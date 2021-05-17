CEE MARKETS-Forint hits nine-month high as c.banker says June rate hike possible
May 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit a nine-month high on Monday after the deputy governor of the central bank said that from June it will adjust short-term rates proactively to tackle rising inflation risks.
Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland all saw inflation spike outside their central banks' target zones in April, but previously only the Czech central bank had been tipped by markets to hike interest rates this year.
"This will be a data-driven process, in several steps...and the possibility of a hike in the base rate is worth assessing already in June," Barnabas Virag told reporters.
At 0821 GMT the forint was 0.73% firmer against the euro at 352.80.
A Budapest-based fixed income dealer said long-end bond yields went up 5 basis points, while short-end yields went up 15 basis points.
"The central bank took markets by surprise... in that we now expect some form of a tightening cycle, not a single hike. How much they will hike, that's the million dollar question," the dealer said.
The Hungarian central bank has consistently said it has no foreign exchange goal but it would fight inflation proactively.
Takarekbank economist Gergely Suppan said that forward rate agreements (FRAs) were pricing in that the base rate, currently at 0.6%, would probably be moved in line with the one-week deposit rate, which is currently 0.75%. The one-week deposit rate is expected to rise to 0.9% by next month, Suppan said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were both a touch firmer, strengthening 0.06% and 0.05% respectively.
In Poland, the government on Saturday presented its "Polish Deal" economic programme, promising lower taxes for most, higher healthcare spending and help to buy homes.
"This programme is undoubtedly aimed at people with relatively lower incomes, which should favour consumption growth," Bank Millennium analysts said in a note.
Poland's WIG 20 .WIG20 index was up 1.11%. The main indices in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX were up 0.39% and 0.22% respectively.
"The most recent economic plan will affect companies exposed to retail demand such as Dino / Jeronimo Martins / Eurocash / Allegro," said Ipopema analyst Robert Maj.
Shares in Allegro ALEP.WA rose over 4.5%, the biggest gainers on the WIG 20.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1021 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4580
25.4710
+0.05%
+3.03%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
352.8000
355.3600
+0.73%
+2.81%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5255
4.5283
+0.06%
+0.74%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9250
4.9240
-0.02%
-1.22%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5120
7.5155
+0.05%
+0.47%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5100
117.5600
+0.04%
+0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1126.16
1121.8100
+0.39%
+9.64%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45531.18
45429.12
+0.22%
+8.13%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2116.03
2092.80
+1.11%
+6.66%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11621.38
11593.49
+0.24%
+18.52%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1079.04
1074.68
+0.41%
+19.78%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1939.30
1940.04
-0.04%
+11.50%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
761.62
759.38
+0.29%
+1.74%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
523.40
522.39
+0.19%
+16.95%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5980
-0.0080
+126bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4940
-0.0380
+202bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8060
0.0080
+193bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.2520
0.0740
+091bps
+8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.4010
0.0680
+192bps
+8bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.9780
0.0750
+211bps
+8bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.64
0.96
1.35
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.19
1.43
1.63
0.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.40
0.52
0.71
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Marton Dunai in Budapest and Anna Banacka in Gdansk; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
