CEE MARKETS-Forint hits fresh record low, stocks under pressure

PRAGUE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell to a fresh record low on Monday, staying under pressure amid worries over EU funds and energy prices, although other central European currencies found slight relief after the U.S. dollar lost some of its recent strength.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.3% at 4.838 to the euro at 1010 GMT, while the Czech crown EURCZK= was steady 24.55 and Romania's leu EURRON= traded unchanged near 4.948.

But stock markets fell as much as 2%, led by Warsaw .WIG20, along with European peers as economic outlooks stayed in focus and kept pressure on the region.

In central Europe, purchasing manager indices (PMIs) showed a choppy economic landing ahead, with Hungary's manufacturing sentiment signalling a contraction in September for the first time in 17 months.

The forint EURHUF= has dropped more than 12% since the start of 2021, hitting a record low last week amid worries over Europe's energy crisis hitting hard and after the central bank signalled the end of sharp interest rate hikes.

Pressure on the forint is also higher compared to peers while Hungary stays in dispute with the European Union, holding up funds' disbursement.

On Monday, it had dropped 0.6% to 425.2 to the euro, heading past an all-time low of 425 hit on Thursday.

Analysts said the currency remained vulnerable.

"The forint is still under heavy pressure by the current account deficit caused by [high] energy prices, which causes a constant demand for foreign currencies, which could be balanced out by access to European Union funds," Takarekbank said.

"So, it does not matter that the base rate is the highest [in the region] and the real interest rate is the lowest, it can hardly support the forint."

The Hungarian central bank last week lifted its base rate to 13% with a 125-basis-point move. In Poland, analysts expect a milder hike on Wednesday this week, forecasting a rise of 25 basis points to 7.00%.

But markets will be keen on the message after the decision. Central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic are signalling an end to rate hikes as economies slow.

"We believe that the (central bank) meeting may support the stabilization of the zloty, but it is hard to expect a significant appreciation of the Polish currency, especially as the recent sell-off was motivated by global factors," Polish bank PKO BP said.

"We expect the EUR/PLN rate to stay above 4.80 in the coming week."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1210 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5500

24.5740

+0.10%

+1.31%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

425.2000

422.5000

-0.63%

-13.13%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8375

4.8515

+0.29%

-5.10%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9475

4.9495

+0.04%

+0.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5280

7.5225

-0.07%

-0.14%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2200

117.3400

+0.10%

+0.31%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1109.05

1123.3700

-1.27%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

37582.46

37838.30

-0.68%

-25.90%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1353.17

1377.91

-1.80%

-40.31%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10686.97

10639.41

+0.45%

-18.18%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

956.74

963.07

-0.66%

-23.79%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1894.68

1906.28

-0.61%

-8.88%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

825.23

827.37

-0.26%

+0.54%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

568.13

587.15

-3.24%

-10.63%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.0370

-0.2170

+428bps

-20bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.5410

0.0190

+359bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.3450

-0.0350

+324bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.5860

0.0960

+583bps

+11bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.4040

-0.0080

+545bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.1860

0.0220

+508bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.28

7.17

6.81

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.26

14.03

13.84

13.42

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.78

7.88

7.76

7.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

