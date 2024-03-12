CEE MARKETS-Forint hits one-year low as zloty eyes new peaks

PRAGUE, March 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint weakened to a fresh one-year low on Tuesday amid renewed nerves over European Union funds for Budapest and as interest rates come down quickly.
The forint, which is also facing pressure from a dispute between the government and central bank over the pace of rate cuts, was the lone faller in central Europe, with Poland's zloty hovering near a four-year high hit in the previous session.
Politico reported the European Parliament was preparing to sue the European Commission over its decision to unfreeze billions of euros in funds for Hungary that had been locked up in rule-of-law disputes.
"The forint slid after this piece of news, but there is no drama in the market," one FX trader in Budapest said. "When the next steps in this story become public, however, that could really affect the forint."
The forint EURHUF= had dropped 0.5% to 396.35 by 1027 GMT, its lowest level since last March.
The European Parliament's action against the EU executive is for breaching an obligation protect taxpayer money, Politico reported.
The Commission restored Hungary's access to 10.2 billion euros of frozen funds in December 2023 saying Budapest had implemented a reform of its judiciary. But 21.1 billion euros remain locked.
On the domestic front, a rift between Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government and the central bank - which has said "attacks" by politicians could backfire and limit policy easing - is adding uneasiness to the market.
The government on Wednesday is likely to discuss a law change widening its oversight over the central bank, a move the bank's governor has criticised.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was steady at 4.2825 per euro, just off its multi-year high touched on Monday, at 4.275.
The zloty has been a darling among central European currencies, gaining 1.5% this year as the Polish central bank maintains stable interest rates - after two cuts last September and October - while Hungarian and Czech central bankers ease policy.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.1% higher at 25.28 to the euro. It has stabilised in recent weeks after reaching two-year lows beyond 25.50 last month.
Czech inflation data on Monday showed price growth was back at the central bank's 2% target last month, keeping the path for rate cuts clear. Central bankers, though, have said rate cuts will be gradual and cautious.
"The Czech crown recovered modestly against the euro in recent weeks, but we would not be surprised if the currency were to come under renewed downside pressure again," Commerzbank said.
"The prior recovery was achieved by fire-fighting verbal intervention by central bankers that a weaker crown would slow down or entirely derail rate cuts."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1127 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2800
25.3130
+0.13%
-2.29%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
396.3500
394.4500
-0.48%
-3.32%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2825
4.2820
-0.01%
+1.45%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9658
4.9660
+0.00%
+0.17%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1500
117.2100
+0.05%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1472.47
1465.7900
+0.46%
+4.13%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
65919.04
65599.49
+0.49%
+8.74%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2373.37
2370.39
+0.13%
+1.30%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
16237.28
16241.58
-0.03%
+5.64%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.5950
0.0200
+082bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5370
0.0280
+122bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.6980
0.0200
+141bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0910
0.0510
+232bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1800
0.0010
+287bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3380
0.0240
+305bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.66
3.71
3.14
5.94
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.75
5.96
5.85
8.08
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.87
5.75
5.46
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Christina Fincher)
