CEE MARKETS-Forint hits new record low ahead of rates decision

WARSAW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit a record low for the second day in a row on Tuesday ahead of a central bank meeting in the country where rate-setters are expected to leave the cost of borrowing unchanged.
Hungary's base rate NBHI is the lowest in the region at 0.9% and analysts expect the central bank to keep it there in 2019 and 2020.
Like other central banks in the region the National Bank of Hungary has pursued a wait-and-see policy, with monetary easing in major global economies offsetting domestic inflation concerns.
"Inflation is still above-target in Hungary – hence, no immediate policy easing is on the menu – but, the continuing slide of the HUF exchange rate suggests that the FX market may be preparing for MNB to return to monetary easing at some point again," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
The forint hit a record low against the euro of 336.02 in morning trade before paring its losses to trade at 335.2 at 0919 GMT.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.09% stronger at 25.865 and the Polish zloty was 0.35% stronger at 4.3765.
"It was at elevated levels so maybe some market players decided to buy zloty because it was cheap," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.
Czech central bankers will meet on Wednesday and analysts expect them to leave rates unchanged.
The central bank has paused its two-year tightening cycle since delivering a rate hike in May, when it raised the key two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI by 25 basis points to 2.00%, the highest since 2008.
In Poland, the registered unemployment rate remained stable at 5.2% in August, in line with analysts' expectations.
"At the end of the year it may increase around 5.3-5.4%," Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy said in a note.
"Higher values, despite the slowdown of the Polish economy, should not be expected due to the limited supply of eworkers in Poland."
Polish yields were little changed at the shorter end of the curve, but 10-year yields PL10YT=RR rose 2.8 basis points to 22.073%. The spread against German bunds was up 2 basis points.
"The extension of the spread of Polish bonds over German (the PL-DE 10Y spread increased by nearly 10 bp on Monday) in part reflects the assessment of credit risk in connection with the possible announcement of the CJEU ruling at the beginning of October," PKO Bank Polski analysts said in a note
The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) is scheduled to make a decision on abusive clauses in Swiss-franc mortgages issued to Polish customers in October.
Czech 10-year yields were little changed at 1.3410%.
Stocks were higher with Warsaw's blue-chip WIG 20 index .WIG20 up 0.48% and Prague's PX index .PX up 0.28%.
mBank was the best performer in Warsaw, rising 5% after it announced that parent Commerzbank plans to sell its stake in the lender.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1119 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8650
25.8870
+0.09%
-0.61%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
335.2000
335.1500
-0.01%
-4.21%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3765
4.3916
+0.35%
-1.99%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7485
4.7500
+0.03%
-1.99%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4040
7.4081
+0.06%
+0.08%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.6000
+0.10%
+0.70%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
Prague
.PX
1047.95
1045.0300
+0.28%
+6.22%
Budapest
.BUX
40840.87
40800.21
+0.10%
+4.35%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2157.63
2147.32
+0.48%
-5.23%
Bucharest
.BETI
9520.24
9542.83
-0.24%
+28.94%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
864.75
856.77
+0.93%
+7.52%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1924.57
1921.25
+0.17%
+10.05%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
753.64
754.04
-0.05%
-1.06%
Sofia
.SOFIX
573.14
572.86
+0.05%
-3.59%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.3410
0.0990
+205bps
+9bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0680
-0.0030
+183bps
-1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3410
-0.0050
+191bps
-2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4660
-0.0010
+218bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8340
0.0210
+260bps
+1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0730
0.0280
+264bps
+2bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.16
2.09
1.96
2.14
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.28
0.33
0.37
0.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.70
1.67
1.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague, additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by Ed Osmond)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
