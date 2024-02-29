CEE MARKETS-Forint hits almost 1-year low as investors gauge Hungary rate outlook

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint eased further on Thursday, briefly touching nearly a one-year low versus the euro following the Hungarian central bank's 100-bps rate cut this week to 9% which was bigger than some market players had anticipated.

The bank's decision to temporarily accelerate rate cuts from 75 bp to 100 bps on Tuesday put the forint EURHUF= on a slippery slope even though it left mid-year expectations for the base rate at around 6-7% unchanged.

On Thursday, the unit initially regained some ground but again tested weaker levels past 394 to the euro easing to its lowest since March 2023 as investors digested the move.

"The next strong resistance for the forint is at 394.50-395.0, while we can see a support level at 390," brokerage Equilor said in a note.

Goldman Sachs analysts said that upcoming Hungarian rate decisions "will continue (to) be a question of balancing weak growth and inflation dynamics with the development of the Forint."

"We maintain a strongly dovish view on Hungarian (and CEE-3) rate prospects, as we believe the rapid pace of disinflation in these economies has opened the door to a faster pace of easing than the market is pricing," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

It forecast Hungary's base rate to fall to 4.25% by year-end, which is below the median projection of 6% in the latest Reuters poll.

Other currencies in central Europe moved little as investors braced for key U.S. inflation data on Thursday to gauge the outlook on global interest rate cuts.

Poland's zloty paused its test of a multi-year high, after attempts to firm beyond the psychological 4.30 per euro level that it had pierced on Wednesday - only the fourth time past that mark since the first quarter of 2020.

It had briefly firmed past it on Tuesday and previously for two days in December.

At 0929 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.1% lower against the euro at 4.3225, with year-to-date gains at 0.5%.

"We believe that the Eurodollar market will remain - as has been the case in recent days - not very volatile. Following the EUR/USD rate, the EUR/PLN pair may also show little investor activity. The dominant trend is waiting for the March meetings of the largest central banks and the Monetary Policy Council," Bank Millennium said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was stuck around the 25.30 level, having regained some ground after it hit nearly two-year lows around 25.50 earlier in February.

"A slight rise in the yield curve in recent weeks is preventing further losses. At the same time, the crown is not troubled by developments on global markets, even though today's euro zone inflation figures may bring more fluctuations," Bank CSOB said.

Stock markets were mixed, with Budapest .BUX rising half a percent, driven by a 0.8% rise in shares of Richter GDRB.BU after an upbeat earnings report.

(Reporting by ALan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest Editing by Sohini Goswami)

