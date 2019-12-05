CEE MARKETS-Forint hits one-month high, stocks extend gains on trade hopes

PRAGUE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint scaled a one-month peak against the euro on Thursday while the Polish zloty touched a nearly three-week high, continuing a week of gains after touching new lows.

Stocks also largely gained as global markets kept faith a trade deal between the United States and China could be reached. Prague .PX headed toward a multi-month high and Budapest .BUX was close to a record high set last month on the back of a surge in bank OTP OTPB.BU shares this year.

Central Europe's currencies have been pushed down much of this year by weaker risk sentiment amid the U.S.-China trade dispute, as well as uncertainties over Britain's exit from the European Union.

On top of that, slowing growth prospects in the region itself are starting to weigh and, in some cases, loose monetary policy is diminishing the region's appeal.

The forint, which has lost the most this year among central European currencies, fell to a record low at the end of November but has since rebounded, although analysts see little chance for sustained gains ahead.

A Reuters poll on Thursday showed the region's currencies would struggle to appreciate over the next 12 months, with the forint seen slipping around 1% back to record lows in that time although avoiding this year's depreciation pace.

The Hungarian currency EURHUF= had edged up 0.2% to 330.84 to the euro by 1059 GMT. Since the start of the year, it has lost about 3% and touched a record low 337.21 last month.

"These levels should hold for now. 330 and 335 are fairly strong resistance levels. Once the British elections (next week) are done we may see an uncertainty factor removed from the system," a Budapest dealer said.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= was up less than 0.1% at 4.278 per euro while the Czech crown EURCZK= rose similarly to 25.523. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

On bond markets, Romanian debt auctions were expected to draw strong demand, including 6-month bills.

"(This) in particular, could go very well if the Ministry of Finance follows last month's pattern and pays yields in line with the FX Swap market implied yields, which is around 3.40%," ING said. It added more caution could meet a sale of 2023 paper.

A regular Hungarian auction showed yields on 5- and 10-year bonds inching up, with the latter sold at an average 1.87%, a tick higher than a previous sale.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Marton Dunai in Budapest and Radu Marinas in Bucharest Editing by Frances Kerry)

