps

+4bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.1400

0.0260

+252bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.38

2.31

2.26

2.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.52

0.62

0.69

0.36

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.72

1.70

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in PRAGUE; Editing by John Stonestreet and Pravin Char)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More