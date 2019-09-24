CEE MARKETS-Forint hits new record low ahead of rates decision

WARSAW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit a record low for the second day in a row on Tuesday ahead of a central bank meeting in the country where rate-setters are expected to leave the cost of borrowing unchanged.

Hungary's base rate NBHI is the lowest in the region at 0.9% and analysts expect the central bank to keep it there in 2019 and 2020.

Like other central banks in the region the National Bank of Hungary has pursued a wait-and-see policy, with monetary easing in major global economies offsetting domestic inflation concerns.

"Inflation is still above-target in Hungary – hence, no immediate policy easing is on the menu – but, the continuing slide of the HUF exchange rate suggests that the FX market may be preparing for MNB to return to monetary easing at some point again," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

The forint hit a record low against the euro of 336.02 in morning trade before paring its losses to trade at 335.2 at 0919 GMT.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.09% stronger at 25.865 and the Polish zloty was 0.35% stronger at 4.3765.

"It was at elevated levels so maybe some market players decided to buy zloty because it was cheap," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.

Czech central bankers will meet on Wednesday and analysts expect them to leave rates unchanged.

The central bank has paused its two-year tightening cycle since delivering a rate hike in May, when it raised the key two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI by 25 basis points to 2.00%, the highest since 2008.

In Poland, the registered unemployment rate remained stable at 5.2% in August, in line with analysts' expectations.

"At the end of the year it may increase around 5.3-5.4%," Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy said in a note.

"Higher values, despite the slowdown of the Polish economy, should not be expected due to the limited supply of eworkers in Poland."

Polish yields were little changed at the shorter end of the curve, but 10-year yields PL10YT=RR rose 2.8 basis points to 22.073%. The spread against German bunds was up 2 basis points.

"The extension of the spread of Polish bonds over German (the PL-DE 10Y spread increased by nearly 10 bp on Monday) in part reflects the assessment of credit risk in connection with the possible announcement of the CJEU ruling at the beginning of October," PKO Bank Polski analysts said in a note

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) is scheduled to make a decision on abusive clauses in Swiss-franc mortgages issued to Polish customers in October.

Czech 10-year yields were little changed at 1.3410%.

Stocks were higher with Warsaw's blue-chip WIG 20 index .WIG20 up 0.48% and Prague's PX index .PX up 0.28%.

mBank was the best performer in Warsaw, rising 5% after it announced that parent Commerzbank plans to sell its stake in the lender.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1119 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8650

25.8870

+0.09%

-0.61%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

335.2000

335.1500

-0.01%

-4.21%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3765

4.3916

+0.35%

-1.99%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7485

4.7500

+0.03%

-1.99%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4040

7.4081

+0.06%

+0.08%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.6000

+0.10%

+0.70%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

.PX

1047.95

1045.0300

+0.28%

+6.22%

Budapest

.BUX

40840.87

40800.21

+0.10%

+4.35%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2157.63

2147.32

+0.48%

-5.23%

Bucharest

.BETI

9520.24

9542.83

-0.24%

+28.94%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

864.75

856.77

+0.93%

+7.52%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1924.57

1921.25

+0.17%

+10.05%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

753.64

754.04

-0.05%

-1.06%

Sofia

.SOFIX

573.14

572.86

+0.05%

-3.59%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.3410

0.0990

+205bps

+9bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0680

-0.0030

+183bps

-1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3410

-0.0050

+191bps

-2bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4660

-0.0010

+218bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8340

0.0210

+260bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0730

0.0280

+264bps

+2bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.16

2.09

1.96

2.14

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.28

0.33

0.37

0.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.70

1.67

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague, additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by Ed Osmond)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

