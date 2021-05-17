CEE MARKETS-Forint hits nine-month high as c.banker says June rate hike possible

May 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit a nine-month high on Monday after the deputy governor of the central bank said that from June it will adjust short-term rates proactively to tackle rising inflation risks.

Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland all saw inflation spike outside their central banks' target zones in April, but previously only the Czech central bank had been tipped by markets to hike interest rates this year.

"This will be a data-driven process, in several steps...and the possibility of a hike in the base rate is worth assessing already in June," Barnabas Virag told reporters.

At 0821 GMT the forint was 0.73% firmer against the euro at 352.80.

A Budapest-based fixed income dealer said long-end bond yields went up 5 basis points, while short-end yields went up 15 basis points.

"The central bank took markets by surprise... in that we now expect some form of a tightening cycle, not a single hike. How much they will hike, that's the million dollar question," the dealer said.

The Hungarian central bank has consistently said it has no foreign exchange goal but it would fight inflation proactively.

Takarekbank economist Gergely Suppan said that forward rate agreements (FRAs) were pricing in that the base rate, currently at 0.6%, would probably be moved in line with the one-week deposit rate, which is currently 0.75%. The one-week deposit rate is expected to rise to 0.9% by next month, Suppan said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were both a touch firmer, strengthening 0.06% and 0.05% respectively.

In Poland, the government on Saturday presented its "Polish Deal" economic programme, promising lower taxes for most, higher healthcare spending and help to buy homes.

"This programme is undoubtedly aimed at people with relatively lower incomes, which should favour consumption growth," Bank Millennium analysts said in a note.

Poland's WIG 20 .WIG20 index was up 1.11%. The main indices in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX were up 0.39% and 0.22% respectively.

"The most recent economic plan will affect companies exposed to retail demand such as Dino / Jeronimo Martins / Eurocash / Allegro," said Ipopema analyst Robert Maj.

Shares in Allegro ALEP.WA rose over 4.5%, the biggest gainers on the WIG 20.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1021 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4580

25.4710

+0.05%

+3.03%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

352.8000

355.3600

+0.73%

+2.81%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5255

4.5283

+0.06%

+0.74%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9250

4.9240

-0.02%

-1.22%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5120

7.5155

+0.05%

+0.47%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5100

117.5600

+0.04%

+0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1126.16

1121.8100

+0.39%

+9.64%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45531.18

45429.12

+0.22%

+8.13%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2116.03

2092.80

+1.11%

+6.66%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11621.38

11593.49

+0.24%

+18.52%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1079.04

1074.68

+0.41%

+19.78%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1939.30

1940.04

-0.04%

+11.50%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

761.62

759.38

+0.29%

+1.74%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

523.40

522.39

+0.19%

+16.95%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.5980

-0.0080

+126bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4940

-0.0380

+202bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8060

0.0080

+193bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.2520

0.0740

+091bps

+8bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.4010

0.0680

+192bps

+8bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9780

0.0750

+211bps

+8bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.64

0.96

1.35

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.19

1.43

1.63

0.79

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.40

0.52

0.71

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Marton Dunai in Budapest and Anna Banacka in Gdansk; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.