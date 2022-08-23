CEE MARKETS-Forint hits lowest since mid-July as FX pressure remains

PRAGUE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint dropped to a near six-week low on Tuesday as U.S. dollar strength and soaring energy prices in Europe raised economic worries, tightening pressure on central Europe's currencies.

The central European region's currencies have seen little reason to firm, with economies starting to slow sharply and surging inflation yet to peak even after sharp interest rate hikes since last year. Record-high energy prices have added to the woes.

The forint EURHUF= has been the worst-hit, falling to a record low of 416.90 to the euro in July, and has been unable to maintain any distance from that level since then. On Tuesday, it traded 0.2% lower at 409.0 after earlier touching a session low beyond 410.

Equilor analysts said markets were watching the psychological level of 410, of which a clear break could trigger weakening back to record lows.

"In this case it is possible that the National Bank of Hungary raises its one-week deposit rate on Thursday and policymakers will not wait for next week's scheduled rate-setting meeting," Equilor said.

The central bank, which last month lifted its base rate to 10.75%, is scheduled to hold a rate-setting meeting next on Aug. 30.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= stayed on the back foot to bid 0.1% lower on the day, while the Czech crown EURCZK= tread water at 24.67 to the euro. The Czech central bank said earlier this month it would maintain a mandate to prevent excessive fluctuations of the currency through interventions.

Analysts in both countries said pressure would remain on the currencies in the current backdrop of a hawkish U.S. Fed helping the dollar.

Stock markets were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 up 1% while Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX shed a touch.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1025 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6660

24.6700

+0.02%

+0.84%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

409.0000

408.0000

-0.24%

-9.68%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7705

4.7660

-0.09%

-3.76%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8850

4.8855

+0.01%

+1.29%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5040

7.5095

+0.07%

+0.18%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3200

117.3600

+0.03%

+0.22%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1201.07

1201.1900

-0.01%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42555.52

42705.36

-0.35%

-16.10%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1657.37

1640.02

+1.06%

-26.89%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12518.67

12457.73

+0.49%

-4.15%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1165.59

1171.37

-0.49%

-7.16%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2013.90

2013.55

+0.02%

-3.15%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

848.36

848.40

-0.00%

+3.36%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

611.99

610.75

+0.20%

-3.73%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.9590

-0.1110

+507bps

-13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8320

0.0460

+372bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5200

-0.0360

+322bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.1630

0.1060

+627bps

+9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.5960

0.1080

+548bps

+9bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.2350

0.0820

+493bps

+7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.34

7.32

7.08

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.70

14.93

14.91

12.11

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.41

7.49

7.28

7.06

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.