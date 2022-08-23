CEE MARKETS-Forint hits lowest since mid-July as FX pressure remains
PRAGUE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint dropped to a near six-week low on Tuesday as U.S. dollar strength and soaring energy prices in Europe raised economic worries, tightening pressure on central Europe's currencies.
The central European region's currencies have seen little reason to firm, with economies starting to slow sharply and surging inflation yet to peak even after sharp interest rate hikes since last year. Record-high energy prices have added to the woes.
The forint EURHUF= has been the worst-hit, falling to a record low of 416.90 to the euro in July, and has been unable to maintain any distance from that level since then. On Tuesday, it traded 0.2% lower at 409.0 after earlier touching a session low beyond 410.
Equilor analysts said markets were watching the psychological level of 410, of which a clear break could trigger weakening back to record lows.
"In this case it is possible that the National Bank of Hungary raises its one-week deposit rate on Thursday and policymakers will not wait for next week's scheduled rate-setting meeting," Equilor said.
The central bank, which last month lifted its base rate to 10.75%, is scheduled to hold a rate-setting meeting next on Aug. 30.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= stayed on the back foot to bid 0.1% lower on the day, while the Czech crown EURCZK= tread water at 24.67 to the euro. The Czech central bank said earlier this month it would maintain a mandate to prevent excessive fluctuations of the currency through interventions.
Analysts in both countries said pressure would remain on the currencies in the current backdrop of a hawkish U.S. Fed helping the dollar.
Stock markets were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 up 1% while Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX shed a touch.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1025 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6660
24.6700
+0.02%
+0.84%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
409.0000
408.0000
-0.24%
-9.68%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7705
4.7660
-0.09%
-3.76%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8850
4.8855
+0.01%
+1.29%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5040
7.5095
+0.07%
+0.18%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3200
117.3600
+0.03%
+0.22%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1201.07
1201.1900
-0.01%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42555.52
42705.36
-0.35%
-16.10%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1657.37
1640.02
+1.06%
-26.89%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12518.67
12457.73
+0.49%
-4.15%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1165.59
1171.37
-0.49%
-7.16%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2013.90
2013.55
+0.02%
-3.15%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
848.36
848.40
-0.00%
+3.36%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
611.99
610.75
+0.20%
-3.73%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.9590
-0.1110
+507bps
-13bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8320
0.0460
+372bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5200
-0.0360
+322bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.1630
0.1060
+627bps
+9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.5960
0.1080
+548bps
+9bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.2350
0.0820
+493bps
+7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.34
7.32
7.08
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.70
14.93
14.91
12.11
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.41
7.49
7.28
7.06
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
