CEE MARKETS-Forint hits more than 4-month low as CEE FX retreat

PRAGUE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell to its lowest level since end-April on Wednesday as central Europe's currencies retreated after the U.S. dollar bounced back following strong manufacturing data.
Central European currencies had found support from a weaker dollar over the past week as the euro, the region's main reference currency, hit its strongest against the U.S. currency since May 2018. The euro's rise came after the Federal Reserve announced it would tolerate periods of higher inflation.
But the dollar reversed overnight after U.S. manufacturing activity increased more than expected in August.
This hit emerging currencies like in central Europe, although the region's stocks followed global equities higher as better data from major economies supported recovery hopes.
The forint was down 0.4% at 357.20 to the euro at 0846 GMT, after touching its weakest level since April 28 at 357.80, and passing a technical resistance level around 356.
"The next few days will be decisive with respect to whether we will see a... correction starting or the weakening continues," Equilor analysts said.
The forint has been the most under pressure in central Europe since its central bank loosened monetary policy amid the coronavirus crisis and, this week, expanded bond purchases as part of an earlier announced plan.
Hungary's economic output in the second quarter also contracted the most in central Europe, data confirmed this week.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= lost 0.4% to 4.409 per euro and the Czech crown EURCZK= shed 0.3% to 26.310, approaching a one-month low beyond 26.325. Romania's leu EURRON= was steady around 4.84.
A Prague dealer said low liquidity was helping exaggerate crown moves. "If (the euro) moves further down, I think we might see a test of 26.400," the dealer said.
In stock markets, Budapest .BUX rose 1.0% to lead gains, followed by a 0.9% rise in Warsaw .WIG20.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1046 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.3100
26.2305
-0.30%
-3.34%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.2000
355.8050
-0.39%
-7.29%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4090
4.3905
-0.42%
-3.46%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8415
4.8410
-0.01%
-1.10%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5350
7.5345
-0.01%
-1.19%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5800
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
909.23
903.3300
+0.65%
-18.50%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
34847.54
34499.90
+1.01%
-24.38%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1788.35
1772.61
+0.89%
-16.82%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8995.99
9009.43
-0.15%
-9.84%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
848.99
849.60
-0.07%
-8.30%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1623.07
1625.92
-0.18%
-19.55%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
692.31
692.07
+0.03%
-13.64%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
430.27
430.87
-0.14%
-24.27%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1600
-0.0200
+084bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6870
-0.0410
+136bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0870
-0.0210
+153bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1430
-0.0050
+082bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7230
-0.0210
+140bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3820
-0.0030
+183bps
+3bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.37
0.39
0.42
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.79
0.87
0.93
0.62
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.23
0.24
0.23
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
All emerging market news EMRGCEEUCEE/
Spot FX rates
Eastern Europe spot FX EEFX= Middle East spot FX MEFX=
Asia spot FX ASIAFX= Latin America spot FX LATAMFX=
Other news and reports
World central bank news CEN Economic Data Guide ECONGUIDE
Official rates GLOBAL/INT Emerging Diary EMRG/DIARY
Top events M/DIARY Diaries DIARY Diaries Index IND/DIARY
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.