CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 6-week high as FX gain after British vote

PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint rose to a six-week high on Friday as Central European currencies firmed after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resounding election victory and progress in U.S.-China trade talks lifted sentiment.

A win for the Conservative Party was expected to clear political gridlock over Britain's exit from the European Union, which would clear up uncertainty hanging over Europe's economies.

"This has more of a positive message. It cuts uncertainty, regardless of whether you like the outcome or not," a Budapest-based trader said.

The forint EURHUF= firmed past the resistance level of 330 to the euro, bidding at 328.80, up 0.15%, at 0915 GMT.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= gained 0.3% and the Romanian leu EURRON= was a touch up.

The Czech crown EURCZK= also edged past the psychological level of 25.50 to the euro, which has cut short gains this quarter, and bid at 25.497 per euro, up 0.1%.

Sentiment was helped also by steps forward in talks between the United States and China to end trade disputes, dealers said.

A Prague dealer said it was not certain how big of a break the crown could see, if any.

"We have (the central bank) next week, as well, so once there are some hawkish comments, and the external factors now look rather good, we might get below (25.40) but I don't believe in a big real break before the end of next week or so," the trader said.

On stock markets, Prague's index .PX gained a third of a percent while Budapest .BUX rose 0.8% and Warsaw .WIG20 half a percent.

Shares in Czech lender Moneta Money Bank MONET.PR rose 1.2% to hit their highest level since April 2018 as the bank completed a deal to buy the Czech building savings and mortgage business of Germany's Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische late on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1015 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4970

25.5230

+0.10%

+0.82%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

328.8000

329.3000

+0.15%

-2.35%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2750

4.2871

+0.28%

+0.34%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7799

4.7816

+0.04%

-2.63%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4380

7.4375

-0.01%

-0.38%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3700

117.4900

+0.10%

+0.79%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1095.55

1091.7800

+0.35%

+11.05%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45752.10

45382.68

+0.81%

+16.90%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2112.26

2102.19

+0.48%

-7.22%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9845.36

9779.39

+0.67%

+33.34%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

921.40

916.05

+0.58%

+14.56%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1979.25

1977.70

+0.08%

+13.18%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

771.83

775.63

-0.49%

+1.33%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

543.12

543.50

-0.07%

-8.64%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.5500

-0.0030

+217bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.3730

0.1110

+189bps

+10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5310

0.0490

+177bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4260

0.0200

+205bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7950

0.0180

+231bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0350

0.0320

+228bps

+1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.25

2.26

2.20

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.26

0.31

0.34

0.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.74

1.73

1.71

1.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

