CEE MARKETS-Forint hits more than 4-month low as CEE FX retreat

PRAGUE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell to its lowest level since end-April on Wednesday as central Europe's currencies retreated after the U.S. dollar bounced back following strong manufacturing data.

Central European currencies had found support from a weaker dollar over the past week as the euro, the region's main reference currency, hit its strongest against the U.S. currency since May 2018. The euro's rise came after the Federal Reserve announced it would tolerate periods of higher inflation.

But the dollar reversed overnight after U.S. manufacturing activity increased more than expected in August.

This hit emerging currencies like in central Europe, although the region's stocks followed global equities higher as better data from major economies supported recovery hopes.

The forint was down 0.4% at 357.20 to the euro at 0846 GMT, after touching its weakest level since April 28 at 357.80, and passing a technical resistance level around 356.

"The next few days will be decisive with respect to whether we will see a... correction starting or the weakening continues," Equilor analysts said.

The forint has been the most under pressure in central Europe since its central bank loosened monetary policy amid the coronavirus crisis and, this week, expanded bond purchases as part of an earlier announced plan.

Hungary's economic output in the second quarter also contracted the most in central Europe, data confirmed this week.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= lost 0.4% to 4.409 per euro and the Czech crown EURCZK= shed 0.3% to 26.310, approaching a one-month low beyond 26.325. Romania's leu EURRON= was steady around 4.84.

A Prague dealer said low liquidity was helping exaggerate crown moves. "If (the euro) moves further down, I think we might see a test of 26.400," the dealer said.

In stock markets, Budapest .BUX rose 1.0% to lead gains, followed by a 0.9% rise in Warsaw .WIG20.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1046 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.3100

26.2305

-0.30%

-3.34%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

357.2000

355.8050

-0.39%

-7.29%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4090

4.3905

-0.42%

-3.46%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8415

4.8410

-0.01%

-1.10%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5350

7.5345

-0.01%

-1.19%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5800

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

909.23

903.3300

+0.65%

-18.50%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

34847.54

34499.90

+1.01%

-24.38%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1788.35

1772.61

+0.89%

-16.82%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8995.99

9009.43

-0.15%

-9.84%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

848.99

849.60

-0.07%

-8.30%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1623.07

1625.92

-0.18%

-19.55%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

692.31

692.07

+0.03%

-13.64%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

430.27

430.87

-0.14%

-24.27%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1600

-0.0200

+084bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6870

-0.0410

+136bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0870

-0.0210

+153bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1430

-0.0050

+082bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7230

-0.0210

+140bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3820

-0.0030

+183bps

+3bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.37

0.39

0.42

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.79

0.87

0.93

0.62

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.23

0.24

0.23

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

