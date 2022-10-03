CEE MARKETS-Forint hits fresh record low, stocks under pressure
PRAGUE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell to a fresh record low on Monday, staying under pressure amid worries over EU funds and energy prices, although other central European currencies found slight relief after the U.S. dollar lost some of its recent strength.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.3% at 4.838 to the euro at 1010 GMT, while the Czech crown EURCZK= was steady 24.55 and Romania's leu EURRON= traded unchanged near 4.948.
But stock markets fell as much as 2%, led by Warsaw .WIG20, along with European peers as economic outlooks stayed in focus and kept pressure on the region.
In central Europe, purchasing manager indices (PMIs) showed a choppy economic landing ahead, with Hungary's manufacturing sentiment signalling a contraction in September for the first time in 17 months.
The forint EURHUF= has dropped more than 12% since the start of 2021, hitting a record low last week amid worries over Europe's energy crisis hitting hard and after the central bank signalled the end of sharp interest rate hikes.
Pressure on the forint is also higher compared to peers while Hungary stays in dispute with the European Union, holding up funds' disbursement.
On Monday, it had dropped 0.6% to 425.2 to the euro, heading past an all-time low of 425 hit on Thursday.
Analysts said the currency remained vulnerable.
"The forint is still under heavy pressure by the current account deficit caused by [high] energy prices, which causes a constant demand for foreign currencies, which could be balanced out by access to European Union funds," Takarekbank said.
"So, it does not matter that the base rate is the highest [in the region] and the real interest rate is the lowest, it can hardly support the forint."
The Hungarian central bank last week lifted its base rate to 13% with a 125-basis-point move. In Poland, analysts expect a milder hike on Wednesday this week, forecasting a rise of 25 basis points to 7.00%.
But markets will be keen on the message after the decision. Central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic are signalling an end to rate hikes as economies slow.
"We believe that the (central bank) meeting may support the stabilization of the zloty, but it is hard to expect a significant appreciation of the Polish currency, especially as the recent sell-off was motivated by global factors," Polish bank PKO BP said.
"We expect the EUR/PLN rate to stay above 4.80 in the coming week."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1210 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5500
24.5740
+0.10%
+1.31%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
425.2000
422.5000
-0.63%
-13.13%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8375
4.8515
+0.29%
-5.10%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9475
4.9495
+0.04%
+0.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5280
7.5225
-0.07%
-0.14%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2200
117.3400
+0.10%
+0.31%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1109.05
1123.3700
-1.27%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
37582.46
37838.30
-0.68%
-25.90%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1353.17
1377.91
-1.80%
-40.31%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10686.97
10639.41
+0.45%
-18.18%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
956.74
963.07
-0.66%
-23.79%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1894.68
1906.28
-0.61%
-8.88%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
825.23
827.37
-0.26%
+0.54%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
568.13
587.15
-3.24%
-10.63%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.0370
-0.2170
+428bps
-20bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.5410
0.0190
+359bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.3450
-0.0350
+324bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.5860
0.0960
+583bps
+11bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.4040
-0.0080
+545bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.1860
0.0220
+508bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.28
7.17
6.81
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.26
14.03
13.84
13.42
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.78
7.88
7.76
7.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
