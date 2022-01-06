CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 8-week high, shrugging off pause in c.bank's deposit rate hikes
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed to an 8-week high versus the euro on Thursday even as the National Bank of Hungary unexpectedly left its one-week deposit rate unchanged, halting a series of weekly rate hikes.
The forint initially dropped over half a percent to 363.30 after the central bank announced the one-week rate would remain unchanged at 4%, but it quickly regained ground. The currency EURHUF= was up 0.12% on the day, trading at 360.90 per euro, after hitting an 8-week high of 360.54.
"This step does not look good at first sight as it goes against the communication of the central bank a little bit, although the forint's strength could justify it," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"But the most important question is how close to the one-week deposit rate the central bank will raise the base rate at its January 25 monthly rate meeting."
The forint has gained over 2% since the start of the year, supported by higher central bank rates, traders have said.
The NBH uses the one-week rate to tackle short-term market volatility and it is above the base rate of 2.4%.
Hungarian government bond yields did not immediately move after the decision as investors were waiting to see how the forint would react, a fixed-income trader said.
The yield on the 10-year bond was about 4.65%.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.12% to 24.559 versus the common currency.
Stocks in the CEE region weakened, tracking European equities that sank over 1% as hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes dented global investor sentiment.
Bucharest .BETI led losses as it shed 1%. Budapest .BUX was 0.9% lower while Prague .PX eased 0.5%.
Markets in Warsaw were closed for a national holiday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1043 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5590
24.5890
+0.12%
+1.27%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.9000
361.3500
+0.12%
+2.35%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5740
4.5670
-0.15%
+0.37%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9440
4.9459
+0.04%
+0.08%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5200
7.5215
+0.02%
-0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.5900
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1419.46
1427.1600
-0.54%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51625.89
52097.34
-0.90%
+1.78%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2310.97
2310.97
+0.00%
+1.94%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13053.16
13187.28
-1.02%
-0.06%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1296.35
1301.22
-0.37%
+3.26%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2131.84
2131.84
+0.00%
+2.52%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
825.75
825.18
+0.07%
+0.61%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
643.70
643.67
+0.00%
+1.26%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.8360
0.1140
+444bps
+10bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.4770
0.0800
+389bps
+6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.0890
0.0670
+315bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.5230
-0.0270
+413bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.9990
0.0000
+441bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.9040
0.0000
+396bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.07
5.02
4.78
4.08
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.35
5.56
5.63
4.26
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.01
4.27
4.22
2.62
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.