CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 8-week high, shrugging off pause in c.bank's deposit rate hikes

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed to an 8-week high versus the euro on Thursday even as the National Bank of Hungary unexpectedly left its one-week deposit rate unchanged, halting a series of weekly rate hikes.

The forint initially dropped over half a percent to 363.30 after the central bank announced the one-week rate would remain unchanged at 4%, but it quickly regained ground. The currency EURHUF= was up 0.12% on the day, trading at 360.90 per euro, after hitting an 8-week high of 360.54.

"This step does not look good at first sight as it goes against the communication of the central bank a little bit, although the forint's strength could justify it," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"But the most important question is how close to the one-week deposit rate the central bank will raise the base rate at its January 25 monthly rate meeting."

The forint has gained over 2% since the start of the year, supported by higher central bank rates, traders have said.

The NBH uses the one-week rate to tackle short-term market volatility and it is above the base rate of 2.4%.

Hungarian government bond yields did not immediately move after the decision as investors were waiting to see how the forint would react, a fixed-income trader said.

The yield on the 10-year bond was about 4.65%.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.12% to 24.559 versus the common currency.

Stocks in the CEE region weakened, tracking European equities that sank over 1% as hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes dented global investor sentiment.

Bucharest .BETI led losses as it shed 1%. Budapest .BUX was 0.9% lower while Prague .PX eased 0.5%.

Markets in Warsaw were closed for a national holiday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1043 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5590

24.5890

+0.12%

+1.27%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.9000

361.3500

+0.12%

+2.35%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5740

4.5670

-0.15%

+0.37%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9440

4.9459

+0.04%

+0.08%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5200

7.5215

+0.02%

-0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.5900

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1419.46

1427.1600

-0.54%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51625.89

52097.34

-0.90%

+1.78%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2310.97

2310.97

+0.00%

+1.94%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13053.16

13187.28

-1.02%

-0.06%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1296.35

1301.22

-0.37%

+3.26%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2131.84

2131.84

+0.00%

+2.52%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

825.75

825.18

+0.07%

+0.61%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

643.70

643.67

+0.00%

+1.26%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.8360

0.1140

+444bps

+10bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.4770

0.0800

+389bps

+6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.0890

0.0670

+315bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.5230

-0.0270

+413bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.9990

0.0000

+441bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.9040

0.0000

+396bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.07

5.02

4.78

4.08

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.35

5.56

5.63

4.26

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.01

4.27

4.22

2.62

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

