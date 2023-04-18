CEE MARKETS-Forint hits fresh 1-year peak, zloty not far behind

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, April 18 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint climbed to a fresh one-year high against the euro on Tuesday and the Polish forint scaled a 10-month peak, with an easing U.S. dollar and signs central Europe's interest rates are staying elevated boosting appetite.

Currencies have gained this month as the region's central bankers drive home a message of not rushing into interest rate cuts while inflation stays high, even at the cost of economic growth.

Policymakers for now are holding steady on policy after sharp interest rate hikes taken mainly between 2021 and 2022.

Czech central bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova said in the Prostor X podcast, published by the bank on Tuesday, that the current level of interest rates was high enough and rates will not go lower until inflation drops to single digits.

In Hungary, the central bank is maintaining the European Union's highest base policy rate of 13%, along with a quick deposit rate of 18%, which is helping the forint.

"High central bank interest rate, and a neutral market mood has driven the forint," a trader said, adding some selling pressure around the 370 per level might be expected.

"All in all, the swap difference, high interest and bad inflation data from last week linked up with hot money drives the forint today."

The forint EURHUF= was 0.3% up at 371.25 to the euro at 0932 GMT, off a session high of 369.60.

Inflation data last week showed price growth remained above 25% in March, indicating the slow path downward still to go. Inflation around central bank has remained elevated even as it gets past a peak.

The crown EURCZK= gained 0.4% to 23.301 following Zamrazilova's comments, while Romania's leu EURRON= and the zloty EURPLN= were steady, the latter having earlier hit as high as 4.622 to the euro.

The rise in the zloty, mainly over the past week, has knocked it out of a previous trading range that had kept the currency relatively flat in 2023 while peers showed gains.

Analysts, though, see a likely return to rangebound trading but at a stronger level, with local worries like whether Warsaw can free up European Union funds locked in disputes with Brussels can continue to weigh.

"There are currently no premises that could support the Polish currency," Bank Millennium said.

"Though continued growth of the eurodollar this week remains an opportunity for the zloty, in our opinion it will be difficult for this to happen in the coming days."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1132 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.3010

23.4020

+0.43%

+3.68%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

371.2500

372.3000

+0.28%

+7.59%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6250

4.6255

+0.01%

+1.40%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9380

4.9385

+0.01%

+0.09%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2300

117.3000

+0.06%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1411.22

1416.2300

-0.35%

+17.43%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44089.17

43827.04

+0.60%

+0.67%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1901.50

1861.85

+2.13%

+6.11%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12511.06

12459.85

+0.41%

+7.27%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1242.65

1238.63

+0.32%

+18.48%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

882.46

878.88

+0.41%

+7.02%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

616.83

615.55

+0.21%

+2.55%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8120

0.0490

+293bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.2120

-0.0800

+271bps

-9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.8280

-0.0330

+235bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.1550

0.0040

+327bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.1410

-0.0160

+364bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.1830

-0.0100

+371bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.19

6.93

6.34

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.65

13.96

12.62

16.31

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.88

6.77

6.44

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, and Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

