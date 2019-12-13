CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 6-week high as FX gain after British vote

By Jason Hovet and Gergely Szakacs
PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint rose to a six-week high on Friday as Central European currencies firmed after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resounding election victory and progress in U.S.-China trade talks lifted sentiment.
A win for the Conservative Party was expected to clear political gridlock over Britain's exit from the European Union, which would clear up uncertainty hanging over Europe's economies.
"This has more of a positive message. It cuts uncertainty, regardless of whether you like the outcome or not," a Budapest-based trader said.
The forint EURHUF= firmed past the resistance level of 330 to the euro, bidding at 328.80, up 0.15%, at 0915 GMT.
Poland's zloty EURPLN= gained 0.3% and the Romanian leu EURRON= was a touch up.
The Czech crown EURCZK= also edged past the psychological level of 25.50 to the euro, which has cut short gains this quarter, and bid at 25.497 per euro, up 0.1%.
Sentiment was helped also by steps forward in talks between the United States and China to end trade disputes, dealers said.
A Prague dealer said it was not certain how big of a break the crown could see, if any.
"We have (the central bank) next week, as well, so once there are some hawkish comments, and the external factors now look rather good, we might get below (25.40) but I don't believe in a big real break before the end of next week or so," the trader said.
On stock markets, Prague's index .PX gained a third of a percent while Budapest .BUX rose 0.8% and Warsaw .WIG20 half a percent.
Shares in Czech lender Moneta Money Bank MONET.PR rose 1.2% to hit their highest level since April 2018 as the bank completed a deal to buy the Czech building savings and mortgage business of Germany's Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische late on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1015 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4970
25.5230
+0.10%
+0.82%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
328.8000
329.3000
+0.15%
-2.35%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2750
4.2871
+0.28%
+0.34%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7799
4.7816
+0.04%
-2.63%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4380
7.4375
-0.01%
-0.38%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3700
117.4900
+0.10%
+0.79%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1095.55
1091.7800
+0.35%
+11.05%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45752.10
45382.68
+0.81%
+16.90%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2112.26
2102.19
+0.48%
-7.22%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9845.36
9779.39
+0.67%
+33.34%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
921.40
916.05
+0.58%
+14.56%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1979.25
1977.70
+0.08%
+13.18%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
771.83
775.63
-0.49%
+1.33%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
543.12
543.50
-0.07%
-8.64%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.5500
-0.0030
+217bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.3730
0.1110
+189bps
+10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5310
0.0490
+177bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4260
0.0200
+205bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7950
0.0180
+231bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0350
0.0320
+228bps
+1bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.25
2.26
2.20
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.26
0.31
0.34
0.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.74
1.73
1.71
1.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest, additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 476))
