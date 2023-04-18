CEE MARKETS-Forint hits fresh 1-year peak, zloty not far behind

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, April 18 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint climbed to a fresh one-year high against the euro on Tuesday and the Polish forint scaled a 10-month peak, with an easing U.S. dollar and signs central Europe's interest rates are staying elevated boosting appetite.
Currencies have gained this month as the region's central bankers drive home a message of not rushing into interest rate cuts while inflation stays high, even at the cost of economic growth.
Policymakers for now are holding steady on policy after sharp interest rate hikes taken mainly between 2021 and 2022.
Czech central bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova said in the Prostor X podcast, published by the bank on Tuesday, that the current level of interest rates was high enough and rates will not go lower until inflation drops to single digits.
In Hungary, the central bank is maintaining the European Union's highest base policy rate of 13%, along with a quick deposit rate of 18%, which is helping the forint.
"High central bank interest rate, and a neutral market mood has driven the forint," a trader said, adding some selling pressure around the 370 per level might be expected.
"All in all, the swap difference, high interest and bad inflation data from last week linked up with hot money drives the forint today."
The forint EURHUF= was 0.3% up at 371.25 to the euro at 0932 GMT, off a session high of 369.60.
Inflation data last week showed price growth remained above 25% in March, indicating the slow path downward still to go. Inflation around central bank has remained elevated even as it gets past a peak.
The crown EURCZK= gained 0.4% to 23.301 following Zamrazilova's comments, while Romania's leu EURRON= and the zloty EURPLN= were steady, the latter having earlier hit as high as 4.622 to the euro.
The rise in the zloty, mainly over the past week, has knocked it out of a previous trading range that had kept the currency relatively flat in 2023 while peers showed gains.
Analysts, though, see a likely return to rangebound trading but at a stronger level, with local worries like whether Warsaw can free up European Union funds locked in disputes with Brussels can continue to weigh.
"There are currently no premises that could support the Polish currency," Bank Millennium said.
"Though continued growth of the eurodollar this week remains an opportunity for the zloty, in our opinion it will be difficult for this to happen in the coming days."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1132 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.3010
23.4020
+0.43%
+3.68%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
371.2500
372.3000
+0.28%
+7.59%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6250
4.6255
+0.01%
+1.40%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9380
4.9385
+0.01%
+0.09%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2300
117.3000
+0.06%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1411.22
1416.2300
-0.35%
+17.43%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44089.17
43827.04
+0.60%
+0.67%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1901.50
1861.85
+2.13%
+6.11%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12511.06
12459.85
+0.41%
+7.27%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1242.65
1238.63
+0.32%
+18.48%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
882.46
878.88
+0.41%
+7.02%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
616.83
615.55
+0.21%
+2.55%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8120
0.0490
+293bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.2120
-0.0800
+271bps
-9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.8280
-0.0330
+235bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.1550
0.0040
+327bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.1410
-0.0160
+364bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1830
-0.0100
+371bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.19
6.93
6.34
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.65
13.96
12.62
16.31
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.88
6.77
6.44
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, and Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.