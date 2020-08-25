CEE MARKETS-Forint hits one-month low before Hungary rate meeting, shares firm on vaccine hopes

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened to a one-month low on Tuesday ahead of the central bank's meeting where analysts expect no rate change but markets will be closely watching the bank's comments on inflation and economic recovery.

The forint EURHUF= weakened 0.37% and was trading at 353.20 per euro, under pressure from dismal second-quarter GDP data, high inflation and loose monetary policy, analysts said.

The rate decision by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) will be announced at 1200 GMT, followed by a statement at 1300 GMT. According to a Reuters poll of economists, the bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged.

However, investors will be watching the NBH's comments on the higher-than-expected, annual 3.8% inflation in July and the 13.6% year-on-year drop in second-quarter GDP, analysts said.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag will hold an online briefing from 1330 GMT.

If the bank's statement puts more emphasis on economic recovery than on the rise in inflation, that could put further pressure on the forint which has already underperformed its regional peers in the past few weeks, Erste Bank said in a note.

"If the central bank were to sound more dovish the downward trend in HUF might continue in the near future," Commerzbank wrote.

The forint has lost 2.5% of its value this month while the Polish zloty and the Czech crown have each eased 0.6% in August.

The zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.12% on the day to 4.3891 versus the euro while the Czech crown EURCZK= was stable and trading at 26.111 per euro.

"The Czech koruna is currently trading close to our target of EUR/CZK 26.0 for the end of the year," Raiffeisen said.

However, it is "not going to appreciate to the levels we have seen before the pandemic shock. The reason for this is that the interest rate differential with the euro area declined significantly."

Shares in the region firmed, tracking their European peers which strengthened on hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and news about COVID-19 vaccine developments.

Prague's stock market .PX led gains, firming 1.23% while Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI was up 0.72%. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 gained 0.22% and Budapest .BUX was up by 0.09%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1025 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.1110 26.1000 -0.04% -2.60% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 353.2000 351.9000 -0.37% -6.24% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.3891 4.3945 +0.12% -3.02% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8390 4.8395 +0.01% -1.05% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5310 7.5325 +0.02% -1.14% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5000 117.6000 +0.09% +0.06% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 911.05 899.9400 +1.23% -18.34% .BUX Budapest .BUX 36025.84 35994.83 +0.09% -21.82% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1845.58 1841.46 +0.22% -14.16% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8799.97 8737.14 +0.72% -11.80% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 853.61 854.80 -0.14% -7.80% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1614.69 1609.00 +0.35% -19.96% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 692.10 692.10 +0.00% -13.67% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 434.88 435.17 -0.07% -23.46% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.1260 0.0080 +079bps +0bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.6770 -0.0180 +135bps -3bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 0.9850 -0.0270 +145bps -5bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.1490 0.0000 +082bps -1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.7720 0.0070 +145bps -1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.3660 0.0180 +183bps -1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.36 0.36 0.42 0.34 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.81 0.87 0.94 0.61 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.23 0.25 0.26 0.23 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Susan Fenton) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

