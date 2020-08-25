CEE MARKETS-Forint hits one-month low before Hungary rate meeting, shares firm on vaccine hopes
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened to a one-month low on Tuesday ahead of the central bank's meeting where analysts expect no rate change but markets will be closely watching the bank's comments on inflation and economic recovery.
The forint EURHUF= weakened 0.37% and was trading at 353.20 per euro, under pressure from dismal second-quarter GDP data, high inflation and loose monetary policy, analysts said.
The rate decision by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) will be announced at 1200 GMT, followed by a statement at 1300 GMT. According to a Reuters poll of economists, the bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged.
However, investors will be watching the NBH's comments on the higher-than-expected, annual 3.8% inflation in July and the 13.6% year-on-year drop in second-quarter GDP, analysts said.
Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag will hold an online briefing from 1330 GMT.
If the bank's statement puts more emphasis on economic recovery than on the rise in inflation, that could put further pressure on the forint which has already underperformed its regional peers in the past few weeks, Erste Bank said in a note.
"If the central bank were to sound more dovish the downward trend in HUF might continue in the near future," Commerzbank wrote.
The forint has lost 2.5% of its value this month while the Polish zloty and the Czech crown have each eased 0.6% in August.
The zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.12% on the day to 4.3891 versus the euro while the Czech crown EURCZK= was stable and trading at 26.111 per euro.
"The Czech koruna is currently trading close to our target of EUR/CZK 26.0 for the end of the year," Raiffeisen said.
However, it is "not going to appreciate to the levels we have seen before the pandemic shock. The reason for this is that the interest rate differential with the euro area declined significantly."
Shares in the region firmed, tracking their European peers which strengthened on hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and news about COVID-19 vaccine developments.
Prague's stock market .PX led gains, firming 1.23% while Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI was up 0.72%. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 gained 0.22% and Budapest .BUX was up by 0.09%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1025 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1110
26.1000
-0.04%
-2.60%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
353.2000
351.9000
-0.37%
-6.24%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3891
4.3945
+0.12%
-3.02%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8390
4.8395
+0.01%
-1.05%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5310
7.5325
+0.02%
-1.14%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
911.05
899.9400
+1.23%
-18.34%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
36025.84
35994.83
+0.09%
-21.82%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1845.58
1841.46
+0.22%
-14.16%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8799.97
8737.14
+0.72%
-11.80%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
853.61
854.80
-0.14%
-7.80%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1614.69
1609.00
+0.35%
-19.96%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
692.10
692.10
+0.00%
-13.67%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
434.88
435.17
-0.07%
-23.46%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1260
0.0080
+079bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6770
-0.0180
+135bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9850
-0.0270
+145bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1490
0.0000
+082bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7720
0.0070
+145bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3660
0.0180
+183bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.36
0.36
0.42
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.81
0.87
0.94
0.61
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.23
0.25
0.26
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Susan Fenton)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
