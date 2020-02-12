CEE MARKETS-Forint hits record low as market frowns on central bank measures

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit a record low of 339.60 to the euro on Wednesday, underperforming its regional peers as investors dismissed central bank measures aimed at shoring up the currency.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has maintained an ultra-dovish stance, keeping interest rates at a record low of 0.9%, the lowest in Central Europe.
On Monday it scrapped its forex swap tender, tightening liquidity, but that failed to strengthen the forint, which has lost more than 2% of its value this year.
"This intervention ... is probably only fuel to the fire. At this interest rate level, close to zero, almost any trade is more lucrative than betting on the forint," said a dealer in Budapest.
"The market is almost exclusively long on the (EUR/HUF), so the 340 level is just a matter of time."
Investors are awaiting Hungarian inflation figures, due to be released early on Thursday, with a higher-than-expected reading likely to trigger further market pressure to tighten monetary conditions, analysts have said.
Inflation may have accelerated to 4.3% in January from 4.0%in December, according to a Reuters poll. That would exceed the NBH's target range of 3% plus/minus 1%.
The forint has become a financing currency in carry-trade deals, as investors buy higher-yielding assets using forints and build up short positions, expecting further forint weakness.
One target currency is the Czech crown, which has gained in recent sessions because of an interest rate hike last week, the dealer said, adding the Polish zloty had also outperformed the forint.
Central European stock markets rose on Wednesday following rallies in Western and Asian markets due to signs that the expansion of the coronavirus epidemic in China may be slowing.
Warsaw .WIG20, the region's most liquid bourse, set the pace for equities with gains of 1.1%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1343 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.8700
24.9350
+0.26%
+2.26%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
339.3700
338.8200
-0.16%
-2.42%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2560
4.2571
+0.03%
+0.01%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7665
4.7675
+0.02%
+0.46%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4570
7.4575
+0.01%
-0.16%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5500
+0.06%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
1108.35
1107.1900
+0.10%
-0.65%
Budapest
.BUX
44809.67
44559.95
+0.56%
-2.76%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2130.58
2107.40
+1.10%
-0.91%
Bucharest
.BETI
10028.25
10006.05
+0.22%
+0.51%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
982.85
978.51
+0.44%
+6.16%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2025.87
2026.71
-0.04%
+0.42%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
809.83
813.07
-0.40%
+1.02%
Sofia
.SOFIX
570.74
570.67
+0.01%
+0.46%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.0000
0.0000
+264bps
+0bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.6120
-0.0880
+221bps
-9bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5480
0.0150
+192bps
+0bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5610
0.0220
+220bps
+2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8270
0.0410
+243bps
+4bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.1400
0.0260
+252bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.38
2.31
2.26
2.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.52
0.62
0.69
0.36
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.72
1.70
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in PRAGUE; Editing by John Stonestreet and Pravin Char)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
